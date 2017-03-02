PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Ridden and Rated: Six Tires for Rugged Trails

Mar 2, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Ridden and Rated tires
Ridden & Rated
Six Tires for Rugged Trails



When upgrade fever strikes, many riders skip straight to obsessing over the latest and greatest suspension technology, forgetting that something as simple as a tire swap can have a significant impact on a bike's handling. After all, tires are the first point of contact between your bike and the trail - how that rubber interacts with the ground shouldn't be overlooked.

When it comes to choosing an appropriate tire, tread pattern, compound, and casing are the three most important traits to consider. Picking the tire that best suits the trail conditions you most frequently ride is key; for instance, a more open tread pattern with taller blocks may work well on muddy, mucky trails, but probably won't be the best choice for desert dwellers whose trails are rock solid with a thin layer of gravel or sand over the top.

In the same vein, a tire with a super soft and sticky rubber compound is nice to have in wet weather or on steep trails where traction is of the utmost importance, but there are tradeoffs, namely in the form of a reduced lifespan. For that reason, it's not uncommon to run a softer compound up front, and use a harder compound on the back wheel to increase its lifespan.

The growth of enduro racing, and the fact that more and more riders are riding their trail bikes at an extremely high level, has led to an increasing number of tires with reinforced sidewalls designed to help prevent punctures and pinch flats. Schwalbe's Super Gravity and Maxxis' Double Down casings are the two most prevalent examples. There is a weight penalty that comes with the thicker casing, but it's still not as much as what would be incurred by running a dual ply downhill tire. All the same, in many cases running it's possible to get away with running a tire with a reinforced casing in the back and a lighter, single ply tire up front.
Should I go tubeless?

In a word, yes. If you haven't already converted, you should. Running tubeless tires makes it possible to run lower pressures, and reduces the chances of getting a flat. Modern tires are easier to set up than ever before, and in many cases an air compressor won't be necessary to get everything seated and sealed. All of the tires selected here are tubeless ready.

The six tires profiled below all have their individual strengths and weaknesses, but they share one common trait: their intended usage. These tires were designed for venturing into rough, technical trails, places where traction has a higher priority than weight or rolling resistance.



Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5x2.3 review

Maxxis Minion DHF

• Available for 26", 27.5" and 29" wheels
• 2.3" or 2.5" widths
• Multiple casing, compound options
• Weight: 850 grams (27.5 x 2.3, EXO casing)
• MSRP: $78 USD
www.maxxis.com


The Minion DHF is an absolute classic, a tire with a proven track record that extends back more than a decade. There's a reason for its longevity – it simply works, offering predictable traction in nearly any condition. You can run a matching set front and rear, but for the highest amount of traction, a blockier rear tire, something along the lines of the Minion DHR II is a good bet. In really thick, gloppy mud the DHF doesn't clear mud as fast as option with a more widely spaced tread pattern, but otherwise it's an outstanding contender.

Maxxis Minion DHF full review




• Extremely predictable in a wide range of conditions
• Multiple compound and casing options




• Tread can clog in extremely thick mud







Schwalbe Magic Mary

Schwalbe Magic Mary

• Sizes available: 26, 27.5 and 29 inch
• 2.35" width (folding bead)
• Carcass: Evolution-Snakeskin, Super Gravity and Downhill
• Compounds available: Trailstar (intermediate), Vertstar (soft)
• Weight: 795g, 1045 or 1190g (dependent on carcass)
• MSRP: $93.25 (Super Gravity)
www.schwalbetires.com


Schwalbe's Magic Mary was first introduced to the DH world, chalking up World Cup wins even before it was available to the public. Since those early days it's become a mainstay in Schwalbe's lineup, with a wide footprint and aggressive tread pattern that makes it able to find traction where other tires falter. The Magic Mary is especially well suited to loose, loamy terrain, where the tall knobs are able to claw into the ground. Downsides? The angled side knobs do make the tire a little more likely to slide out when faced with wet roots, and there's also the fact that early runs of the tire suffered from a less-than-ideal lifespan, especially considering the asking price, although the more recent versions do seem to hold up better.

