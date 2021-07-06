Ridden & Rated: Five of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021

Jul 6, 2021
by Nikki Rohan  

Ridden & Rated:
5 Convertible MTB Helmets

By Nikki Rohan



About This Review

It’s a fairly logical progression when you think about it: bike weight and geometry have evolved enough that long travel mountain bikes can now easily be pedaled to the top. Then mix in the speeds and technical gnar a skilled and aggressive rider can handle while descending. Plus, now there are e-bikes (love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re here to stay). Alongside this progression, there’s been a similar growth in helmets with a removable chin bar—think of them as kind of like a mullet: half shell business on the up when you’re sweating that climb, and downhill full face party on the downhill when you’re hitting warp speed. And while we’re all about the party, this review of five removable chin bars is all business.

Helmet cert quick facts:
• Helmet certifications include CPSC (USA, Canada, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Brazil), CE-EN 1078/EN-1078 (Europe), AS/NZL 2063:2008 (Australian/New Zealand), and ASTM F1952.

• Helmets are certified based on the amount of force from which they offer protection and the amount of protective material, with EN-1078 as the thinnest and highest up on the head, and ASTM F1952 as the burliest, encasing the entirety of the skull.

• These are tested by dropping a head form that’s wired up with accelerometers and various measuring devices encased inside a helmet onto a variety of anvils from various heights. Medieval, maybe, but straightforward and reliable.

• Helmets that meet the ASTM F1952 downhill standards are tested with higher drop velocities and can protect against a greater range of impacts—say, to the face—than helmets that just sit up top.
Full face helmets must clearly meet a much higher safety standards than half shells do. So if a full-face lid is that much more protective, why not always wear one? Simple: that protective casing doesn’t breathe or ventilate as well as a half shell lid. And they’re designed as more of a full tilt boogie kind of thing. So we have evolved the removable chin bar helmet to bridge that gap for this “enduro “ type of riding: they breathe better than a dedicated full face for the “cruise control” of the ups with the chin bar off, and offer that additional level of protection for singletrack plowing on the descents with the extra security of having full facial protection in place. But take note: while that chin bar will definitely help in the event of an impact—it uses EPS or EPP foam—it’s primarily designed to deflect, so it’s mostly just there to keep your face pretty.

I’d be remiss in not mentioning the advent of rotational energy management systems, too, like MIPS or Leatt’s 360° Turbine. While there is currently no standard of certification for these systems, having these types of slip plane technologies in a helmet can help it deal with rotational impacts, by allowing the outer shell to move in response to an impact, rather than remaining in place and taking the full force of a blow.




Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Giro Switchblade MIPS

• Actual Weight: 903g w/ chin bar; 613g no chin bar (size S)
• Tested Color: Matte Warm Black
• Sizes: S (51-55cm)/ M (55-59cm)/ L (59-63cm)
• MSRP: $270 USD
giro.com/


Giro pioneered the original Switchblade in the early 2000s. That design pales in comparison to the re-released Switchblade of 2016. The Switchblade MIPS is touted as all about the down, and it does carry that ASTM F1952 certification as well as MIPS, but it’s also very much about the up, with hydrophilic padding and enough ventilation to let in some airflow.

Features:
• ASTM F1952, EU CE EN1078, CPSC certified
• MIPS
• Climbing-friendly padding and ventilation
• 3-position adjustable visor
• Giro's Roc Loc Air DH adjustment system
• Moto-style D-ring closure
• Tool-free chin bar on/off
• Replaceable cheek pads to tune fit

Fit: I tested the Switchblade in size small. The fit was spot on my 55cm head with the smaller cheek pads attached. The dial of the Roc Lock easily allowed me to adjust the helmet to a tight but comfortable fit (with and without the chin bar). The D ring closure system is known to be a safe choice and is a straightforward buckle system that is easy to adjust with gloves on or off. There is a snap on the strap to keep the extra material from flapping. The visor easily adjusts to fit desired google positions. The Switchblade does hug the face (and cheeks) fairly tight, but there are ample vents and cutout ear holes so I could hear people around me relatively well.

Ride Impressions: Like all the convertible helmets in this review, I tested the Switchblade both with and without the chin bar, climbing and descending, and in a range of spring and summer temperatures. The helmet offers some of the best coverage with the chin bar off and offered such a solid and snug fit that it moved very little when descending technical trails (or with my shaking the head around as a test). I had decent peripheral vision, and the chin bar was easy to remove when the helmet was on.

