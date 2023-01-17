Ride Concepts Announces Its Adaptive Team For 2023

Jan 17, 2023
by Ride Concepts  
Sean Kent ripping Livewire at Northstar

Press Release: Ride Concepts

We're proud to pioneer an adaptive team and hope to positively influence the bike industry.

There’s an undeniable stoke that we all share as riders. It’s contagious, addictive and it fuels us to ride everyday. The mountain bike community has a growing niche of athletes that take this enthusiasm to the next level – athletes that love the ride despite physical challenges they may face. This is why we’re honored to introduce the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team. The Adaptive Team is a group of dedicated riders that, regardless of their equipment, drive passion for dirt and speed.

With our team manager and Factory Athlete Paul Basagoitia at the helm, the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team is a group of hard charging men and women that are leaders in the adaptive mountain bike community. With podiums and appearances at global events such as the Sea Otter Classic and Crankworx Whistler, the Adaptive Team brings the sport to new levels of recognition.

bigquotesI’m fired up to announce that Ride Concept’s will have a legit adaptive mountain bike team for 2023! It’s been one of my goals to create an adaptive MTB team ever since I sustained a spinal-cord injury. My mission is to help each of these individuals accomplish their goals and to give them all the knowledge that I can offer to help them become better bike riders. I look forward to building this movement and hope to one day crown the first adaptive king and queen of Crankworx.Paul Bas

The goal of the Ride Concepts Adaptive Team is to foster continued recognition and inclusion of adaptive athletes in the mountain bike community. In 2023, we look forward to offering personal guidance to the team riders, including the athletes in our marketing and content materials, and supporting adaptive mountain bike camps. We hope you will join our effort in recognizing adaptive riders as nothing less than mountain bikers, sharing a love for dirt among us all.

For more information on our Adaptive Team, check out our Athlete Page. Don't miss Different But Equal, an account of team rider Landon McGaul​e​y​ winning silver ​at Crankworx Whistler ​in ​Adaptive Men’s Dual Slalom.

Landon McGauley on his way to winning silver at Crankworx Whistler


15 Comments

  • 25 0
 What a great announcement! Wish you all the best!
  • 6 0
 Yeah Bas! This is awesome! This could really push things along and open the eyes of bike parks/events/technology and most importantly disabled potential shredders. I wish this project all the best.
  • 8 0
 This is awesome!

Pinkbike: Over to you to keep this team in your feed. Lets follow them. We could all learn a thing or two.
  • 8 0
 Rad companies sponsoring athletes of every type? More of this please!
  • 3 0
 I’d love a blast on one of those! Having never seen one in action my big question is what happens to the front wheels if you need to apply opposite lock? Do they tilt to the other side? Could get messy….
  • 2 0
 Oh hell yeah! *This* is what sporting is all about - inclusion regardless of ability or disability. Love it.

For a while, there was a rider on here looking to get support to purchase a new adaptive ride. Does anyone remember that? He's in Europe, if I recall.
  • 2 0
 This is epic! My friend Willy B. is one of the most amazing adaptive MTB riders I've ever seen!
He's paralyzed from the chest down, but still rides a 2-wheel DH bike, with a custom adaptive modification for him to ride!
Check this out if you get a chance! Keep it up! Big Grin
He is an ANIMAL on the bike, it's astonishing to watch! Smile
He had a HUGE crash at 10:27 in the video, luckily he was okay but damn that a hugie!
He was good and ready to go for more though, like a boss Big Grin

www.youtube.com/watch?v=QvDC-wJkEtM&t=830s
  • 5 0
 Legends!! Stoked for 2023
  • 5 0
 Good people doing good things, hell yeah.
  • 5 0
 Now this is sick!
  • 5 0
 Yes Landon!!!
  • 4 0
 dope!
  • 4 0
 Nice!
  • 4 0
 That's super cool
  • 1 0
 Ride Concepts leading the charge! Adaptive athletes are legit and this is a step in the right direction for the industry. Hell yeah!





