5 New 29er Downhill Bikes Ridden & Rated



Cube's Two15 chassis has been put to good use under their race team for a few years now, and last year we spotted the first prototypes being raced with 29" wheels. During the 2018 World Cup season the aluminum-framed downhill race bike was piloted by Matt Walker (the Kiwi racer) and up-and-coming German youngster, Max Hartenstern.



Cube will be offering a frame-only option, along with one complete bike. That model is ready to race with Fox Factory Suspension, SRAM GX 7-speed drivetrain, Magura brakes, wheels and rubber from DT Swiss and Schwalbe, and finishing kit from RaceFace. There is a cheaper 'Race' model that costs €2499, but if you want big wheels you need to invest the 'SL' model priced at €3999; you should be able to get your hands on one from your local Cube dealer before December.



Cube Two15 SL

Travel: 205mm rear / 203mm front

Frame construction: HPA Ultralight hydroformed and triple butted alloy

Suspension Design Four bar linkage with 'Horst-style' pivot

Suspension: Fox 49 + Float X2

Sizes: L, XL (S, M, L with 27.5" wheels)

Weight: 15.77kg / 34lbs 12oz (XL, tubeless, w/o pedals, actual)

Price: €3999 EUR / £3999 GBP

cube.eu

Compared to other 29" downhill trucks on test, the Cube feels more like a park bike than a World Cup racer.... Don't let that fool you into thinking it won't outperform many downhill bikes from the last few years, though. To me, it had the handling that I typically associate with a park bike, but I wouldn't want the wagon wheels for constant park laps. — Paul Aston

Pros

+ Solid build kit

+ Good value with high end parts for a non-direct sale bike

+ Simple frame design that gets the job done

- The least aggressive downhill race bike on test

- Park bike feel offset by 29" wheels

Trek's Session has more heritage than any other downhill bike that is still on the circuit, bringing home multiple World Cup DH victories and podium appearances over the years—most recently with Rachel Atherton and Kade Edwards at World Championships in Lenzerheide. The Session 9.9 is the latest iteration of this race-bred machine, with 29" wheels and a lightweight, full OCLV carbon frame that uses Trek's familiar-looking four bar suspension design.



Initially, the 29" version was only available in a frame and fork kit including the Float X2 and Fox 49 fork for $4,499 USD, but Trek recently announced a complete version for 2019 which will have a similar spec to the bike featured here for $8,399 USD.



Trek Session 9.9

Travel: 190mm rear / 190mm front

Frame construction: OCLV Mountain Carbon frame with magnesium Evo rocker link

Suspension Design Four bar ABP

Suspension: Fox 49 + Float X2

Sizes: S, M, L, XL (tested)

Weight: 15.36kg / 33.14lbs (XL, tubeless, w/o pedals, actual)

Price: $4499 USD (frame and fork)

trekbikes.com

The combination of the bike's light weight, suspension design, and massive stiffness makes the Session pedal and accelerate very well. It also rails fast, smooth berms exceptionally well, and it's easy to see why some riders have had success on the World Cup circuit with this bike under them. That said, heading into the rough stuff I found the Session noticeably, well, harsh. Tracking across off-camber sections and carving flat corners didn't inspire confidence - the rear wheel had a tendency to lose traction when the bike was leaned over. — Paul Aston

Pros

+ Ultra light and stiff

+ Exceptional, simple finish

+ Balanced, aggressive geometry

+ Quick acceleration and efficient pedaling

- Possibly too light and stiff

- Top of the line price tag

- Lacking traction in rough stuff

- Reach may limit taller riders

We first saw spy shots of Norco's Aurum teasing us a couple years ago, and now the long-awaited stunner is finally in production. The carbon-framed trucker appears to have all the details locked down: 27.5" or 29" wheels depending upon frame size, along with Norco's 'Gravity Tune' that see the rear center length increase to correspond with each frame size, and 'Size Scaled Tubing', where larger diameter carbon tubes are used on larger frames in order to maintain the desired amount of stiffness for all rider weights.



