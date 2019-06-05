6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated

Cycling jargon is rife with misnomers that should have been put to death years ago. "Clipless pedals" is one of the first I'd send to the gallows. It's doubtful that anyone living outside Portland, Oregon, would attempt a trail ride with shoes bound to their pedals with toe-clips, buckles and straps, so it's safe to say that every contemporary mountain biker rides clipless pedals, Whether they are flat, or have step-in bindings like the six popular trail pedals we compare in this tech feature, they're all clipless. "Clip-in pedals" sounds enough like "click-in" to make it the more accurate description on the street, so I'll use it here.
Six Clip-In Trail Pedals
"Trail pedals" generally share the same mechanisms as the brand's cross-country models with the addition of a longer, sometimes wider platform and quite often feature a modest number of adjustable pins. All of those added features play well with flexible, flat-soled shoes, which need more support. They also provide a more secure landing pad should you need to dab a foot and get back on the gas before you get your foot locked in.
Today, we compare some of the best examples: Shimano's XTR M9120, Crankbrothers' Mallet E, HT's T-1, Time's Speciale 8, Look's X-Track, and DMR's V-Twin. While there are many pedals to choose from, this selection represents a cross-section of the genre's trendsetters and, arguably, the top six performers presently on the market.
Tribute to Shimano SPD
My vintage Shimano 737s (with aftermarket titanium axles), still working fine after 20 years.
Almost every modern component maker has tried its hand at producing a competitive pedal mechanism and all of them owe a debt of gratitude Shimano.
The breakthrough step-in mountain bike pedal was Shimano's SPD M737, which co-introduced the micro-cleat, slotted two-track mounting system and, most importantly, the "tunnel" relief in the sole that guides the cleat into the pedal mechanism, and prevents the slippery metal bits from turning your shoes into ice skates on smooth surfaces. The legacy of Shimano's SPD system cannot be understated - it paved the way for every successful pedal and shoe system we use today and remains the most reliable and durable pedal of its kind.
DMR V-Twin
DMR's V-Twin pedals fit Shimano SPD cleats, but come with a dedicated one that boosts the shoe's float angle from four to five degrees. The pedal's two stand-out features are its spring-loaded engagement mechanism that rotates about ten degrees to make it easier for the rider click in. (Shimano's old nylon-body all-mountain pedals had that feature and it worked great.)
The second is DMR's spacing system. V-Twin pedals ship with a number of thin spacers that fit beneath the platform's plastic inserts. Variations in the soles of shoes often require spacers be placed under the cleat to ensure perfect operation. DMR's solution allows you to leave your shoes alone, so they won't be dedicated to one bike or a single pair of pedals. Also, replacement parts are all stocked on the company's website, so your V-Twins could be around for a long time.
Details
• 95 x 80mm aluminum platform
• Adjustable platform height
• Adjustable release tension
• SPD-compatible, easy access rotating mechanism
• 4140 chromoly axle, bushing/ball bearing internals
• Colors: black, blue, gold, magenta, LemLime, grey, orange, red
• Weight: 560 grams (pair)
• Price: $159 USD
• www.dmrbikes.com
|DMR's V-Twin pedals are a solid choice for riders in the market for a tough set of pedals with a larger platform underfoot. They're not light, and they're not cheap, but they are more customizable than other options on the market.—From the PB review.
Pros +
Easy entry spring-loaded mechanism +
Fits readily available Shimano cleats+
Generously sized platform
Look X-Track En-Rage
Look's X-Track pedal is relatively new, but the French brand pioneered the clip-in concept back in the early 1980s under a road racer named Greg Lemond. X-Track uses the same cleat and a similar mechanism as Shimano, which deviates sharply from the Time lookalikes they sold for decades.
Look's contributions to the time-proven SPD design are a well engineered platform, shaped to be more stable and efficient when paired with flat soled shoes, and a modified cleat which provides six degrees of float. Two adjustable pins, located in the forward section of the platforms can be tuned for extra security, and for those who prefer to be locked in tightly over rough terrain, Look's latching tension can be set significantly higher than its Shimano cousins.
