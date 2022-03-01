Ride Concepts Launches 2022 Shoe Collection

Ride Concepts has announced its Spring and Summer 2022 shoe collection, with a few new additions to the lineup alongside some updated returners. There's lots of cushioning and impact absorption to see here, with D3O material in the insoles of the higher-performing shoes and EVA foam layers in almost every model. The outsoles all feature some variation of a hexagonal pattern, in three versions: Max Grip, which has the grippiest rubber, High Grip, which provides more adjustability for slopestyle riders and the like, and Clip Grip, which - as the name suggests - incorporates a cleat channel.
Here's what there is to see this spring.
Tallac & Flume
The Tallac and Flume shoes are the big news here, as they are all-new for this spring. As the latest addition to Ride Concepts' trail and all-mountain lineup, the Tallac (men's) and Flume (women's) shoes come in both flat and clip options as well as both BOA and traditional lace-up designs.
The shoes are Ride Concepts' first releases that incorporate Cordura stitch-free uppers, plus the clip version has an extended cleat channel for lots of adjustment options. Weighing between 365g (lace-up flat pedal Flume) and 570g (BOA clip pedal Tallac), the Flume and Tallac slot into the Ride Concepts line as a robust do-it-all shoe.Features:
- Grippy rubber outsole with hexagon pattern and "reverse hex" traction pattern on toe and heel in Max Grip compound (flat) and Clip Grip design (clip)
- Lightweight bonded upper featuring Cordura mesh for durability and
breathability
- TPU toe and heel protection
- TPU mud guard to protect against dirt, debris and rubbing
- D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole for impact absorption
- EVA midsole for extra cushion and support
- Heel pull tab for easy entry
- Sizes: US M 7-13, W 5-10
- Weight: 365 - 570g, depending on the model
- Price: $160 (flat lace-up) - $210 (clip BOA), depending on the modelHellion
Next up are the Hellion Elite and Hellion Clip. Available in both men's and women's versions, the Hellion shoe is Ride Concepts' lightest shoe, and it's now available in a clip version. The shoe has been upgraded with an anti-microbial lining and a microfiber upper that promises to use at least 30% recycled plastic.Features:
- Grippy rubber outsole with hexagonal pattern in Max Grip compound (flat) and Clip Grip design (clip)
- Recycled microfiber upper (30% PET) with perforated ventilation for breathability
- Anti-abrasion toe and heel protection
- Anti-bacterial mesh lining to control
- D3O® High Impact Zone Technology insole for impact absorption
- EVA midsole for extra cushion and support
- Fully gusseted tongue to keep dirt out
- Sizes: US M 7-15, W 5-10
- Weight: 355g (women's flat) - 501g (men's clip), depending on the model
- Price: $150Traverse
A few notches higher on the burly-ometer, the Traverse is Ride Concepts' new women's gravity shoe for enduro and downhill riders. There's D3O material both underneath and around the foot, with an impact-absorbent insole and collar around the inside of the ankle.Features:
- Clip Grip outsole
- PU synthetic upper with mesh screen for weather-resistance and breathability
- PowerDrive nylon shank for power and stiffness
- D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole for impact absorption, plus D3O in the medial collar, too
- Sizes: US W 5-10
- Weight: 475g
- Price: $180Vice
Ride Concepts' lifestyle and BMX shoe sees an update as it becomes Caroline Buchanan's signature model. The sole has a waffle-esque "inverse hexagon" pattern, which Ride Concepts says brings the pedal closer to the rider (but not too close), and a microfiber synthetic upper.Features:
- RC Fuzion outsole with inverse hexagon pattern in High Grip compound
- Abrasion- and weather-resistant microfiber upper
- D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole for impact absorption
- Integrated gaiter keeps debris out
- Internal TPU toe protection
- Fully gusseted tongue
- Sizes: US W 5-10
- Weight: 380g
- MSRP: $100Livewire
The Livewire is Ride Concepts' go-to, classic shoe that is made to fit the whole family as it's available in men's, women's, and youth sizes. For this year, the outsole has been upgraded to the grippiest Max Grip rubber compound, but the shoe keeps the rest of its simplicity, going with a lace closure and elastic lace tuck to keep things tidy.Features:
- Grippy outsole in Max Grip compound
- Synthetic, abrasion-resistant mesh upper
- Toe and heel protection
- EVA midsole and dual-layer EVA insole provide support and cushioning
- Fully gusseted tongue
- Elastic lace tuck
- Sizes: US M 7-15, W 5-10, Y 2-6
- Weight: 330g-435g
- MSRP: $110
Lastly, each shoe is available in lots of color options. Visit rideconcepts.com
to learn more.
6 Comments
Though, the flat pedal Tallac Boa is $190, which when compared to the $180 Stamp Boa flat and the $150 pearl izumi x-alp launch isn't that bad actually, more so when these seem better for hike-a-biking and whatnot.
It's safe to say that these are now top of the list for the replacement of my current Freeriders, as soon as the pedal pins finally go all the way through the shoe.
A wide toe box shoe? A high top version that is still flexible at the ankle but closed that no trail debris get into the shoe. Less Goofy looking shoes. No laces or at least a place to stoe them for good on the platform pedal shoes.
Why is the top half of the same shoe even different when it is a flat/clip shoe?
Those Etnies the other day are the only cool looking MTB shoes since 2009 I have to say…..
Post a Comment