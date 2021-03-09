Ride Concepts Adds Marine Cabirou and Rae Morrison to Factory Athlete Team

Press Release: Ride Concepts
We proudly announce the addition of Marine Cabirou and Rae Morrison to the Ride Concepts Factory Athlete team, already brimming with female talent including Rachel Atherton, Caroline Buchanan and Isabeau Courdurier.
“Both Marine and Rae raced in the women-specific Traverse shoe in 2020, but it was more than time to officially bring them onto the program,” said Factory Team Manager Paul Basagoitia.
2020 Women's World Cup Champion Marine Cabirou looks to continue her winning ways with Ride Concepts.
“I’m really happy to be joining the RC family,” said Cabirou. “I feel so comfortable and safe with these shoes! Shoes are the link between us and our bike, so it’s important to find the best one and for me that's the case with Ride Concepts.”
Cabirou’s victories in the 2020 UCI World Cup propelled the Traverse to the most victorious shoe in the entire World Cup DH series. She’ll return in 2021 to defend her title and add to the record books.
Focused and driven, Liv Enduro Athlete Rae Morrison is in the upper echelon of enduro racing.
Morrison will again compete on the Enduro World Series stage. “I’m so incredibly happy to be riding Ride Concepts,” said Morrison. “The Enduro World Series is very demanding on shoes; all day riding, rough terrain and frequent hike-a-bikes means that a shoe has to be comfortable, durable, and shock absorbing. Until I met the team at RC, I struggled to find the right shoe and would always settle for a bit of discomfort. Out of my 15 years mountain biking and 5 years as a professional athlete, they’re the best shoes I have owned!”
Check out the entire 2021 Ride Concepts Factory Team
.
Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Reno, NV. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com
.
10 Comments
but good for them!
Post a Comment