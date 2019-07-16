Ride Concepts Releases New Lineup of Flat & Clipless Footwear

Changing perception with the Transition Clipless Shoe. Photo: Susie Theis

PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

Welded microfiber upper and breathable mesh on the Powerline. Photo: Susie Theis

Redefining connection through technology

TNT. The big mountain bomber, designed for riding outside of your comfort zone.

Tahoe local and Ride Every Day team ripper Nick Chmell, testing the TNT in early spring. Photo: Ian Hylands

No shortcuts. Full Commit.

The Atherton Racing team with the Transition and Traverse Photo: Sven Martin

The queen of downhill tested several prototypes. Photo: Sven Martin

You Belong With Us

Photos: Susie Theis