Details
• Forged-aluminum body
• Wide platform: 67mm x 92mm
• Chromoly axle W/bushing & 2 cartridge bearings
• 2 adjustable forward pins
• Adjustable release tension
• 6-degree float/13-degree release
• Cleat interchangeable with Shimano
• Weight: 450 grams (pair)
• Gold or black
• MSRP: $130 USD
• Contact: Look Cycle
Every part of the X-Track pedal can be disassembled for service or repair, and the body is built to take a beating and it sheds mud well. It's not quite as easy to enter or exit as, say a Shimano XTR or XT trail pedal, but we're talking less than a two percent difference, and in exchange you get a very secure feel at the pedal and a very smooth, predictable release, even at high latch-tension values.
|I think SPD fans will also appreciate the way the tension builds up to the release point, which may be this pedal's defining performance feature. Look's new X-Track En-Rage pedal is a worthy competitor to both Shimano and, considering its enhancements, Crankbrothers as well.—From the PB review
Pros +
Smooth, predictable release+
Six degrees of float+
Wide platform engineered to support flat shoes
Cons -
Average weight-
Pricey
HT T-1
A number of the sport's top competitors are using HT pedals, and for good reason. They weigh only 366 grams for the pair, provide more lateral movement for your feet than most offerings, and the platform is one of the thinnest, which is critical to stabilizing your feet over rough ground. Inside, HT goes the distance, replacing the draggy bushing that we see in most pedals with a highly efficient needle bearing where the loads are highest. Outboard, where loads are minimal, a small bushing, combined with a ball thrust-bearing remove free play from the system.
T-1 pedals shed mud pretty well, and they telegraph
Details
• Aluminum body, chromoly spindle
• Dedicated cleat: X1 - 4° float, X1F - 8° float
• Two replaceable pins on each side
• Internals: Evo+ needle-bearing system
• Eleven color options
• Weight: 366 grams (pair)
• MSRP: $135 USD
• www.ht-components.com
engagement with a loud "click." Release tension can be set higher than any pedal we've tried as of late, which is good news for anyone who has trouble staying clipped in at speed. The downside of that feature, though, is that entering and
exiting the pedal are proportionally more difficult as tension is increased. Engagement resistance of Time and Shimano pedals, for instance, increases very little as release tension nears their maximum limits. That said, the security that HT's proprietary mechanism brings to the table may be key to its popularity among elite racers.
|I didn't have any unexpected or inadvertent releases while using the T1's, and clipping in and out was trouble free in all but the muddiest of conditions... I actually ended up preferring the HT's release feel over Shimano. It's a little less on/off, which means there's a greater range of foot motion for those moments when you need to almost—but not quite—unclip.—From the PB review
Pros +
Lightweight+
Widest range of adjustment+
Thin platform
Cons -
Engagement tension increases proportionally with release tension-
Mud shedding is good, but not great-
Bearings don't have the longest lifespan
Time Speciale 8
Speciale 12
Time's simple engagement system has proven to be one of the most consistent and reliable options. Like Crankbrothers' pedals, the Time's Speciale 8 mechanism gradually builds pressure until the cleat reaches its release point and pops free. Many riders prefer its slower, more predictable nature over the precise, instant release characteristic of Shimano's SPD mechanism. Engaging the pedal requires a slight forward thrust of the shoe, whereas, with Shimano and Crankbrothers, you just need to place your cleat near the center of the platform and pedal. That said, clicking into the Speciale 8 feels intuitive and consistent in both clean and muddy conditions, which is why they've earned so many fans.
Disclosure: the $125 Speciale 8 is Time's second-tier pedal. Just so you know, their top-drawer
Details
• Aluminum platform, hollow alloy steel spindle, ATAC release mechanism
• Sealed ball bearing and DU-type bushing
• Micro-adjustable release-tension
• Reversible cleat: for 13° or 17° release angles
• 90 x 64 x 21mm platform
• Removable front pins
• Weight: 400 grams (pair)
• MSRP: $125 USD
• Contact: TIME
has a slightly longer platform, but otherwise, shares the same weight, mechanism and features at an MSRP of $350 USD. I'll admit that it's a bit unfair to lump the '8 in with elite-level pedals from Look, DMR, and HT, but the existence of the Speciale 8 leaves little reason to buy the '12.
