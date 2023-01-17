Ride Concepts Announces Its Adaptive Team For 2023

I’m fired up to announce that Ride Concept’s will have a legit adaptive mountain bike team for 2023! It’s been one of my goals to create an adaptive MTB team ever since I sustained a spinal-cord injury. My mission is to help each of these individuals accomplish their goals and to give them all the knowledge that I can offer to help them become better bike riders. I look forward to building this movement and hope to one day crown the first adaptive king and queen of Crankworx. — Paul Bas