There are a full six sizes to choose from, two tiers of build, and a frame only kit. The HSP1 reviewed is nearly identical to the Norco Factory Racing team bike with a full SRAM build, DT Swiss wheels, Schwalbe Magic Mary tires, and Deity finishing kit. It sells for $7,999 USD and the lower tier HSP2 hits the shelves at $5,499.



Norco Aurum HSP1

Travel: 200mm rear / 200mm front

Frame construction: Full carbon

Suspension Design High-single pivot with idler wheel

Suspension: RockShox Boxxer World Cup/ RockShox Super Deluxe World Cup RC

Sizes: 27.5" - XS/S, S/M, M/L, L/XL / 29" - M/L, L/XL

Weight: 16.14kg / 35.10lbs - XL 29", tubeless, w/o pedals, (actual.)

Price: HSP2 - $5499 / HSP1 $7699

norco.com

On rough off-cambers when you want maximum traction, the Norco outperforms any four-bar bike I've tested, but it doesn't quite have the grip the Commencal offers. However, the Norco is more planted in corners than the Commencal when grip isn't at as much of a premium due to the lower ride height. Switching between corners and directional changes are slightly faster on the Andorran rig due to the higher bottom bracket and ride height, but we're talking fractions at most. — Paul Aston

Pros

+ Beautiful finish and attention to detail

+ Intelligent sizing and carbon tune for front and rear triangles

+ The best set-up guide in the industry

- Slightly harsh feeling from the frame

- It's not overpriced, but it is expensive

- Available in limited numbers and not in every territory

Commencal's Supreme platform has been around for a number of years, but 2018 saw it gain more length, bigger wheels, and three World Cup wins in a row. The Andorran race vessel was also the first complete production-ready big-wheeled downhill bike - and it sold out two production runs.



Commencal initially offered the frame kit including a Fox 49 fork, DHX2 shock, and an e*thirteen wheelset for $4,599 USD, and as a complete bike with a high performance / low-cost component selection for only $5,399. That inventory sold out almost overnight, but the 2019 range has been released with new color options, including a RockShox-equipped team replica that can be had as a complete build for $4,699.



Commencal Supreme DH

Travel: 205mm rear / 203mm front

Frame construction: Aluminium 6066-alloy, triple butted

Suspension Design High-pivot swingarm with idler wheel

Suspension: Fox 49 fork, DHX2 shock

Sizes: M, L, XL

Weight: 16.99kg / 37.08lbs (actual, tubeless, w/o pedals, XL)

Price: $5,399 USD (exc. tax) / €5,399 (inc. VAT)

commencal-store.com

Charging into rough rock gardens and braking bumps is unreal - I tried a section in Pila faster and faster, and the Supreme was the first bike I have ever ridden that got easier to handle the harder I pushed it. It never even came close to flinching.... The increasing chainstay length gives more confidence as it extends through the travel. The stiff but not harsh front end, combined with a fairly flexible swingarm, allows enough give at the rear wheel for fantastic tracking and line-holding through rough and off camber sections, without the springiness found with some carbon bikes. — Paul Aston

Pros

+ Unbeatable bump and high-speed performance

+ Ready to go racing out of the box

+ Great price and specification

- Requires some adaptation to get the best out of the bike

- Falls off chairlifts and shuttle trailers and might not fit in your car or garage

- May make you ride too fast for your own safety

Banshee have taken a different approach to their Legend 29" downhill bike – this machine was planned to be a one size only XL frame with wagon wheels and one agenda – to be a high-speed racing machine for big riders. But, after receiving feedback from team riders and consumers, they will also be adding a large size to the lineup. For everything else, they still have their 27.5" Legend in three sizes.



Available as a frame kit including Fox's 49 and DHX2, the Legend will cost $3,999 USD when it is finalized. I tested a prototype sample of the finished product, which will have a couple of tweaks from the bike pictured here and will be available to buy in early 2019.



Banshee Legend

Travel: 190mm rear / 190mm front

Frame construction: Aluminium

Suspension Design KS Link suspension

Suspension: Fox 49 + DHX2

Sizes: L, XL

Frame Weight: 3.85kg (w/o shock, claimed.)

