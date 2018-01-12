PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool

Jan 12, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
Six Takes on the Multi-Tool


Every rider should have a good multi-tool on board. Most do, but if you are the exception, or your folding wrench set looks like it was salvaged from a shipwrecked Spanish galleon, this month's "Ridden and Rated" compares six original takes on the ubiquitous multi-tool. Our selection includes basic folders, shape-shifting levers, hide-away kits, and a cage combo - one of which is sure to pique your interest. If you already own the perfect tool, then rate yours against the winners of this riveting feature.



OneUp EDC tool review test

OneUp EDC Tool System

by mikelevy
Views: 8,980    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


OneUp EDC Tool System

• Stored inside your fork's steerer tube (or inside optional 100cc OneUp pump)
• Requires $25.00 USD EDC top cap and $35.00 USD EDC tap kit
• Weight: 116-grams (tool, top cap, plug)
• MSRP: $59.00 USD
www.oneupcomponents.com

Tools:
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm hex, T25 torx keys
• One integrated tire lever
• Chain breaker
• Quick link tool
• Spare link storage
• Flat head driver
• 0, 1, 2, 3 spoke keys
• Presta valve core wrench
• EDC top cap tool
• Spare chain ring bolt
• Thread-on storage (or room for C02 cartridge)


OneUp's EDC Tool System (Every Day Carry) has pretty much everything you might need trail-side to keep your bike rolling. And, because the entire tool nests down into your fork's steerer tube (or in the handle of the large-sized OneUp mini-pump), it'll be there every day that you might need it, hence the name. The EDC Tool System retails for $59.00 USD and weighs 116-grams, including the new top cap (an additional $25.00 USD) and the plastic plug for the bottom of the steerer tube.

To install it, OneUp's $35.00 USD EDC Tap Kit is also a requirement, as you need to cut threads into the ID of the steerer tube. (Check your LBS for a tap kit, as it's a one-time job.) If you decide that you'd rather store it in the handle of OneUp's 100cc mini-pump instead of your steerer tube, you can skip the EDC Tap Kit and spring for the $59.00 USD pump instead.

OneUp EDC tool full review.



• Invisible until you need to impress your friends
• Wide array of useful features
• Attached to your bike, so it will be there when you need it


• Complicated installation
• Dedicated to one bike
• Expensive





Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool

Crankbrothers f15 tool review


Crankbrothers F15 Multi-Tool

• Magnetized carrying case
• 15 useful tools
• Weight: 163 grams
• Price: $42.99 USD
• 5-year warranty
Crankbrothers

Tools:
• 8-12 speed compatible chain tool
• Spoke wrenches: #0, 1, 2, 3
• Hex wrenches: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm
• Flat head, Phillips head screwdrivers
• T-25 Torx
• Bottle opener


The F15 is the most feature-packed option in Crankbrothers' F-series tool lineup, with, you guessed it, 15 functions (16 if you count the built-in bottle opener). One side of the magnetic case holds a tool with ten bits on it, and the other holds a chain breaker that can be flipped over to double as a spoke wrench. The F15 is an elegant and effective multi-tool, capable of saving the day in a wide range of situations.

Crankbrothers F15 full review



• Metal case provides leverage for 8mm Allen and chain breaker
• Beautifully constructed
• Folding wrench can be used separately.


• A bit pricey




Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage


Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 Bottle Cage

• Material: glass fiber reinforced Nylon
• Integrated multi-tool storage drawer
• 14 tools
• Multiple mounting positions, fits most frames
• Side-entry cage: left or right-hand options
• High-volume pump with retractable hose
• Weight: 340 grams
• MSRP: Around $69 USD
Syncros

Tools:
• Chain breaker
• 2 spoke wrenches
• Magnetic quick-link holder
• T10 and T25 Torx keys
• Phillips and flat screwdrivers
• 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 8mm Allen keys


The MatchBox Tailor HV1.5 is a bottle cage armed with a slim, two-compartment sliding tool drawer and a high-volume mini-pump. Slide the tray out and all of your essential tools are organized and at the ready. One drawer houses a well-made folding tool with the basic Allens, Torx and screwdriver bits. The other tool is a chain-breaker with two built-in spoke keys (splined and standard), an 8 mm Allen adapter, and a magnetic quick-link holder. When working on the bike, the tools you don't need stay on the tray - not strewn in the dirt.

Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5 full review



• Conveniently located all-in-one kit
• High-volume pump with valve-stem-saving hose
• Integrated bottle cage is a space saver


• Additional height added to cage may not fit many frames.
• Missing popular 6mm Allen key




All In Multi tool

All In Multi tool


All In Multi-Tool

• Multi-tool that can be stored inside hollow crank axles with 21mm or larger diameters.
• Six different tool bits
• Split-link storage
• Six colors
• Weight: 113 grams
• Made in Italy
• MSRP: €87.50 / $98.20 USD
All In


Tools:
• 3, 4, 5, 6mm Allen keys
• Phillips-head screwdriver
• Ergonomic, cylindrical tool body with universal driver/lever


The All In multi-tool is part of the rapidly growing batch of tools that can be stored on or in your steed. This one makes use of the hollow space inside a crank axle — magnets around the tool retain it securely inside most steel bottom bracket axles. It can store six standard bit drivers and a spare chain split link. The cylindrical tool body doubles as a driver handle and its swivel tip also converts it into a lever. One hundred percent made in Italy, it's available in seven anodized colors and can be delivered to your door for $98 USD.

All In multi-tool full review



• Screwdriver-handle action makes for speedy fixes
• No-fuss magnetic retainer
• Bottom-bracket storage has high cool factor


• Expensive for only six bits and a driver
• Doesn't fit a number of bottom brackets
• No spoke key or chain tool
• Heavy




Reductivist Ring Tool



Reductivist Ringtool

• Cast steel, nickel plated, one piece tool
• Lifetime warranty
• Fits on key rings and clips
• MSRP: $26 USD
Reductivist

Tools:
• Bottle opener
• Philips Screwdriver and flathead screwdrivers
• 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10-millimeter Allen wrenches
• T25 Torx driver


The Ringtool is a study in minimalism—despite weighing about as much as a couple car keys, the nickel-plated, stainless steel widget sports the most common allen wrenches, a T25 driver, two screwdrivers and, of course, a bottle opener. Feel free to roll your eyes; it seems like everything these days, from ballet slippers to ball-peen hammers, comes equipped with a bottle opener. Then again, if something has to ubiquitous, it might as well be a tool for slaying beer.
.

Reductivist Ringtool full review



• Nine tools that don't need to be found or unfolded.
• Round, slim profile clips and stashes almost anywhere
• Wear it as a pendant.


• Short bits and round shape preclude using it for some essential fixes.
• Limited leverage
• No spoke key or chain-breaker




Mineral tools

Mineral tool


Mineral Design Mini Bar

• L-handle: TIG-welded steel tubing, 3.8" x 1.3" (97 x 33.5mm), 1.4" driver - 3 places
• Durable electroless nickel finish
• Carries 6 standard tool bits (10 included)
• Bits and L-handle secured by powerful neodymium magnets
• Safe, rounded shape when stowed
• Weight: 112 grams (4 ounces)—tool carrier and 6 bits
• MSRP: $34.99 USD
Mineral Design

Tools:
• Driver handle offers 3 bit positions
• Hex wrenches: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm
• Flat head, Phillips head screwdrivers
• T-25 Torx


The Mini Bar's L-handle is welded from lightweight steel tubing, which is then nickel plated. All three ends of the L-handle accept standard 1/4-inch tool bits, retained by powerful neodymium magnets. The Mini Bar comes with ten popular bits, so you can customize its six-tool plastic carrier to suit your bike's hardware. Magnets also secure the bits and carrier to the L-handle. the Mini bar offers much more leverage than a folding tool for jobs like removing a pedal or a crank arm, and far more dexterity for accessing hard-to-reach hardware.