Magic Mary full review



• Excellent grip in loose terrain
• Wide footprint provides plenty of traction


• Expensive
• Not the longest lasting option







Bontrager SE5 tire review
Bontrager SE5

• Available for 27.5" and 29" wheels
• 2.3" width
• Weight: 935g (27.5"), 990g (29")
• Core Strength sidewall / sub-tread protection
• MSRP: $74.99 USD
www.bontrager.com



Bontrager's tire lineup tends to fly under the radar, which is a shame, because their current lineup is chock full of worthy options. The SE5 was derived from their G5 downhill tire, with alternating rectangular and L-shaped lugs on each side combined with a blocky center tread. As I wrote when originally reviewing the SE5, “The most noticeable trait of the tread pattern is just how predictable it is. As long as there's something for the knobs to dig into, there's no sense of vagueness or any on/off feeling when leaning into a turn.” It's also a relatively fast rolling tire despite its aggressive appearance, which can help make those long approaches feel like less of a chore. It's not quite as puncture resistant as other tires in this category in rocky terrain; riders with trails full of sharp, jagged rocks may want to look elsewhere.

Bontrager SE5 Full Review


• Fast rolling for how much grip they provide
• Supportive cornering knobs
• Sheds mud well


• Can be flat prone in rocky terrain




Maxxis Shorty review

Maxxis Shorty

• Available for 26”, 27.5” and 29” wheels
• 2.3 and 2.5" widths
• 3C MaxxTerra compound
• Weight: 880 grams (27.5" 3C EXO casing)
• MSRP: $78 USD
www.maxxis.com



The Shorty's tread pattern is another tire designed to act like a cut down mud spike, with a blocky tread pattern that resembles what you'd find on a dirt bike. Out of all the tires mentioned here, the Shorty is probably the closest to a wet weather specialist, and “although the range of conditions it works well in is broader than its full-spike relatives, for most riders it won't be a tire that they put on and forget about for the rest of the year.” That being said, the Shorty has an uncanny ability to hook up through slimy turns, keeping you and your bike from being spit off the trail and into the woods.

Maxxis Shorty Full Review




• Tenacious grip in sloppy, mucky conditions
• Also works well on loose, dusty trails



• Slow rolling
• Tall knobs can slide out on wet roots




Continental Der Baron 2.4 Projekt Tire

Continental Der Baron

• 'BlackChili' compound
• 240 TPI (60 TPI x 4) under tread
• 180 TPI (60 TPI x3) sidewalls
• 'Apex' sidewall inserts
• Weight: 1,035 grams (29x2.4)
• MSRP: $85.95 USD
www.continental-tires.com




Continental used the tread pattern of a cut down mud spike for inspiration when designing the Baron, giving it plenty of room between each knob to help keep it from getting clogged with mud. The tire's overall profile is more square than round, allowing it to act like a serrated knife as it cuts through the slop. It's not the fastest rolling tire, and the casing can feel a little stiff on firmer ground, but those quibbles are more than overshadowed by the excellent wet weather performance. The Baron's Black Chili tread compound was grippy even on wet roots, making it a good option for riders based in the Pacific Northwest or locales with similar terrain.

