Ride Concepts Athlete Team Welcomes Isabeau Courdurier, Keegan Wright, Vinny T & More

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

For 2020, we wanted a diversified team from a variety of disciplines across the globe. I don’t think we could have done it any better. — Team Manager Paul Basagoitia

We are excited to announce several new recruits to the Ride Concepts 2020 athlete team, welcomed by the original class continuing into its sophomore year.Kyle Strait, Atherton Racing, Greg Watts, Caroline Buchanan, Sam Pilgrim, Geoff Gulevich and Wade Simmons will continue to call our rider owned brand home in 2020. Now in our sophomore year, we have recruited additional talent to support the Ride Every Day ethos.Enduro World Series 2019 champion Isabeau Courdurier stood atop the podium with 8 wins last year. In 2020, she will do it in Ride Concepts shoes. “I always struggled to find shoes that fit my small feet,” said the French native. “After trying them on, I knew these were the ones! I believe in durable goods built to last and I’m ready to put some miles in my Traverse shoes.”Kiwi shredder Keegan Wright comes aboard focusing on enduro, downhill, pump track and eating pasta. “Stoked to be joining the Ride Concepts crew and can’t wait to fire off the 2020 season with them at Crankworx Rotorua!” said Wright.The new class wouldn’t be complete without a big mountain freerider. Vincent Tupin (Vinny T) of France brings his loose and aggressive Rampage style to the team.Ali Clarkson, Kyle Warner, and Lewis Buchanan round out the freshmen class with their unique styles of trials, racing and getting more people excited about bikes at a grassroots level.“I’m excited to partner with Ride Concepts because they have the right motivation behind what they are doing,” said Warner. “They are a passionate group of people that love riding and supporting up and coming kids and events.”Even with such a broad lineup, Basagoitia hints that this roster may not yet be complete. “We have a little more flavor coming,” he hinted.Catch Strait, Watts and Wright competing at Crankworx Rotorua in March.Ride Concepts is a rider-owned bike footwear company based in Truckee, CA. For more information, visit www.rideconcepts.com and @ridecncpts.