Mineral Design Mini Bar full review



• Tubular L-handle doubles as a lever and a screwdriver
• Useful for pedals and crank bolts
• Rounded design packs well


• Heavy
• No spoke key or chain breaker




Which is the Best Tool For You?

Six very different multi-tools made it difficult for us to come up with a clear winner. If the only criteria was the most useful multi-tool for the average enthusiast, the win would be split between the Crankbrothers F15, because its extensive range of useful tools suits experienced mechanics - and the Syncros Matchbox Tailor HV1.5, because it includes all the basic essentials: pump, chainbreaker, folding tool and bottle cage.

Pinkbike riders, for the most part, have better-than-average experience and thus, more specific requirements. So, to more sharply focus the judging process, we divided riders between those who ride with hydration packs and those who don't.

Hydration pack? Crankbrothers' F15 Multi-Tool wins this one. If you wear a pack, you'll have no qualms about storing bulky items like a separate CO2 kit, or a pump to cover inflation duties. The F15's layout is far more useful than a simple folder, with the case doubling as a lever and the handiness of its detachable chain/spoke tool. It's a little heavy for cargo bibs, but perfectly suited for pack pockets. The honorable mention goes to the Mineral Designs Mini Bar. With its versatile L-handle, expandable bit selection, and superior leverage, it's a no-nonsense, pro-level tool for trail guides or back-country tourists, who must often make extensive field repairs.

Cargo bibs? Riders whose bodies are too good for a pack should not have an issue with threading their fork's steerer tubes to adapt OneUp's EDC tool system. It's pricey, but the EDC tool costs less than a pair of cargo bibs and has everything you'd need to cover an average-length ride, including storage for an inflater. But, the EDC goes one step further. By removing those unsightly folders and C02 devices that you once taped to your frame, OneUp's slender hide-away multi-tool will make your bike look almost as great as that ripped torso trying to break free from your jersey.

136 Comments

  • + 35
 Oneup is brilliant because it's a functional piece of bling you can install on your bike. Buying a multitool and throwing it in your pack is boring.
  • + 69
 I still have the same old boring multi-tool that I purchased 15 years ago that fits neatly in with my folded tube. I guess I'm behind the times because it looks like nowadays making modifications to your steerer is the way to spend your Saturday morning.
  • + 12
 As a highly satisfied OneUp EDC in-the-steerer owner, if I had it to do it over again, I'd get the pump, for four reasons: 1) switches between bikes 2) no need for the tap kit / topcap 3) it has a CO2 inflator tip, which the other doesn't, and 4) now you have a pump AND a cool tool. I just did the other because I got a deal on the group buy. Much better than the Matchbox, IMO.
  • - 9
flag ninjaty (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Lets cut threads into a fork steer that was never designed to accept threads (theres a reason we went away from threaded steers) and clamp the stem down with higher torque specs...what could go wrong?
  • + 4
 @zsandstrom: Tapping the steer tube looks like a giant pain in the rear, but I would think once it's done the end result with the top cap is a little better than the star nut.
  • + 5
 What happens when you want to get a new bike? I see 3 options: 1) You keep your fork w/ the tool and swap it to the new bike. 2) You keep the tool and sell your bike to someone w/ a fork that they cannot use a star nut on (so basically they have to put on a different fork or buy another OneUp tool). 3) You sell the complete bike w/ the OneUp tool and start over.

