Ride Concepts Adds Andreu Lacondeguy to Factory Athlete Team

Press Release: Ride Concepts
We are excited to announce the addition of freeride icon Andreu Lacondeguy, rounding out our robust factory team.
“Man, I’m stoked to finally find the perfect riding and digging shoe!” said Lacondeguy. “I don’t always ride with my feet on the pedals, but when I do I want grip, strength and to feel every single pin.”
“I helped bring a young Andreu to the Kona Clump team back in the day,” said Ride Concepts Team Manager Paul Basagoitia. “I knew he would change the face of mountain biking. It’s an incredible feeling to bring him onto RC today.”
Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com
and @ridecncpts.
