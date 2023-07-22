Video: 'Ride, Always Ride' is The Story of the Boise Trails Challenge and the Life and Death of its Co-Founder

Jul 22, 2023
by stalkinghorse  


A Burst Media Creative film
Directed, Shot, & Edited by Nicole and Braydon Bringhurst


Words: stalkinghorse

Jason Delgadillo died while mountain biking near Boise, Idaho in May 2017. He left behind a wife, five beautiful kids, and a group of riding buddies tied together by their mutual friendship with Jason and their love of bikes.

photo

Jason also left behind an idea, a work-in-progress, called the Boise Trails Challenge. In the months before his death, Jason met with three of his friends--a fellow mountain biker, a front-end web developer, and a mapping/GIS guru, to pitch them a project idea: he wanted to challenge Boise mountain bikers to ride all of the trails in the Boise area during one month in the summer, and to have it all tracked and displayed digitally on a public leaderboard.

That idea became the Boise Trails Challenge, which Jason's friends carried on after his death. The Boise Trails Challenge just completed its sixth year. Thousands of people have participated, and each has their own story about what the Boise Trails Challenge means to them.

Participants have discovered new trails--many were accustomed to riding the same old loop week after week. Some have found new relationships, including new friendships and at least one marriage. Other have found new strength and potential in themselves, as the event has challenged them to overcome fear, fatigue and even substance abuse and addiction.

The short film "Ride Always Ride," by Burst Media, chronicles the origins of the Boise Trails Challenge, the life of Jason Delgadillo, and the legacy of adventure, community and connection he left behind.

photo


