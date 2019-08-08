Ridden & Rated: The Best Mountain Bike Mini Pumps





1. OneUp EDC Pump (100cc)

• Valve: Presta-only

• Hose attachment: No

* Extra features: Pump head doubles as CO2 inflator, bottle cage mount, can store OneUp's EDC tool (US$59) inside barrel.

• Strokes to 30psi: 109

• Length: 257mm

• Weight: 163-grams (pump only)

• MSRP: $59 USD

Pros

+ Built solid and well-sealed

+ Impressive air volume

+ More than a pump

- Small handle, be careful of pinched fingers

- CO2 head often needs hex key to remove

- Expensive if including optional multi-tool

2. Topeak RaceRocket MT

• Valve: Presta and Schrader

• Hose attachment: Yes

* Extra features: Presta valve core tool stored in the handle, bottle cage mount

• Strokes to 30psi: 132

• Length: 201mm

• Weight: 126-grams

• MSRP: $40 USD

Pros

+ No fuss option

+ Metal construction and well sealed

+ Comfortable use with hose and rubber handle

- Rubber handle can slide above 40psi

- Hose can unwind presta valve cores

- Jagged edge at handle from valve core tool

3. Specialized AirTool MTB Mini

• Valve: Presta and Schrader

• Hose attachment: No

* Extra features: Clips onto a tube wrap with tire lever

• Strokes to 30psi: 170

• Length: 165mm

• Weight: 101-grams (pump only)

• MSRP: $25 USD

Pros

+ A true mini pump

+ Hidden valve lock feature

+ Impressive volume for size

+ Price

- Not comfortable to use

- Tube wrap lacks tube protection

4. Birzman Velocity-Apogee MG

• Valve: Presta and Schrader

• Hose attachment: Yes

* Extra features: Inline pressure gauge, bottle cage mount

• Strokes to 30psi: 150

• Length: 224mm

• Weight: 145-grams (pump only)

• MSRP: $40 USD

Pros

+ Great valve head design

+ Comfy to use

+ Good build quality

- Same pressure gauge scale as road pump

- Slight rattle

- Not perfectly sealed from grit

5. Lezyne Alloy Drive (Medium)

• Valve: Presta and Schrader

• Hose attachment: Yes

* Extra features: Presta valve core tool, bottle cage mount

• Strokes to 30psi: 105

• Length: 233mm

• Weight: 135-grams (pump only)

• MSRP: $50 USD

Pros

+ Alloy construction and proven durability

+ Efficient volume for its size

+ Easy to source replacement parts

- Enjoys unwinding valve cores

- Major rattle

- Flexible mount knocks on frame

- Heavy effort at high pressures

A size comparison of the best mini pumps.

Also consider

The runner ups

Topeak Mountain TT

Silca’s Tattico Bluetooth

Zefal’s Z Cross XL

Park Tool PMP-4.2

Topeak’s Mountain DA

There are a few options designed for both high pressure and high volume. A jack of all trades if you will.

Topeak RaceRocket

Blackburn AirStik 2Stage

Left, an overview comparing size and pumping efficiency. On the right are the key details of all pumps tested. Left, an overview comparing size and pumping efficiency. On the right are the key details of all pumps tested.

Selection criteria

It was at this point that I knew I had overdone it.

Pressure versus Volume

Testing protocol

Custom pressure gauge used on the left, while the right shows a clear difference in purpose between a mini-pump designed for off-road rubber, and one designed for the high pressure needed for road riding. Custom pressure gauge used on the left, while the right shows a clear difference in purpose between a mini-pump designed for off-road rubber, and one designed for the high pressure needed for road riding.

Features and considerations

Other designs offer a fold-out handle for easier pumping, some are great, while others give you something to pinch your fingers with. Many of my favourite pumps on test kept it simple with an inline handle, and simply added knurling, or rubber texturing for easier and more comfortable use.

Valve core tools are now provided with a number of pumps that are likely to accidentally remove the valve. Really they're simply solving a problem they create. Pumps that unwind valve cores and didn't provide a tool did not do well.