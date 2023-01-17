Ride Concepts Announces Its Adaptive Team For 2023

Press Release: Ride Concepts
We're proud to pioneer an adaptive team and hope to positively influence the bike industry.
There’s an undeniable stoke that we all share as riders. It’s contagious, addictive and it fuels us to ride everyday. The mountain bike community has a growing niche of athletes that take this enthusiasm to the next level – athletes that love the ride despite physical challenges they may face. This is why we’re honored to introduce the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team. The Adaptive Team is a group of dedicated riders that, regardless of their equipment, drive passion for dirt and speed.
With our team manager and Factory Athlete Paul Basagoitia at the helm, the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team is a group of hard charging men and women that are leaders in the adaptive mountain bike community. With podiums and appearances at global events such as the Sea Otter Classic and Crankworx Whistler, the Adaptive Team brings the sport to new levels of recognition.
|I’m fired up to announce that Ride Concept’s will have a legit adaptive mountain bike team for 2023! It’s been one of my goals to create an adaptive MTB team ever since I sustained a spinal-cord injury. My mission is to help each of these individuals accomplish their goals and to give them all the knowledge that I can offer to help them become better bike riders. I look forward to building this movement and hope to one day crown the first adaptive king and queen of Crankworx.—Paul Bas
The goal of the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team is to foster continued recognition and inclusion of adaptive athletes in the mountain bike community. In 2023, we look forward to offering personal guidance to the team riders, including the athletes in our marketing and content materials, and supporting adaptive mountain bike camps. We hope you will join our effort in recognizing adaptive riders as nothing less than mountain bikers, sharing a love for dirt among us all.
For more information on our Adaptive Team, check out our Athlete Page
. Don't miss Different But Equal
, an account of team rider Landon McGauley winning silver at Crankworx Whistler in Adaptive Men’s Dual Slalom.
Pinkbike: Over to you to keep this team in your feed. Lets follow them. We could all learn a thing or two.
For a while, there was a rider on here looking to get support to purchase a new adaptive ride. Does anyone remember that? He's in Europe, if I recall.
He's paralyzed from the chest down, but still rides a 2-wheel DH bike, with a custom adaptive modification for him to ride!
Check this out if you get a chance! Keep it up!
He is an ANIMAL on the bike, it's astonishing to watch!
He had a HUGE crash at 10:27 in the video, luckily he was okay but damn that a hugie!
He was good and ready to go for more though, like a boss
www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvDC-wJkEtM&t=830s