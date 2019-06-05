6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated

Cycling jargon is rife with misnomers that should have been put to death years ago. "Clipless pedals" is one of the first I'd send to the gallows. It's doubtful that anyone living outside Portland, Oregon, would attempt a trail ride with shoes bound to their pedals with toe-clips, buckles and straps, so it's safe to say that every contemporary mountain biker rides clipless pedals, Whether they are flat, or have step-in bindings like the six popular trail pedals we compare in this tech feature, they're all clipless. "Clip-in pedals" sounds enough like "click-in" to make it the more accurate description on the street, so I'll use it here.





Six Clip-In Trail Pedals



"Trail pedals" generally share the same mechanisms as the brand's cross-country models with the addition of a longer, sometimes wider platform and quite often feature a modest number of adjustable pins. All of those added features play well with flexible, flat-soled shoes, which need more support. They also provide a more secure landing pad should you need to dab a foot and get back on the gas before you get your foot locked in.



Today, we compare some of the best examples: Shimano's XTR M9120, Crankbrothers' Mallet E, HT's T-1, Time's Speciale 8, Look's X-Track, and DMR's V-Twin. While there are many pedals to choose from, this selection represents a cross-section of the genre's trendsetters and, arguably, the top six performers presently on the market.



My vintage Shimano 737s (with aftermarket titanium axles), still working fine after 20 years.

Tribute to Shimano SPD



Almost every modern component maker has tried its hand at producing a competitive pedal mechanism and all of them owe a debt of gratitude Shimano.



Almost every modern component maker has tried its hand at producing a competitive pedal mechanism and all of them owe a debt of gratitude Shimano.

The breakthrough step-in mountain bike pedal was Shimano's SPD M737, which co-introduced the micro-cleat, slotted two-track mounting system and, most importantly, the "tunnel" relief in the sole that guides the cleat into the pedal mechanism, and prevents the slippery metal bits from turning your shoes into ice skates on smooth surfaces. The legacy of Shimano's SPD system cannot be understated - it paved the way for every successful pedal and shoe system we use today and remains the most reliable and durable pedal of its kind.