Bike Weight: 16.78kg / 37.00lbs (tubeless, w/o pedals, actual.)

Frame Kit Price: $3999 USD inc. Fox Factory 49, DHX2, Banshee headset

bansheebikes.com

The first thing I noticed before even hopping on the bike was the insanely supple first few centimeters of rear suspension travel. The bike would sag under its own weight, and needed hardly any pressure to get it moving further. On the trail, this gave incredible tracking and grip in the first part of the travel, and rolling speed down the trails seemed massive, as you can barely feel the initial hit of the bumps trying to slow you down.... On long corners the Banshee corners like a demon, too; the achievable lean angle is more than anything else on test before breakaway. — Paul Aston

Pros

+ Superb small bump traction, grip, and balance

+ Great for generating speed and attacking mellower DH runs

- Limited sizing in 29", but 27.5" still an option in multiple sizes.

- Harder to ride than this year's HPP bikes on steep and rough tracks

Top Picks

From the moment they first emerged, 29" wheeled downhill bikes have caused plenty of heated debates, both online and in real life. After spending 12 months riding them, I discovered they are just bikes, and some of them offer performance and speed that is on another level to anything before.What are the pros and cons of the big wheels? For tall riders, it offers a better-proportioned bike with generally longer chainstays and bigger XL sizes, and a bike that feels like the wheels fit the rider. They also offer the usual better rollover and decreased fatigue, and increased traction from more compliant wheels which can be a big benefit for lighter riders, but heavier and hard-hitting riders might be looking to increase stiffness here. The biggest caveat is the lack of butt-to-tire clearance. I estimate that 5'9" riders are on the lower limit. At just over 6', with a 33" inseam, I had a couple of squeamish moments where a connection was made and things got scary really fast as I started to pitch over the bars. Just because you ride a trail bike with 29" wheel doesn't mean the DH bike will fit. That extra 40-70mm of rear travel, and the increased time pointing down steep descents mean that wheel gets closer to your ass than you might think, and more often.Here's a roundup of five downhill bikes that were put through the wringer in 2018.The Cube, well, looks like a Cube, and while it offered solid performance, it wasn't mind-blowing. Many bikes are bought on looks alone, and the Cube likely won't catch your eye as a Trek or Norco would. It's more of an all-rounder than something you would want to attack a World Cup on, but for a few shuttle days a month and an annual trip to the Alps it suffices. If you want a simple bike, at a decent dealer-price, you won't be making a mistake.Although super light and bloomin' good looking, the Session didn't offer the performance of any other machine here in terms of going as fast as you can through the gnarliest sections - which is one of the biggest attractions of pure downhill riding. Railing berms and hitting jumps were easily taken in its stride. It was the most expensive machine in this group, but I didn't feel like it's performance lived up to the hype.The Norco is a beauty and the King of Attention. Details were dialed throughout and their setup guide is second to none. These high-pivot machines are unbeatable in terms of ride comfort for flat pedal pilots, as well as charging rough sections and frequenting steep alpine descents. It's a direct challenger to the Commencal Supreme, an a good choice for the rider that wants a more refined, lighter, carbon bike, and isn't fussed by the hefty price tag.The Supreme DH 29 couldn't do any wrong from the day it attacked its first trail. It was superbly comfortable from the first run and gave me multiple personal records (albeit only Strava) from the get-go. Compliant, responsive, quiet, and a bargain. Around $5,000 for a bike that won three World Cups in one year, who would argue against that?The Legend 29 gave great traction, generated lots of speed, and was backed up by geometry to keep you safe at full speed; this bike also leaned into corners like nothing else.Personally, I would pick the Commencal Supreme 29" without a single doubt. It was my favorite performer, and offers best value by far due to the fact that it's the only direct sale bike here. The Norco is a close call too, and as a flat pedal rider these high-pivot machines are the easiest to ride. Following this, I really enjoyed the Banshee Legend for its great corner-carving abilities and size. Finally, The Cube was too small without a bigger option, and the Trek was didn't offer the grip and confidence of any of the others.