IIRC to install this tool, you remove the star nut and carve into the inside of the steerer tube. I can't imagine a star nut being able to work after doing this.
  • + 12
 @bforwil: option 4) Top caps are available individually. You remove the tool and the plug and sell the bike as one-up 'EDC ready'
no need to replace a star nut when the oneup topcap works without the tool in place
  • + 5
 i have the oneup but with the pump body, and i'll 99.99999% never buy another tool.
  • + 4
 No bottle opener. Beers will set undrinkable, until I fish out one of my three other bottle openers then it's party on Wayne!
  • + 4
 This is the problem with the One UP.

youtu.be/nxeR4tmgRT4?t=2m47s
  • + 7
 @bforwil: Actually, you can just install a new star nut if you sell the fork
  • - 6
flag acetasting1992 (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Loads up weight in the last place youd want it in the bike, very high and near the front end. Much more interested in the pump. The one stored in the cranks is the best solution.
  • + 3
 @bforwil: You can keep the top cap on there without the tool as well. Then you don't even need a star nut.
  • + 4
 @abzillah: Don't know what that dude's problem is, but I've ridden much chunkier terrain for a year and never had that happen. If anything, it can be difficult to remove from the steerer tube.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: That's crazy! It's like his steerer suddenly got really excited.
  • - 1
 Oneup tool may work for same people I guess, I rather their pump version over the steerer one. Cannondale had the same steerer tool few years ago and they did not sell many.
  • + 9
 @abzillah: Sorry to see that ejection. The issue is that the oring is/was not fully engaged. Apply a small amount of oil or grease to the o-ring to allow it to easily engage with the retaining lip.h the retaining lip.
  • + 9
 @zsandstrom: Regarding point one. If you have multiple bikes just install a cap on each and swap the tool back and forth.
  • + 10
 @Boardlife69: Oh there's a bottle opener...

www.instagram.com/p/BV45vONnBpk/?hl=en&taken-by=oneupcomponents
  • + 10
 @zsandstrom: Well, it happened one time to a guy on a video, so therefore, it happens all the time to everybody.
  • + 5
 suggested mod to make it mo better: www.instagram.com/p/BZMRzHTD5WP/?hl=en&taken-by=must_moss
  • + 3
 @OneUpComponents: I did that - I have multiple bikes and installed the EDC tool cap in each so I can switch. Brilliant EXCEPT on road trips where the open steer tube on the one bike gathers all sorts of road grime. Please put out some sort of cap which pops into the open steer tube to prevent this. Currently have to resort to ghetto ways of trying to cover the steer tube. I've put 18,000kms of road tripping this past summer/fall and this remains an issue. But thank you for the innovations and kick ass products!!!
  • + 3
 @half-man-half-scab: We may have something coming for you...
  • + 3
 @foggnm: I have to agree with you here. While the One-Up in the steerer solution would be at the top of my list if I had the money to spend, I honestly can absolutely not justify the investment to replace something that I use on (way) less than 5% of my rides. My multitool spends most of it's time inside my backpack... that being said, in the well over 5 years since I've started using a torque wrench and threadlock compound on a regular basis, I can simply not recall the last time a screw came loose... (introspective moment begins..) now I'm questioning everything. f*ck, thanks a lot.
  • + 3
 @Boardlife69: It's not funny. Once during an MTB festival I received a beer as a bonus (freebie?) to a jersey that I purchased. It was hot so I wanted to drink this beer, but I didn't have bottle opener. So I went to the Shimano stand thinking that it's the best place to have a bottle opened, with all that tools, technically minded guys etc. But no way, they looked surprised and said they can't help me. Unfortunately there was no Park Tool stand as they would surely have BO2. So I went to some random stand and a guy opened the bottle with a door key. Now I love my F15 and don't trust Shimano technology.
  • + 2
 @jonnyboy: also - I tapped my steere to fit the edc and I’m pretty sure a star nut would grip better against the threaded surface than a smooth internal wall - everyone’s a winner ????
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: Please use Nathan-riddler's version with the dynaplug.
  • + 3
 Oneup edc works mint but it voids your forks warranty !!
  • + 2
 @TheR: It is not a pain. I have done a few. Takes less than 5 minutes including taking the star nut out. I agree with @zsandstrom only down is now CO2 nozzle which is pretty dumb really, I still have to pack one of those around. I would also go pump in the future on any other new bike it is going to be moved too. Contemplate putting star nuts back in the steerer and getting the pump anyways.
  • + 2
 @OneUpComponents: Yup thats the ticket. But having a CO2 nozzle in there would have been a good move. Still have to carry one around elsewhere vs the pump where it is all in one package.
  • + 3
 @savmeister: Incorrect. My Fox 34 went for warranty after the threaded cap. Zero issues or hassles. Never even came up as an issue.
  • + 1
 @brennenhuff: maybe in Canada , over here it voids the warranty
  • - 4
flag mnorris122 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 That Oneup tool is real dumb. You can't clamp the stem where the threads are, so the stem needs to be lowered (I think you need 30 or 40mm of space above the stem according to Oneup.) Soooooo what about everyone out there who already has their stem height dialled and the steerer cut to the correct length.

