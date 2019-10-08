Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Ride Concepts Adds Caroline Buchanan to Factory Athlete Team

Oct 8, 2019
by Ride Concepts  

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

Ride Concepts is proud to officially announce Caroline Buchanan as the latest addition to our renowned Factory Athlete team.

“I’ve been able to get to know Caroline this year, starting with the Bentonville film festival in spring,” said Team Manager Paul Basagoitia. “She’s arguably the most talented female on two wheels. Like me, she’s faced adversity with major injuries. This is when brands in the industry need to step up and support athletes. Caroline was left with only a few sponsors after her challenges. We knew we had to join forces and I’m so excited that we can be a part of her next steps.”


Buchanan, an Olympian who holds six elite World Championships and twenty Australian National titles over three cycling disciplines, is currently training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where she will compete in BMX. “I live for that uncompromising ride and inspiring others to fall in love with riding,” said Buchanan. “I’m stoked to join the Ride Concepts party, and thankful for the support towards my mountain bike goals and overall 2020 program!”


In addition to the Olympics, Buchanan will focus on Sea Otter, Crankworx, Red Bull Pump Track World Championship, and select women’s freeride, slopestyle and dirt jump competitions.

Buchanan is especially proud to help progress women in sports and through her NextGen program financially assists, mentors and promotes the causes of young women.


Ride Concepts is a rider owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA with a complete offering for men, women and youth. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com and @ridecncpts.

Racing and Events Ride Concepts Caroline Buchanan


 Definite respect to a company looking out for one of our own who's been down on her luck. I wasn't considering Ride Concepts before, but I will now.