Continental Der Baron Full Review



• Outstanding wet weather traction
• Unphased by wet roots
• Sheds mud well


• Casing feels stiff on firmer ground
• Not for gram counters




e13 TRS Race

e*thirteen TRSr

• 27.5" or 29" options
• 2.35" width
• Folding bead, reinforced sidewalls
• Triple rubber compound
• Weight: 920 grams (actual, 27.5")
• MSRP: $69.95 USD
www.bythehive.com


A relative newcomer on the scene, the TRSr is e*thirteen's first entry into the tire world. It's available in two different tread compounds, Race or Plus, with Race being the grippiest, and Plus being a little harder and longer lasting. As I noted in the original review, “The generous width (the tires measured almost exactly 2.4”) and the tall side knobs provides a nice solid platform to push into during hard cornering, and even when running pressures in the low 20s there was plenty of sidewall support.” The TRSr has one of the lowest durometer tread compounds currently on the market, giving it incredible grip on steep rock rolls and anywhere that traction is crucial. The price is reasonable too, especially considering the performance they deliver on the trail.

e*thirteen TRSr Full Review



• Ultra-sticky compound
• Supportive during hard cornering
• Reasonably priced


• Soft rubber compound can wear quickly




Which Tires Should I Get?

All of these tires work well in rugged terrain, but some stand out above others depending on what you're seeking. Here's a quick synopsis:

All-around: The Minion DHF has the widest range of operating conditions, remaining predictable in everything from mud to moon dust. The Magic Mary can be used as an all-rounder too, but those tall side knobs can cause it to be less predictable when cornering on hardpack.

Grip: e*thirteen's TRSr takes the cake for being the grippiest, stickiest tire in the group, and if you're looking for something that feels like it was constructed from climbing shoe rubber, this is the one to pick. It falls into the all-rounder category as well, but it is slightly slower rolling than the Minion.

Muddy / Wet conditions: This is a close one, but I'd pick the Continental Der Baron over the Shorty, at least for the trails I regularly ride. Why? Because of the Der Baron's outstanding performance when faced with wet roots, which is typically where cut spike style tires falter.

Must Read This Week
Cane Creek Introduces Fork - Exclusive First Ride
93257 views
Development Story - Norco's New DH Bike
76926 views
George Brannigan: Hucking Hell - Video
74391 views
Neck Braces - Should You Be Wearing One?
74158 views
Graham Agassiz: Digging for Galena - The Story of Texas Peak
56163 views
Inside Orange Bikes
51043 views
Morpheus Conspiracy - Review
49234 views
Movies For Your Monday
46587 views

114 Comments

  • + 45
 You know somethings not right when a bicycle tire costs as much as a car tire.
  • + 13
 Sworks Demo- $8500
Ford Fiesta- $1300

There are a lot of wrong things in this world
  • + 21
 13000 for the Fiesta, forgot a zero
  • + 2
 Check CST Rock Hawk.
  • + 5
 In fairness, only as much as a budget car tire. Look at the prices of high performance car tires and you'll realize we're paying a fair price for the R&D and fancy rubber compounds.
  • + 19
 Used v10- $5k
Used Honda accord- $2k
  • + 1
 I know people always say this, but this is the best of the best possible bike tires with a fair amount of money into r&d and molds and all. Also, no way you're paying anything like list, my HRII's are always 50$ for folding bead, EXO with dual compound.

For 75$, I can maybe get something entry level without a good warranty from federal or cooper (online, without shipping fees) for my car, which isn't even a great tire. Or, I'd be stuck with a barely dot-approved chinese knockoff which is what came with my car for around 60$/tire.

To get a brand new tire from a reputable brand like bridgestone from a legit supplier like tirerack, it could be easily 150$/tire. Bike tires are expensive and all but I'm not running 20$ wire bead, hard compound kenda nevegals for a reason.