The pump version looks cool though.
  • + 2
 @savmeister: Over here showing your Fox suspension product to mud also voids the warranty, as does cycling it up and down.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122:
  • + 6
 @mnorris122: 40mm LOL. I think it's maybe 5mm and either way you can clamp in the threaded area no problem. I did for ages and I had it on pretty good authority that it's absolutely fine.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: It's also a pez dispenser! duh!!!
  • + 5
 @wallheater: I agree. If we want to get technical I would think that the threads actually create more surface area thus making that area stronger, any engineers care to weigh in? Besides the point, a uniform fine thread cut into your steer tube is way cleaner and safer THAN A STAR NUT GOUGING OUT MATERIAL WHILE BEING HAMMERED IN!! I'm not affiliated with Oneup in any way but I'll defend this product all day.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: who rides with bottles? Tall can in the pack is the single-use tool for me!
  • + 1
 The EDC tool is great. Its now on my second bike. Installation requires tapping the inside of your steerer tube, which if you have any mechanical ability, is no problem at all. Plus, I'm sure most shops will have the tap by now if you want them to do it. Its such a sense of freedom knowing that you never have to search for your multitool again because its always attached to your bike. It has saved us on many occasions. Oh and if you want to save money, get some friends to share the cost of the tap.
  • + 18
 My humble Crank Bros M-19 from 2008 is bombproof and has everything I need (even a valve stem remover).

I swear, sales of those things must have kept Crank Bros afloat during their dark years when everything else was exploding to pieces. Looks like they've turned it around now!
  • + 6
 I think multitools are the only thing crank bro has done well. I have one from 2010 or 2011, and I have used it many times and it's still in perfect shape. But it makes me think they probably dont make much money selling multi tools if they last 10-20 years ?
  • + 2
 When exactly were the 'dark years'? I'm just curious. I have a couple sets myself which are holding up really well but neither set is more than 2 seasons old at this point.
  • + 5
 @BobbyLite: I’m referring to that time when it seemed like everyone’s eggbeaters, mallets, and Joplin dropper posts were being sent in for warranty.
  • + 1
 @jaydubmah: I'm asking what time frame this period occurred. Sorry I meant to say I own a couple set of pedals but they are from recent years.
  • + 1
 Does yours rust? I got an M-19 and being an idiot i tossed out the container it came in. Now it's pretty rusted from living in my pack a few years. Kinda bummed about that.
  • + 2
 @bblaney372: - My old M tool and my Pica tool rusted over time but they still function fine. I've had the F tool for about 8 months and it still looks brand new despite jostling around in my bag and being used on multiple occasions.
  • + 1
 @zede: and there ISIS BB are really good too. www.pinkbike.com/photo/14110106
  • + 16
 @RichardCunningham not sure why the edc is negatively reviewed as being "dedicated to one bike" when it pops in and pops out in a jiffy.
1 tool, multiple top cap kits at $25 and you can use the same tool on whichever bike you choose to ride..you can only ride one bike at a time right..
thats like saying your waterbottle is one bike dedicated what with the effort it takes to remove it and slide it into the other bikes cage Wink
www.oneupcomponents.com/products/edc-top-cap
  • - 4
flag duzzi (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Because they never know what they are saying, they make up stories as they go ...
  • + 7
 Also the EDC weighs the least while having the most tools.
  • + 0
 @stella10: It is more science fiction from Pinkbike. I am ready to bet that they did not even install the One Up, nor actually "tested" these tools (really ... testing tools is kind of ridiculous anyway .. they all work the same).