Snapping the chin bar back into place takes a little practice and I noticed that sometimes I thought it was locked in when it wasn't, so it's always important to give it a little tug to make sure everything is in place before dropping in. While this helmet is well ventilated, I will note that it runs on the warm side—even with the chin bar off, on any climbs in the heat the Switchblade had me looking like a Red Hot at the top. If you are looking for a convertible helmet that provides excellent coverage both with and without the chin bar the Switchblade is a great option, although I would lean towards choosing it for shorter climbing days in cooler weather.


Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon
Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon
Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Giro Switchblade MIPS.


Pros

+ Best half shell coverage
+ Very stylish design
Cons

- Hot when climbing




Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Bell Super 3R MIPS

• Actual Weight: 738g w/ chin bar; 547g no chin bar (size S/M)
• Tested Color: MatteDark Gray/Gunmetal
• Sizes: S (52-56cm)/ M (55-59cm)/ L (58-62cm)
• MSRP: $225 USD
bellhelmets.com/


The Bell Super 3R MIPS is aimed at trail riders wanting the security of a full face helmet in a lighter weight, well-ventilated package. It's crafted by bonding the outer shell of the helmet to the EPS liner in a process Bell pioneered called fusion in-mold polycarbonate. This creates a sturdier helmet with reduced weight. This helmet is CPSC certified; but take note: it does not have the ASTM F1952 certification found on the slightly heavier Bell Super DH Spherical helmet or the other helmets in this review. However, with the chin bar locked in place, it will still function to deflect impact forces away from the face in the event of a crash (although like all chin bars, it has limits).

Features:
• MIPS
• Lightweight
• Tool-free, two-chip chin bar
• Adjustable visor accommodates both goggles and glasses
• A plethora of vents
• Bell's Float Fit
• Breakaway camera mount

Fit: I tested this helmet in size small. The overall fit was perfect out of the box and the Float Fit system dial allowed me to easily fine-tune as needed. The helmet is the lightest of the bunch tested here. With the chin bar removed, it feels as if it is perched higher on my head, but the fit system does a good job of keeping it snug on one's head. I would note that with the chin bar on, I needed to pull the chin bar down to ensure that my chin was covered adequately, which was unusual. I'm uncertain as to why, because my head (in general) is on the smaller side making me think that the chin bar fit would be more natural.

Ride Impressions: This is the lightest helmet of the review and also offered the least coverage, but it's not a DH-rated helmet, so that was to be expected. The light weight and venting did make this by far the most comfortable helmet for climbing. Peripheral vision was good. While you can easily take the chin bar off the helmet without removing it from your head, stashing it for the ups isn't as easy as some of the others in this review because it's a completely circular frame with a release in the back—i.e. you can't just tuck it into a waist strap.

Attaching the chin bar back on is fairly easy, although it is not the easiest of the group; you have to make sure the back latch is hooked before you put it on, and then line things up before latching it down—and then give it a little tug to verify you didn't mess it up. I see this helmet out on the trails very often, whether it's on kids or adults, and it appears to be a top pick (probably due to the cost and light weight). If you are looking for a little extra face and head protection this helmet is a good entry point into the convertible helmet world: it doesn't break the bank and won't weigh you down on epic backcountry missions.

Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon
Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki Rohan in Post Canyon

Bell Super 3R MIPS.

Pros

+ Affordable
+ Lightweight
+ Good venting
Cons

- Coverage feels minimalistic
- Only convertible without ASTM F1952, and EU CE EN1078 certs


Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Sweet Protection Arbitrator

• Actual Weight: 984g w/ chin bar; 547g no chin bar (size S/M)
• Tested Color: Nardo Gray / Natural Carbon
• Sizes: S/M (53-56cm)/ M/L (56-59cm)
• MSRP: $349.95 USD
sweetprotection.com/


This Norwegian brand has been making full face and half shell mountain bike lids for a decade now, and the Arbitrator is their removable chin bar design. This helmet is designed with a four-piece in-mold shell and an EPS liner with MIPS. It also utilizes Zytel (a type of nylon resin) internal framing for additional structural support.