@Husker2112 My 2012 CPO chevy cruze 6spd was 8650$ with 37k and the warranty lasts longer than the demo's
  • + 4
 @GVArider: There is much more R&D involved in producing a car tire and requires at least 20 times the amount of rubber. Even a budget tire must handle a minimum of 210 km/h. Yokohama is a premium brand tire. The Yokohama's I have on my car are built to handle over 270 km/h and cost me only $18 more than the Schwalbe Magic Mary's. Like I said, something just aint right!
  • + 0
 @parkourfan: but a Demo is more fun....
  • + 4
 @Husker2112: Naw, get an old Fiesta, gut the interior and any unneeded weight and it makes a bitchen homemade rally beater/farm car. You can get a nice one for a grand.
  • + 2
 @Rocky-Urban - get a life mate, the bicycle equivalent of the tyres on your tyres is at best Schwalbe performance series, while most people drive around on what would be Kendas. A set of quality moto tyre costs double the price if high end bike tyres. A set of High end moto gp tyres cost a grand. A set of racing tyres for a touring car will buy you a motorbike.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: Maybe in Sweden where everything is taxed to the stratosphere.
  • + 1
 But a car needs four of these Smile
  • + 5
 I run no-name "Ironman" tires on my honda minivan-$85 each installed. Nothing but the best for my kids.
  • + 1
 @GVArider: Exactly people always say this but you can still go to a department store and buy a $12 tire for your bike. Decent car tires start at $130 each plus balancing and all those other fees so in reality more like $180 each. You can find Minions for $60 or less relatively easily.
  • + 5
 Cheap bike tires at Walmart - $20
Cheap car tires at Walmart - $100

High performance car tires - $300+
High performance bike tires ~$90
  • + 3
 you realize these are all top end tires, right? go look at top end car tire prices and compare. also compare the market of bikes and cars. believe it or not, the premium car tire market is larger than the premium bike tire market. who would've thunk!
  • + 2
 @Husker2112: i bought a used v10 for $2k and my used honda accord for $9k
  • - 1
 Obviously pinkbikers don't understand supply and demand
  • + 1
 @GVArider: truth - I use to sell automotive tires - average price for BGF All terrain TA KO $200+ /each. these however last about 50,000 miles tho
  • + 3
 @Husker2112:

Sworks Demo- $8500

Ferrari LaFerrari - $ 1.4 million

That would be more of an apples to apples comparison. A Ford Fiesta is more like a Walmart bike Smile
  • + 1
 @Rocky-Urban: nope that is in Denmark
  • + 0
 @Dustfarter: lol thats true. But the p1 beats la Ferrari all day Smile
  • + 1
 @Rocky-Urban: Big brand company also sell a lot more car tires than they sell high performance mtb tires...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I'm not sure someone who comments as much as you on PB is aloud to say "get a life mate" lol

You aren't wrong in your response to his comment but you could have easily just said, "Nope, you're wrong." From what I have gathered on PB saying that someone is wrong will more than likely piss them off more than telling them to get a life... AND! you won't look like as much of a dink... As much... lol
  • + 2
 when I used to own a car, the cheapest set of tyres 17x205/55 that I could get would cost 350€ with installation. A set of decent Michelin tyres would cost me 800€. A set of tyres of SUV costs double. I spoke to a guy who owned Nissan GTR, he had to change tyres every year and they costed him a fortune. If you ride single compound Minions and change to 3C Maxx grip/terra you'll see that there is simply no upgrade that can change your bike so much. They are worth every penny.
  • + 1
 @lRaphl: But one model of car tire comes in at least 20 different sizes. That's 20 different molds. Very expensive for the manufacturer. Most of these premium bike tires are available in only about 4-5 sizes.
  • + 1
 not sure what kind of crappy car tires you guys run, but no, the conti's for my E91 were more than DH tires per pc, my blizzaks well over double more. If you're comparing top of the line bike tires to mass produced crappy car tires, yea. Compare them to track tires, or other high end tires and it gets expensive. it's well over 1k to fit a new pair of tires on in some cases (an M3 for instance).
  • + 1
 Economies of scale. Any popular model of car tires gets made in quantities that dwarf those of a popular MTB tire. That's why the relative prices are what they are.
  • + 1
 I read somewhere that the cost of any tire is in production not the amount of rubber or size of the tyre
  • + 1
 like anyone pays MSRP on tyres, they are almost always discounted as places like CRC always have 30-50% off.
  • + 12
 So for all year riding in the Pacific Northwest, still hard to beat DHF/DHR combo?
  • + 5
 I'd say so - that's a great combo for any wheel size.
  • + 13
 30 psi in my Minions. I don't care about your opinions.
  • + 2
 @tbmaddux: this isn't a good rhyme so I won't waste your time. But that's way high pressure and you should lower your compressor.
  • + 5
 DHF/DHF for the win.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: Stupid question. Do the "F" and the "R" stand for "front" and "rear" respectively with the DHR and DHF?
  • + 2
 that's not a stupid question
  • + 1
 @Dustfarter: yes, but a lot of people run DHF/DHF (not so sure why, but someone might have an answer to that)
  • + 1
 I'm very happy running DHF/DHF right now, and a buddy of mine seems just as happy running DHR/DHR. Neither of us has run the other tire yet, but it seems like you can't go wrong. I am pretty curios about that Der Barron too.
  • + 13
 Get the ones Jenson has on sale
  • + 7
 Fully disagree - the mary corners great in hard pack. As well as when it gets wet, silty, rocky, dusty, loose. That tire does it all.
  • + 4
 Got a Shorty for Christmas and stuck it up front on the DH and yes, very slow rolling but grippy as fuuuuuck.

