4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated

Fox Rhythm Grip 34

Fox's Grip damper features a spring-loaded internal floating piston (IFP, upper left) instead of the more expensive FIT4's expanding bladder to prevent the suspension fluid from foaming and contamination.

Fox debuted the Grip damper around 2016 to offer OEM customers a lower cost cartridge system packed with the key features of its racing forks. High-speed rebound and compression are controlled by shim-stack pistons, and the oil is separated from air contamination by a spring-loaded IFP. Low-speed rebound damping uses a standard needle valve, while low-speed compression is limited to three settings: open, "trail" and near lockout.The reason I begin with the Grip damper is that without it, Fox's Rhythm would be merely a good fork. By intention or accident, the Grip cartridge nearly outperforms Fox's more expensive FIT4 system. The only real sacrifice is there is no high-speed compression feature on the base-model Grip dampers (Grip 2 cartridges have this feature.)Fox doesn't sell Rhythm forks in the aftermarket - it's an OEM only slider. The closest you can get is their "Performance Series” 34, which starts at $749 USD with the Grip 2 damper. Rhythm Charger forks, however, can be found in new condition for hundreds less and are built on a similar, if not the same, 34-millimeter-stanchion chassis.The visual cue is the Rhythm's black-anodized tubes instead of gold Kashima - but inside, you'll