Features:
• CPSC, SGS EN1078, and ASTM F1952 certified
• MIPS
• Two different retention systems for use with or without chin bar
• Well-ventilated
• Sturdy construction
• Single snap closure to join helmet and chin bar
• Replaceable cheek pads to tune fit

Fit: I tested this helmet in size S/M. The helmet fit well with the chin bar on and the boa dialed all the way down. With the chin bar off the helmet felt a tad bit loose on my head (much like the Leatt). The helmet has a double strap retention system, meaning the half shell has a standard buckle and the chin bar has a separate buckle. While I found this unique, I didn't have any issues buckling the thing up once it was on my head and it didn't feel as bulky as I thought it would. Not sure what the purpose is, but maybe the doubling up prevents helmet ejection in case of buckle failure? Peripheral vision with goggles on was good.

Ride Impressions: This is the heaviest and bulkiest helmet of the review, but also felt the most like an actual full face. The chin bar system was unique: you have to take the helmet off to get the chin bar off as it's a solid circular lower shell that snaps to the upper half shell. To buckle it in place, one aligns some v's, slides guides into slots, and then levers a single snap closure that locks everything into place. The snap takes a little bit of muscle power, but as a result I definitely knew that the chin bar was securely on. With the chin bar in place, this helmet definitely gave me the confidence to just pin it—knowing I had such a solid fit and excellent coverage around my head definitely gave me a boost of confidence heading into root and rock filled chaos. Kind of like powering down a pothole-filled road in a classic soft top Cadillac: looks sweet but it's as solid as it comes.

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Sweet Protection Arbitrator

Pros

+ Solid fit
+ Confidence inspiring design

Cons

- Expensive
- Heavy


Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

MET Parachute MCR MIPS

• Actual Weight: 826g w/ chin bar; 440g no chin bar (size S)
• Tested Color: Petrol Blue/Matte Glossy
• Sizes: S (52-56cm)/ M (56-58cm)/ L (58-61cm)
• MSRP: €330
met-helmets.com/


The MET Parachute MCR utilizes a magnetic chin bar release (M-C-R) that was developed in partnership with Fidlock to convert the helmet from full face to half shell and back.

Features:
• AS/NZS, CPSC, CE 1078, ASTM F2032, and ASTM F1952 certified
• MIPS
• Magnetic chin bar release (MCR)
• 21 vents
• Flexible and adjustable visor
• Fidlock magnetic buckle and BOA adjustment system
• Replaceable cheek pads to tune fit

Fit: The size small MCR with the standard cheek pads offered a great fit. This helmet is super comfortable both with and without the chin bar. I had zero issues with peripheral vision. Removing the chin bar with the helmet on is very straightforward, and the MCR system makes it almost impossible to incorrectly put the chin bar back on—there is a fairly loud pop when the dials press into place correctly. The Fidlock magnetic buckle is easy to use with or without gloves and the visor adjusts to handle googles as desired. The coverage and fit without the chin bar gave me the confidence to ride hard knowing the helmet fit tightly in all the right places.

Ride Impressions: This was my favorite convertible helmet of the review. The half shell really stands out—not only does it look like a regular helmet, but it's quite stylish and it didn't make me feel like I had a modified bunker perched atop my head when the chin bar was off. Many of the other half shells are bulky or look like you're wearing a ski helmet. Not the case with the MCR!

This helmet is on the lighter side and the chin bar is just svelte enough when removed that it easily fits in a smaller riding pack. Testing, this helmet was on par with most the other full-face helmets as far as having enough venting to keep things cool while having the certifications and rotational impact protection that keep your brain as safe as a helmet can. While this helmet is on the pricey side, it checks all the boxes as far as comfort, protection, style, and weight.

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

MET Parachute MCR.


Pros

+ Super comfortable
+ Half shell checks all the boxes
+ Chin bar system is dialed
Cons

- Expensive


Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Leatt Helmet MTB 4.0 Enduro V21

• Actual Weight: 805g w/ chin bar; 455g no chin bar (size S)
• Tested Color: Sand
• Sizes: S (51-55cm)/ M (55-59cm)/ L (59-63cm)
• MSRP: $299.99 USD
leatt.com/


The Leatt entry into this removable chin bar round up features a polymer construction with both EPS and EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) foams for high and low speed impacts, as well as Leatt’s proprietary 360° Turbine Technology (a rotational energy management system) to reduce rotational and concussive forces to the rider in the event of a crash. Rather than a flexible visor like the MET Parachute MCR to reduce rotational leverage, their adjustable visor has a breakaway function.