The whole root thing though... Not had a problem. I find almost that the knobs give a bit of "step-over" action and hook on the back side of the root.
Definitely an ideal tyre for the winter.
  • + 2
 Shortys are great tyres, love them to bits they are perfect for the steep sloppy mess our trails currently are,can't really comment on the drag as we have plenty of gravity to assist at our spots, no issues on the roots for me either, no more than you would expect on a wet polished, kashima coated root anyway.
  • + 7
 All look like great tires but kinda sucks not all come in 26". Have three bikes all chambered in 26" wheels still.
  • + 8
 Magic Marry front / Highroller II rear
  • + 1
 Just put this combo on my bike, really interested in seeing how it works.
  • + 1
 High Rollers are definitely not for everyone. They have much more of an on off feeling going into corners than I prefer.
  • + 6
 No Specialized tires so this comparison is null and void. The Butcher Grid and Slaughter Grid are the shit.
  • + 3
 this. also the michelin wild rock'r2 should be in here.
  • + 1
 I agree. Butcher and slaughter in the Pac NW, year round. AND they offer 26, 650b and 29.
  • + 1
 Butcher Grid up front, Purgatory Grid out back (new gripton rubber is pretty rad, too). Also, full retail price on both of those tires is like $60. Hard to beat Specialized tires for price and performance. As much as I like the Minion DHF I get comparable grip, weight, and rolling resistance, a better price, and have had better luck with the GRID casing than Maxxis EXO.
  • + 1
 i would say specs have low puncture resistance but price, grip (compound), and durability are pretty good. should have def been in there for comparison
  • - 1
 *Are Shit*
Fixed it for you.
  • + 1
 Glad to see the SE5 up there. One heck of a tire in my books. It has very similar characteristics to the mInion but I find the SE5 a better rolling tire and hangs on in the corners better. To be honest though, come this summer Ill be running twin SE4 2.4s on my bike. I set em up a few weeks back when we had a few days of non shit weather and... holy crap, what a fantastic tire. far more predictable than I expected and probably one of the most stable tires when hard braking is required in steep sections.... But for now being as the PNW is juts a cluster fuck of every possible weather pattern Ill stick to Shorty up front and SE4 out back.
  • + 1
 I have a DHF 2.5 3C MaxTerra in 29" and it rolls so slow. Switching back to a Hans Dampf with TrailStar and Snake Skin was a night and day difference on speed going down and effort going up. Disappointing because the traction was awesome. the 2.3 is really narrow too which would be a better size. Probably gonna try the Bloody Mary next Smile
  • + 1
 Awesome article. I was just thinking about this with the wet/sloppy post-snow conditions here in Vancouver. Only thing I'd like to hear a bit more about is the actual width of these tires. Mike mentioned the actual width of the e Thirteen tire as 2.4, does this mean the other tires don't measure what they advertise? I have looked around online and have heard from riding friends that the Maxxis 2.5 width tires are actually 2.35. I'm stepping my rims up to 30/35mm internal/external and trying to decide what to pair with them and what will fit in my new frame.
  • + 4
 Magic Mary doesn't last long?! I've had mine for well over 1000 miles in my bike.
  • + 2
 Yep that perception is just no longer true. I've tried to tear off the side knobs on my MM SG trailstars and cannot do it. And that MSRP is way off real world prices - I paid 70 max.
  • + 1
 Which compound Thomas ?
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: the nobs are so strong. And $93 bucks! There's no way!
  • + 1
 Very interesting read, thanks for the good reviews / comparison!

