Ridden & Rated: Five of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021

Helmet cert quick facts:

• Helmet certifications include CPSC (USA, Canada, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Brazil), CE-EN 1078/EN-1078 (Europe), AS/NZL 2063:2008 (Australian/New Zealand), and ASTM F1952.



• Helmets are certified based on the amount of force from which they offer protection and the amount of protective material, with EN-1078 as the thinnest and highest up on the head, and ASTM F1952 as the burliest, encasing the entirety of the skull.



• These are tested by dropping a head form that’s wired up with accelerometers and various measuring devices encased inside a helmet onto a variety of anvils from various heights. Medieval, maybe, but straightforward and reliable.



• Helmets that meet the ASTM F1952 downhill standards are tested with higher drop velocities and can protect against a greater range of impacts—say, to the face—than helmets that just sit up top.

Full face helmets must clearly meet a much higher safety standards than half shells do. So if a full-face lid is that much more protective, why not always wear one? Simple: that protective casing doesn’t breathe or ventilate as well as a half shell lid. And they’re designed as more of a full tilt boogie kind of thing. So we have evolved the removable chin bar helmet to bridge that gap for this “enduro “ type of riding: they breathe better than a dedicated full face for the “cruise control” of the ups with the chin bar off, and offer that additional level of protection for singletrack plowing on the descents with the extra security of having full facial protection in place. But take note: while that chin bar will definitely help in the event of an impact—it uses EPS or EPP foam—it’s primarily designed to deflect, so it’s mostly just there to keep your face pretty.



I’d be remiss in not mentioning the advent of rotational energy management systems, too, like MIPS or Leatt’s 360° Turbine. While there is currently no standard of certification for these systems, having these types of slip plane technologies in a helmet can help it deal with rotational impacts, by allowing the outer shell to move in response to an impact, rather than remaining in place and taking the full force of a blow.