Features:
• AS/NZS 2063/2008, ASTM F1952, EN1078, and CPSC certified
• Combination of foams for high and low-speed impact absorption
• Leatt's 360° Turbine Technology
• Adjustable breakaway visor
• Chin bar attached with stainless steel hardware activated by lever on either side of helmet
• Ratchet dial to adjust fit
• Fidlock magnetic closure
• 18 vents
• Moisture-wicking, washable inner liner

Fit: I tested this helmet in size S. While the size chart on the website states the size small is 51 - 55cm (my head circumference is about 55cm), the helmet felt fairly loose and big on me both with and without the chin bar. I could dial down the boa to tighten it up enough for testing, but do note that if you have a small head, the Leatt small runs on the larger end of the sizing spectrum. Sizing aside, once this helmet was on it was super comfortable. Like the MET, the chin bar system is dialed and it's hard to mess it up: you know without a doubt when the chin bar's locked into place, and removal when wearing it is fairly simple. The Fidlock buckle and fit retention system work seamlessly while the glasses retention system is a cool feature that I used with chin bar off while climbing. Peripheral vision was great.

Ride Impressions: This helmet is rad! It's lightweight, well-vented, easy to use, and offers top-notch comfort. If the fit was a little more snug I would consider it as my go-to daily driver for big days with long climbs and fast, technical descents. While I can't speak to the difference between MIPS and 360° Turbine Technology and whether one is better than the other (as of yet there are no standards for rotational impact systems), it holds all the certifications that make me feel confident to ride hard. In fact both my 13-year-old son (pictured in the photo above) and my testing co-partner absolutely loved this helmet. And since the fit was a little better on them, the helmet had many hours of testing, some small crashes and scuff marks, but is holding up phenomenally well (i.e. no wear and tear on the chin bar system). If you are looking for a convertible helmet that runs a little cooler than the Switchblade and just a little heavier than the Bell, I highly suggest you take a look at this one.

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon
Nikki and Hudson Hollatz in Post Canyon

Leatt Helmet MTB 4.0 Enduro V21.

Pros

+ Comfort and fit is stellar
+ Stylish look
+ Chin bar system is easy to use
Cons

- Sizing runs big-- not the best for small heads







About the Tester:

Nikki Rohan stands 5'5" and weighs 135 lbs with a 28-inch waist, 37-inch hips, and 35-inch chest and wears a size small helmet, size large gloves, and EU-41 shoes. She typically falls between a size small and medium, a US size 6, and a US 8.5 shoe. She resides in Hood River OR with her husband, Colin Meagher, her two kids, a dog, and a grumpy cat.


42 Comments

  • 30 0
 Testing Bell super 3R instead of Superair or Dh, odd
  • 13 2
 Limited stock - I picked up the only Bell helmet that was available. And to be fair, I see way more Super 3R’s on the trail than the Super DH or Super Air. Maybe I’ll see if I can get some numbers on which one is the most popular.
  • 2 0
 I agree, see way more 3r helmets. Would love a comparison of the different Bell helmets.@nkrohan:
  • 12 0
 Why did they test the worst of the 3 Bell convertible helmets? IMO the Super DH is or has been the best on the market with DH cert, and others should be compared to it. I have an old Super DH I plan on replacing soon, would have been nice to have this info.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, been riding Super DH for years with no issues. One even saved my life!
  • 1 0
 agreed. the Bell 2r, 3r, and Super dh have all been excellent helmets for my son and I for a long time. The Super DH is my go to helmet though for every day trails and bike park. Such an awesome helmet for everything.
  • 1 0
 @jason475: I've had mine for about a year and the half-shell padding liners are all shredded. only hand washed them. Replacements are not available at all, not even from Bell their customer service said they do not sell them.
  • 11 1
 I will never purchase a convertible helmet like this. I witnessed a crash where the chin bar of a Bell Super took the full force of an impact. The chin bar broke away from the upper helmet & the metal clip stabbed the rider in the head, just behind his ear. It was grim. If you feel that you need a full face, get a one-piece helmet like a TLD Stage.
  • 2 0
 Yea, agreed. However, if this is as far as someone will go, I'd say overall still a win for the healthcare system. And maybe it's the gateway, like with me. Start with the convertible, quickly realize you always leave the bar installed, then go full enduro.
  • 1 0
 I used to use a Bell Super 3R. It was so well vented, I started just leaving the chinbar on. I had a pretty good crash and the chin bar took the hit like a champ. Have witnessed multiple crashed from 2R's and 3R's and they all held up well.
Wonder if it wasn't attached properly? Really depends on the helmet... I witnessed a Fox Proframe chin bar break off relatively easily. If you take a good look at those helmets, even though the chin bar is not detachable, the way it's connected looks quite fragile.