The only thing that got me wondering now is how well the Minion DHF in the SuperSticky compound would compare to the TRS? Would it be able to beat the TRS in that game as well?
  • + 1
 I wish that PB would comment on which tires are most appropriate for wide (30mm+) internal rims. I've found that my magic mary 2.35 tires don't have enough cornering traction unless I'm running really low pressure.
  • + 1
 i think it is interesting that they suggest a meatier tire in the rear to be paired with a dhf yet all the enduro pros are running a lower profile tire in the rear like the aggressor (team yeti)
  • + 2
 It depends on the conditions - a 2.5 DHF up front and a 2.4 or 2.3 DHR II works extremely well for those wet winter days when you want all the grip you can get, but when things dry up a bit something like the Aggressor or even a Minion SS / Specialized Slaughter / Schwalbe Rock Razor are all good rear tire options.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: i am not in as good of shape as you are mike so i have started opting for the low profile rear. i like my bike to feel like a mullet where the front stays planted and the back end is a party.
  • + 3
 Wouldn't maxxis tires with the DD casing be more relevant for this MBA shootout "for rugged trails"?
  • + 2
 Can we get a budget tire shootout? Or a trail tire shootout (limited to mostly fast rolling but tough tires).
  • + 2
 Minion DHF is now in a 2.8 flavor. I run it on a non boost fox 36 and its fuhmazing
  • + 1
 the baron is awesome in the wet, no issues on roots or rocks or mud. perfect tyre for Scotland. not as good on loose over hard though but can't have everything.
  • + 1
 Isn't the rubber from a MTB tire a softer durometer than climbing shoe rubber?
  • + 1
 Got a SG Rock Razor and a Snake Magic M for the equivalent of $80 for both, last month...
  • + 1
 Der Baron up front DHR II in back both 2.4 on my Trance SX slays all conditions
  • + 2
 WTB Convict 2.5 would've been a nice addition to this article.
  • + 2
 I'll stick with my WTB Vigilante.
  • + 2
 WTB has a strong following but are often left out in reviews like this. Frown
  • + 1
 @swamper1: Agree. Vigilante and Convict need a bit more attention!
  • + 2
 Rubbers, Ribbed for Maximum Pleasure.
  • + 2
 Maxxis Pleasure
  • + 1
 I still don't know who is able to run low 20's PSI in there tires without burping?
  • + 8
 Riders with wide rims?
  • + 1
 Even sealant hardly ever works. I mean it does the job when seating a tire but I've never seen tire sauce stop a leak during a ride...ever. Typically you'll hear the hiss, get mad, stop, freewheel the wheel to get the sauce in the hole, leak stops, put air in to replace lost air, sealant plug lets go, wheel comes out, tube goes in.
  • + 2
 I run 19 F 24 R no problem. Have run as low as 17 F and 22 R without issues, but I also run 32 mm ID rims as well.
  • + 1
 I've ran the e*thirteen at 14 psi on the front by accident and it still felt solid enough.
  • - 2
 @Tmackstab: That's why I've always been slow to adopt tubeless. Once you get a flat (and we've all had plenty) you jam a tube in there. Then when you get home I guess you have to patch the tire. If patching doesn't work, buy a new one or run tubes, I suppose?