As far as weight is concerned the best tool is hands down is the Lezyne Carobon 10. 72 grams and ten tools including a chain breaker. www.lezyne.com/product-mtools-carbontools.php#.WlkVQUtG1Og
  • + 1
 @duzzi: Still only half the tools of EDC. No 2.5mm or flat head and costs $100?
  • + 3
 @duzzi: WTF that's totally ridiculous why the hell would you want a carbon multi tool?
  • + 1
 @stella10: I am not sure what strange math brings to thinking that you get half the tools (unless you count things like a chain link as a "tool") and I am not sure for what you would need a 2.5 mm, but anyway if you don't like it buy something else. I almost got the EDC mysels, get that one.

PS not that I care, but the EDC is actually more expensive than the Lezyne: the tool is $59, the cap is $25 and if you don't have the tool to thread your steerer tube it is another $35: total $119. My Lezyne carbon 10 was $79 on Amazon. It actually works wonderfully, small, powerful enough to take a pedal down, and ultra-light.
  • + 9
 Everyone loves to hate specialized... But my Enduro kicks ass here.. Tube, pump, c02, small first aid kit, small water filter and food all in the Swat box, multi tool on the bottle cage and chaintool and spare chain link in the top cap.. I don't have to use a bag unless I am going out for a huge epic ride.
  • + 1
 Boom! This. I have the Fuse Expert Carbon, so same thing but I have 2 bottle cages. 48 ounces of water, tools, tube, pump, tubeless plugs, tire boot, and first aid or food all on the bike. Extra food and a 3rd bottle in the Jersey pockets if its a big ride. Win!
  • + 8
 Yeah, but you have to ride a Specialized..... Smile
  • - 1
 @zsandstrom: Ehh.. I raced on Yeti for a while.. I got tired of thembreaking.. My Specialized bikes have been more reliable and ride well..
  • + 1
 Agree, I haven't worn a pack since getting my Camber over two years ago, and that includes several 100+km rides. Love it.
  • + 6
 Topeak Hexus II.

Everything I need, 20€, something like 140g. fits well in a pocket or bag obviously.
Quality tools, strong... Maybe the integrated tire levers aren't the best, but at this size I don't think there's room for improvement
  • + 6
 Am I the only one who sees the cnak brothers as the best option though? I have a previous version and couldnt be happier with it, and it's the only one that has all! just remember to take it with you like a helmet and it's done.
  • + 4
 In my experience, they make the best tools
  • + 3
 Yeah, and I don't understand the backpack thing. I ride without backpack and attach my f15 to the frame, true enduro style. And have I mentioned shiny case and bottle opener?
  • + 0
 Except you can get all of that in a Park Tools I-Beam for $27 retail (between 20 and 25 online).
  • + 0
 @g-42: yeah, but that's not the point here. It's simply the best tool to carry around
  • + 2
 Crank F15 is the best option from the presented list here. Have a bottle opener.
  • - 1
 @stefanfresh: I had a Crankbrothers multi-tool that didn't fare so well. The Park Tools one has proven itself to be sturdier. Perhaps the CB one I had was an outlier - but after that experience, I'd have a hard time spending more for something of lower quality.
  • + 7
 OneUp is not difficult to install. Also it is not a one bike tool, you simply purchase multiple top cap kits(one for each bike), and rotate the actual tool to whatever bike you are riding that day
  • + 8
 Oneup - Anything this brand makes I just buy.
  • + 4
 The Mineral Mini Bar is a quality tool. It may not have 123 functions on it, but it feels solid. Its closer to a real tool than something you kludge your bike out of the woods with.