Moving on, Time's cleat and pedal design sheds mud nearly as well as the bar-setting Crankbrothers Mallet. A twist of the shoe will clear the '8 of the most tenacious crud, otherwise, the pedal ignores the existence of slop. Platform thickness is this pedal's weak spot. At 21 millimeters, you'll feel it rock slightly unless you set your cleats well back in the slots.
Similar to Crankbrothers's system. Time's engagement loops are forged, rather than formed wire pieces..
Time's ATAC cleats can be reversed for either a 13° or 17° release angle.
|I used the 13-degree cleat position. Time's dual-loop ATAC mechanism feels smooth and progressive, so I can anticipate the release and feel confident that I'm securely clipped in right up to that point.—From the PB review
Pros +
Can survive a massive beating+
Smooth, predictable release+
Excellent mud-shedding design.
Cons -
Thick body-
Platform could be 10mm longer
Crankbrothers Mallet E
Four cleat
Crankbrothers Mallet E showcase everything their designers have learned since the inception of the Eggbeater over two decades ago. Its platform is slightly concave in the flat-pedal tradition. Previous pedals often required adding shims beneath the cleat to operate properly. Now, "traction pads" - plastic inserts in the center of the platforms - can be used to shim the sole of the shoe to set cleat height. Six grub-screw pins on each side of the pedal can be adjusted to suit, and you can get the Mallet in two axle widths. The 'E measures 52-millimeters from crank-face to pedal centerline, while the longer-axle E LS measures 57 millimeters. Most riders prefer the LS model because it allows for enough angle to release with an inboard twist. The popular four-loop non-adjustable mechanism remains unchanged.
Details
• 6 adjustable pins per side
• Aluminum body, forged chromoly axle
• Two axle widths: 52 or 57mm "Q-factor"
• 88mm x 75mm x 18mm concave platform
• Replaceable "traction pad" shims
• Choose standard or "easy release" cleats, with either 0° or 6° float
• Internals: cartridge bearing, bushing
• Black, silver, red, or blue
• Weight: 425 grams (pair)
• MSRP: $165 USD
• www.crankbrothers.com
s are also available: "Standard release" ejects the cleat at 15 degrees and allow the most lateral movement, while "Easy release" ejects with less resistance at ten degrees. Both Standard and Easy cleats provide six degrees of float, but if you like your feet to stay firmly in place while you pedal, both types are also sold with a zero-float option. Confusion aside, Mallet E pedals are proving to be the most durable and crash worthy Crankbrothers have ever made. Their forged chromoly axles rarely bend and the seals are much more effective. If you learned on flat pedals and want freedom of movement, or wish to ride with a more substantial feeling platform, the Mallet E can do that in any weather conditions.
Crankbrothers' four-loop mechanism rotates within the pedal body and can engage the cleat forward or back.
The platform is slightly concave, with angled reliefs that assist cornering clearance. Plastic pads above the axle adjust for cleat height
|I came to appreciate the extra float – the additional freedom of movement makes using the Mallets feel more like riding with flat pedals, allowing for more possible foot positions, which can be helpful when extra body language is required to wiggle through a tricky section of trail.—From the PB review
Pros +
Lots of pins and a concave platform+
Predictable fore/aft engagement +
Excellent mud-shedding
Cons -
A bit heavy-
Expensive-
Release can be vague with standard cleats
Shimano XTR M9120
Shimano wisely left the best parts of its XTR pedal untouched, like its user-serviceable cartridge-type axle that screw in from one side of the pedal with a 15mm wrench, and its bomb-proof, step-on-the-pedal-and-go engagement.
The major improvement is its wider and longer platform. The platform itself is a work of art. It has been profiled with organic curves and angles, derived from real-world testing to maximize cornering and pedaling clearance. The inside has been hollowed noticeably in the quest to shed mud and crud. Cup-and-cone ball bearings may seem dated, but Shimano uses them because they allow for a larger-diameter shaft, and more balls (22 of them) to share the load. There's also a bushing in there to protect the bearings from hucks to flat.