From using the Bell Super 3R and eventually evolving to just keeping the chin bar on all the time because it's so well vented and trying to stay away from 2-piece helmets, I bought the Kali Invader which is a super lightweight extremely vented but one-piece full face helmet. Use it on every ride, and really like it.
  • 2 0
 Which Super? The 3R is marginal while the DH is a great design imo. And what metal clip? Are you sure you're not thinking of the Switchblade? IMO that helmet is not acceptable due to the chinbar attachment being weak, and I believe that does have a clip. In any case not all of these helmets are identical and I'd take my Super DH over a regular lower-end FF anyday.
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: Can't agree more. Once I got used to a full face I wore it the whole ride. And xc/trail rides I kept the bar off the whole time. Got the the point where I realized I might as well have 2 helmets.
  • 6 0
 I want to suggest that one alternative hypothesis be explored in a conversation like this, if only to get some data that sets it aside and then focus on the stuff in the article. What's the evidence that the chin bar really makes the helmet ventilate less well, at the slower speeds being discussed (the cliche winch up and descend fast kind of ride)? My first informed guess would be not that we're solving a technical problem (ventilation vs protection trade-off), but a social problem: some riders don't want to look like the kind of rider who wears a full-face on a trail ride. Either root problem would probably have different solutions.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, on the rides I wear my Bell Super Air, I almost never detach the bar at all. The gains in breathability are barely noticeable, if at all.
  • 2 0
 Yep, I used to use a Bell Super 3R. It was so well vented, I started just leaving the chinbar on. From that experience, when it was time for a new helmet, I bought a Kali Invader which is a super lightweight extremely vented but one-piece full face helmet. Use it on every ride.

I will say, that on very hot days there are still some differences between even a super vented light weight full face and a half shell... and it's because of the cheek pads. On really hot days your face (cheeks) can get a bit hot. What I've done on those days is just pop off the cheek pads for the climb and pop them back in for the descent. When you do that, even on super hot days, it truly does feel like a half shell. Only need to do it for 1 to 3 days a year.
  • 2 0
 This is 100% accurate. I can reach some pretty gnarly trails directly from my house but I don't want to do the 1 mile road/paved path ride in my full face.

I recently replaced my Giro switchblade with a Fox Proframe and immediately put the proframe to the test with a pretty serious crash and direct impact to boulder with my face. The proframe cracked but my head was perfectly fine. My collarbone however.... My son also used to have a switchblade and he had a crash where the chinbar blew up off the helmet and he ended up with a concussion. I don't trust removable chin bars.

Fyi Fox is givinng me a 20% discount o a crash replacement. Not that great compared to some companies but better than nothing I gusss.
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: second this - on hot enduro races where you're DQ'd if you're seen on the bike without the lid fitted and fastened I've pulled the cheek pads for the climbs and it's little different to my current full face, and maybe better than my old Troy Lee A1. Just don't lose them like I think Katy Winton did a few years back...
  • 1 0
 I wonder that also. I have been wearing the Bell 2r since its inception, along with the 3r and Super dh. I have never removed the chin bar on any of them, nor has my son, and we never have any issues not getting enough air. And we ride locally in nasty, hot and humid sticky ass FL. IMO, limited air flow through the chinbar is a mental thing. I dont think it limits sucking wind at all.
  • 8 0
 The Bell super Air R would have been nice to see here...
Apart from that good content Wink
  • 3 0
 I really wish there were more available in larger sizes. I would happily pay top dollar for one if I could get one in a 65cm size. Or even just a lightweight and well ventilated full face in that size. My TLD D3 is awesome but isn’t hugely comfortable in the Australian summer for long rides.
  • 1 0
 The stage is great from TLD
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: does it run large? The size guide says it goes to 63cm. I haven’t come across one in a store to try on.
  • 1 0
 tld stage or any enduro vented helmet is what you need tld stage, fox proframe, kali invader, IXS Trigger FF just to name a few tld stage goes up to xxl by the way
  • 2 0
 @Afterschoolsports: very roughly measuring my head I am just over 60cm and I have the xl/xxl size. I would say I had a little wiggle room. Might be close (you have a big head!). But I have done plenty of pedal rides in the utah heat with mine.
  • 1 0
 @stephenzkie: the fox, kali, ixs, 100%, giro, bell, 7 all come up short. The fox comes closest to fitting but is still too small. I was hoping it ran big. If only it was like buying a pair of shoes, knowing they will stretch over time lol.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: thanks. I’ll stick my head into a few stores to see if any have one in stock to try.
  • 1 0
 I have a giant 64cm, Xenomorph shaped head. TLD Stage is perfect, and has already either saved my actual life, or at least a massive jaw crushing and life altering injury during an XC ride (crash replaced). I ride with it no matter how hot, and that includes 100F+ SoCal rides. Honestly, I began my XC FF days with a Super 2, and quickly realized I never took the time to futz with the chin bar, always leaving it installed. If I do a long fireroad climb, I just hang it off the bars.
  • 1 0
 In case it's any use to anyone, I tried a number of the fixed chin bar enduro helmets a while back. I have a 60cm head, that's more xenomorph than soccer ball in shape. Findings were:

IXS Trigger L - fitted well front to back, but way too loose on sides - my guess is it would suit a 63cm round head or there abouts
IXS Trigger M - too small front to back, couldn't get head in
TLD Stages XL - similar to the IXS Trigger L
TLD Stages L - perfect side to side, not long enough front to back - suits a rounder head
Endura MT500 Full face XL - this was enormous, biggest by far of all the helmets
Endura MT500 Full face L - this was the only one that fitted my xeno-bonce, so that's the one I went with

@Afterschoolsports depending on your head shape the Endura or possibly the IXS and TLD might be worth a try.
  • 6 0
 How do the removable jaw protectors hold up in a crash compared to a full face helmet?
  • 2 0
 Certainly interesting that they don’t seem to be good enough for the EWS.
Also saw a nice photo of someone who’s nose had been smashed in by his Switchblade chinbar yesterday - not the best PR
  • 1 0
 Hard to say, but if it has a chin bar, the ASTM F1952-DH cert means it at leased passed the minimum chin bar deflection test. www.helmetfacts.com/standards/astm-f1952

My TLD Stage met that requirement but the chin bar still broke. I don't remember the crash but no injury to my chin so I guess it worked. However, it was a disconcerting seeing the broken chin bar, missing pieces, and the visor did not breakaway as I hoped.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/20906979
  • 4 0
 Don't most people just buy two helmets? If I feel the need for the extra protection a proper full face gives then I'll wear a full face. Jack of all trades, master of none sort of deal.
  • 1 0
 Digging the Met, might be my next purchase. I have a Fox Proframe and it is miserable to pedal in here in AZ. I just did a ride yesterday that had a bunch of climbing but some pretty gnarly rocky downs and a convertible would have been perfect. Instead I just suffered in the Proframe the whole ride. I had a Bell 3r but it didn't feel substantial enough to really protect me.
  • 1 0
 one of the most important criteria for me in this field is breathability. I have a full face, half shell, and convertible. I have pedalled up with a full face strapped to my backpack, but not since I got a convertible and now I ride way more often with chin bar that before. When I do choose the convertible it is for trails that involve pedalling and no shuttling, in this review I was looking for feedback on huffing and puffing...
  • 1 0
 My biggest problem with the Switchblade was that it was that I didn't notice the chin bar, so I always left it on. It felt less intrusive than the Smith Mainline I wear now. The mainline does run a little cooler and is more comfortable though.
  • 1 0
 I have a question about full faces: If you do the chin strap up and then grab the chin bar and lift it does the strap of yours stop the helmet rotating backwards? If I adjust the straps on my half shell properly the helmet won't rotate back enough to expose my forehead, but on every full face I've tried it will. That seems to be because where the straps anchored to the helmet at a single point on a full face, so it seems like it will always happen?
  • 1 0
 I have the bell super air r and it's been great. Definitely a little extra peace of mind for enduro riding or gnarly trail riding. It breathes and has line of vision basically identical to a half-shell.
  • 4 2
 Spoiler...It's none of them!
  • 1 0
 Cons: Fugly.

Also if I'm riding where I want a full face, I'll get a proper full face.
  • 1 0
 Leatt’s Helmets are very comfortable
  • 1 0
 I use a Leatt full face for moto right now and I do like it, though the Klim F5 have always been my favorite. Wish they would make a mtb helmet. I wear a Fox Proframe all the time in MN. Flat trails. Humid as hell. It's so light and so well vented it has never bothered me.
  • 1 0
 leatt’s helmet are the only one to fit my big head

Post a Comment