Also, Crank Brothers catches a lot of flak (and rightfully so) but their multi-tools are among the best. They do seem to rust and "weather" after a while though. For something that sits in the dark corners of my pack most of the time, it looks like it was on the bottom of the ocean. Still works great and has the best mix of stuff to get you out of the woods in an emergency while taking up a minimal amount of space.
  • + 7
 As long as I have my pocket knife I know I can use YOUR multi tool.
  • + 5
 +1 for the OneUp EDC! Also, once you have one, you can just transfer most expensive part, the tool from bike to bike with multiple $25 top caps.
  • + 2
 If you use the Ringtool as a pendant, be sure to wear a bullet-proof vest. The thought of it jamming into my sternum during a crash gives me shivers. (Or maybe I am just gun-shy due to a bad crash I had recently when my stem broke a couple of ribs.)
  • + 2
 I have the One Up EDC tool in their mini pump, absolutely love it. Did add extra height to my water bottle cage, but I already couldn't fit a water bottle due to the piggy back on my shock,so who cares. And most importantly the One Up green matches my bike.
  • + 1
 Backcountry Research Mutherload strap, Tulbag and only the most necessary items. Two allen keys, a star key, strips of bacon with insert tool and a C02 cartridge and dispenser. Mounts to your frame, easy to use and the weight is where it should be, low. Done and done
  • + 1
 Love the nitpicking comments on how these might affect your weight distribution. Even if you weigh 110lbs/50kgs (and so many of us do) then a 150g multitool accounts for 0.3% of your mass. Figure a realistic weight then throw in a 10-15kg bike and it becomes even more marginal.
  • + 1
 Still FixIt sticks FTW! Super light Just enough to fix anything on a ride. Super convenient bottle cage mount. Specialized SWAT chain breaker and master link in steering head, Lezyne pump on bottle cage mount and you are good to go if tubeless.
  • + 1
 I just ride with guys that carry a bunch of extra tools and borrow those when I need them...

Except when I'm commuting or doing some touring, in which case I carry the $10 tool I bought at Nashbar in the mid-nineties back when they had a brick and mortar store in Youngstown Ohio.
  • + 1
 www.blackburndesign.com/en_ca/tools/wayside-multi-tool.html
I have the Blackburn Wayside
It has 19 functions inc. individual ball end Allen keys that you can’t beat, spoke keys, valve core remover and a knife!
Compact and useful. I can’t imagine any other tool!!!
  • + 1
 The best MTB multi tool, still to this day is the old-skool Topeak Alien. I have mine from 10+ years ago.

Absolutely nothing comes close as far as how many tools it has in one, as well as having a chain tool built in. I cant tell you how many people i've helped trail side thanks to my Topeak Alien.
  • + 1
 Apart from allen keys as part of the same tool (Park I-beam) multi tools are a compromise. Personally give me some loose tools such as the i-beam, a Park mini chain brute ( This tool alone is good enough for shop use) and as for a spoke wrench, 4 sided Park wrench. That covers a lot of problems.
  • + 1
 I'd like to see some comparison to how all the bits measure out. Are those hex keys really measuring at what they claim they are? I've used some cheap tools that have fit snug and some name branders that have fit loose. Really don't care what brand they are as long as the fit is good.
  • + 2
 crankbrothers m-17 multi-tool. I've lost them on the trail and always buy the same one again. It works like magic every time.
  • + 4
 I own the EDC tool and its great. love the cool factor.
  • + 3
 Meanwhile you can likely assemble a better kit at the dollar store for less money.
  • + 3
 Cargo bibs, SWAT, and Sombrio Smuggle have replaced my pack 99% of the time. EDC is ingenuous!
  • + 3
 I have the edc and pump and its great because now I can do without the backpack on most of my riders
  • + 1
 It would have been nice to include a standard style non-gimmicky multi tool of the type everone has had in there bag for the last 15 years
  • + 0
 Interesting the Industry 9 tool wasn’t tested... customisable bits, chain breaker and link storage, while being lighter, lower on bike and easily swapped between bikes with same brand fork.
  • + 0
 I personally like Blackburn's multi-tools. I'm actually a bit surprised that you didn't include the switch in this review. It would have made a lot of sense as it's different from all of them and still very functional.
  • + 1
 We've been down this road in the comments 3 years ago almost now