Details
• Aluminum body, heat-treated alloy steel axle
• Larger, 98mm x 68mm x 16mm platform
• Two adjustable ball bearings, one overload bushing
• Adjustable tension
• 4° of float
• Standard SM51 cleat, optional SM56 multi-release cleat
• Black/silver only
• Weight: 398 grams (pair)
• MSRP: $179 USD
• www.crankbrothers.com
The new platform design trickles down to XT later this year, which should knock $75 off the XTR's asking price for near identical performance. How does it feel? "Solid" was the word PB's reviewer used. It actually feels larger than it is, and having that larger target makes it quicker to get back on the gas after dabbing a foot. Shimano did not make any provision for pins, which is fine for me. If you need them, Shimano's new Saint pedal
s have two on each side. For too long, Saints were the only option for aggressive riding Shimano fans. The redesign of the XTR trail pedal addressed the need for a similarly capable, lighter-weight option.
XTR axles spin on a pair of adjustable ball bearings, backed up by a small bushing that prevents overloads.
This contact seal wiggled out of its track. Shimano says they already have made a running change and fixed it.
|I keep the XTR pedals on my personal bike. We're always testing new pedals, and every time I think some other pedal has won me over, I ride these again... They're so consistent. I never think about them and they last for eternity.—From the reviewer
Pros +
Larger, longer platform+
Same SPD mechanism +
Improved mud-shedding
Cons -
No pins for flat-pedal fans-
Expensive
Picking a Winner
Two well-established camps, riders who place a high value on pins and platforms and those who don't, make choosing one pedal to rule them all nearly impossible.
Camp One put Five Ten's sticky rubber flat shoes on the map, and most of those folks learned to ride on spiky flat pedals way before they transitioned to clip-ins. If this was a popularity contest, Crankbrothers would have won it before the first word of this review was typed.
The Mallet E checks all the boxes: generously sized concave platform, six pins per side, class-leading mud shedding, and its cleat accepts either forward or rearward engagement. The Mallet E wins this
category, but it would not have had a chance against the second place DMR V-Twin if Crankbrothers had not exorcised the daemons of anti-quality that plagued the Mallet's predecessors.
DMR's V-Twin wins the Most Features in a Trail Pedal award. It's rotating SPD-type mechanism is the standout, and surrounded by its innovative outboard shim system, extra wide platform, and a small forest of adjustable pins, the V-twin challenges the throne of the mighty Mallet. Riders who prefer SPD-style pedals and want old-school flat pedal features will not find a better alternative, but it falls short of the Mallet E in both weight and price.
Camp Two is all about seamless entry and exits. Consider that pins exist to prevent the shoe from moving on the pedal - and that the act of unclipping from the pedal requires you to twist the sole of your shoes on the face of the platform... You see where I'm going here? Trail pedals with minimal or no pins and a convex shape - the opposite of Camp One's darling Mallet E's - offer the fastest and most efficient ingress and egress from the pedal. Shimano's new XTR 9120 wins this one, with
step-on-and-pedal engagement and a generous platform, contoured to maximize cornering clearance and minimize rock strikes. That said, we had an issue with a wandering contact seal (reportedly fixed), and it costs $179 USD - so let's look at the runner up:
HT's H-1 is an ass-kicking pedal. It's the lightest in this group. Its hybrid mechanism shares the adjustable precision of Shimano's SPD, with the smoother, more gradual release of a thick wire loop forward-trap like the Time and Crankbrothers pedals. HT's platform design is similar to XTR's and it has two pins on each side to satisfy fence sitters. HT's T-1 has a greater range of cleat tension adjustment than the XTR 9120 pedal, but we didn't like that entering the pedal grows equally more difficult as exiting tension is increased.
What about the French pedals? These are the top six trail pedals available, so the performance spread between the winners and losers is only around five percent. I could easily be happy riding Look's X-Track En-Rage or Time Speciale 8's for the rest of my life. If anything, the takeaway from this Ridden and Rated is that the two perennial favorites, Shimano and Crankbrothers, have been successfully challenged for both technology and performance.
I was around before the first spd and used to ride in toe clips, then came clip in pedals but because they did not have toe clips they were called "clipless" that made sense to us. . . . . Back then. Now we have a bunch of the younger generation riding bikes who think how the fukc can a clip in pedal be " clipless" when i actually clip into it, which is a valid point.
Anyway, i am sure many of you know this and many don't, either way lets start calling them clip in.
Secondly, anyone know where i can get some Tioga Snakeskin toe straps ?
Special 8 Cons: Platform could be 10mm longer
Now you should have taken the Special 12 in your group, with Cons: too expensive.