I accept there are performance benefits, but it seems possible you'll end up riding with a tube most of the time or shelling out for new tires on the reg.
  • + 1
 @GMAN1 : Riders with Procore Wink
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: Orange seal or stans race sealant stops leaks really well for me.
  • + 2
 You can with ProCore. I personally favor 22 psi in my 2.35" Magic Mary snakeskin in front, and 26 psi in my 2.3" Maxxis DHR EXO dual compound in the back with a riding weight of around 235 lbs. I usually add around 2 pounds on this for faster bike park style trails though.

I tried these pressures before procore but was constantly burping and getting snake bites, even with a 30mm inner rim.
  • + 2
 With Stan's Arch MK3's and a Magic Mary front/Nobby Nic rear I run 15psi/16psi without any issues.
  • + 2
 @Tmackstab: At the end of last Summer I pulled a Rocket Ron off of my bike and it probably had 10-15 buggers inside the tire where the Stan's had plugged up punctures through the season.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer:
Exactly. I'm running a DHF 2.5WT on 38mm rims and I run 18psi-20psi, and thats even on steep gnarly terrain.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: I'm in the same boat as you. Sealant never worked fast enough to prevent me from walking.
  • + 1
 I run 18psi front on a Dhf 2.5 DD, including in Enduro and downhill races. I'm a lightweight rider and the casing is sturdy. Yes it's very possible.
  • + 1
 @Tmackstab: i just cut a tire about 1/8" this past weekend and thought it was too big to seal. Stans did the job, but it did take a couple of stops to put in air before it fully sealed. It helped to take off the wheel and really let the sealant cover the hole with some pressure on the outside of the cut. I was about to put in the tube when it stopped completely - I put another 15 miles on it (below 20psi)

Once home, i took off the tire to check if repairable, and the scab of sealant was pretty impressive.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: wider better rims.
  • + 1
 @Xorrox: I run Magic Mary snakeskin casing front at 14-15psi with procore chamber at 75psi. Used to run 18psi with supergravity casing with tube for comparison. Rear run Surly Dirt Wizard 2.75 (singleply casing 27tpi) at 13-14psi with Procore at 75psi as well. Front rim is 30mm internal and rear is 39mm internal.
  • + 1
 Thank you Pinkbike for this comparative review, that's what we need to find out what suits our riding best!
  • + 1
 Ghetto tubeless is great when you don't switch tires too often. But if you do OKO X-treme tube sealant is the way to go.
  • + 1
 It seems these reviews always enforce the dhf as the tire to get, for summer the ss is fasterror rolling option too
  • + 1
 Wait so 27 and 275 are different wheel sizes? I didn't know that there was a 27 size
  • + 2
 I think he meant 26. But actually 27 was an old school road bike tire size
  • + 1
 @sampolicky: oh cool. Thanks
  • + 2
 Downside to the Shorty......Too tall? WTF??
  • + 1
 Im tired of my old ones, I'll look into these!
  • + 2
 Love my shortys
  • + 2
 Get the rubber ones
  • + 1
 ONE MORE MAXXIS YOUR FORGOT THE IGNITOR !
  • + 2
 THAT'S AN xc TIRE FOR FANS OF OF PRIEST AND MAIDEN and other cheese!
  • + 1
 All the people bitching about prices ... try another hobby
  • + 1
 Like anyone pays RRP on tyres anyway haha!
  • + 2
 No Kenda?
  • + 3
 Are they still made of a substance that feels very similar to plastic?
  • + 1
 Shorty's are a bit pricy, but hot damn, fine tire.
  • + 1
 DFH/DHR combo for me

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.083923
Mobile Version of Website