www.pinkbike.com/news/specialized-swat-emt-tool-review-2015.html
  • + 1
 @deeeight you were thereee
  • + 1
 The Pedros RxM tool has everything you need. I have had for decades.
pedros.com/products/toolsfor-the-ride/rxm-multi-tool
  • + 2
 The torx has to be able to fit into a sram derailleur(main bolt) otherwise its useless.
  • + 1
 Missed the opportunity to review the best option out there, the Silca T-Ratchet + Topeak TorqBit combo. Won't leave home without it.
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham

Buy this, with extra brackets. It doubles the cost, but now I use it on 4 bikes, and have a pump

www.oneupcomponents.com/products/edc-pump
  • - 2
 Which works best for you? ... Of these ones, none they all look shite!!
Where are the Park tools or Lezyne multi's? I mean ones that don't stick in my bike and I lose it after I whack it on the ground trying something I know I shouldn't! Or a weird awkward shape that knacks my cold hand!
  • + 2
 All of these look pretty awful to be honest.
  • + 1
 I agree except the crank bros one looks OK.
  • + 1
 Get an Outvi and then you can store all you need nice and neat under the seat... Hey, that rhymes!
  • + 1
 Which option is most appropriate if my ripped torso has already broken free of my jersey?
  • + 1
 Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX + their Super Chain Tool.
Everything you need, nothing you don't.
  • - 1
 How about a $20 no-name folding tool, that fits in your pocket, and has most of the tools listed here. You can buy 2 and have money left over to buy a new seat.....and a beer.
  • + 4
 why buy a no name for $20 when you can buy a crankbrothers off amazon for $16 if you dont care about color.
  • + 1
 @Longroadtonowhere: Cuz we're in Canada where everything on Amazon.com costs 2x as much on Amazon.ca
  • - 2
 Ive used the pedro multitool - pedros.com/products/toolsfor-the-ride/icm-multi-tool - for years now. I paid $25Aus for it and very happy with it.
Tools are the right length that they are practical to use and the chainbreaker works really well.
The tyre levers are flimsy but its not why i bought the tool.
Doesn't have a fancy mounting system but fits easily in my pocket.
  • - 1
 Birzman Feexman E-version 20 for me. Fairly comprehensive and the right money. Got a useful knife for cutting zip ties after trail repairs.
  • + 1
 Where is the Pedros ICM-15?
  • + 1
 Specialized integrated SWAT Tool. Not a bolt on the bike it can't turn.
  • + 1
 Does the crankbros tool rust?
  • + 3
 I have the crankbrothers f15 and love it. The bottle opener is a huge plus. And it looks cool. I didn't notice any rust.
  • + 1
 All in multi tool copy £13 ALIexpress.
Had one 6 months.
Awesome tool.
  • + 0
 All hail the Leatherman and proper hex wrenches. These other things look cute, like something I'd give my son to play with.
  • + 1
 Why not give Leathermans to your son to play with? Doesn't sound wrong to me
  • + 2
 @Uuno: he does have his own Leatherman actually.
  • + 1
 Why take tools? Better take a friend who does.
  • + 1
 Anybody use the Industry Nine Matchstix?
  • + 1
 I figured that would be included in this article. Was surprised not to see it.
  • + 1
 @Trilliamiano: Ridden and rated is a compilation of recent PB reviews.
  • + 1
 I like the PB Swiss Tools Biketool. Light cheap and durable.
  • + 1
 I just got one for christmas. Only multitool I've seen with a tool for Mavic nipples.
  • + 1
 Drink beer from a can.
  • + 1
 Two down
  • - 1
 Only 3 words Fix It Sticks
  • - 2
 X 1000
  • - 2
 youtu.be/IhigPjtqErs
oneup chainbreaker
Below threshold threads are hidden

