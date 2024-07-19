Powered by Outside

RIde Concepts Releases New Tallac Mid Shoes

Jul 19, 2024
by Ride Concepts  
PRESS RELEASE: Ride Concepts

It’s landed—the all new Tallac Mid. When we released the original Tallac in 2022 it was met with a ton of positive feedback from riders. However, the question we kept on getting asked was, “Will this shoe ever be available in a mid-top version?” We heard you and went to work on what is now our most technical shoe ever—the Tallac Mid. 

All New Tallac Mid

by RideConcepts
Fit it and rip it.
We took everything we love about the award-winning namesake original, and turned it up to 11. More tech, more protection, and more support. The PerformFit Wrap from the BOA Fit System is designed to improve power transfer and efficiency while providing a micro-adjustable, precision fit you can adjust on the fly. A mid-height collar seamlessly integrates 3D-molded D3O protection on the medial and lateral sides to provide extra support and keep your ankles safe from side-impacts.

We’ve also integrated D3O padding top-of-foot for impact protection. Featuring the same trusted reverse-hex outsole as the low-rise version—grip on and off the bike is second to none. The Cordura upper with welded construction is abrasion-resistant and built to last, one epic ride after another.

Like its low-top predecessor, this shoe is designed for big days in big terrain. The Tallac Mid is an aggressive shoe with protection and stability at its core. With its award-winning off-the-bike traction, ankle support, and burly upper, this shoe is ideal for riders and trail builders, venturing into loose and unknown terrain.

Features
• PerformFit Wrap from the BOA Fit System delivers dialed in performance with micro-adjustable precision fit
• Integrated D3O pads for top-of-foot protection
• 3D-molded D3O collar protects ankles from side impacts
• MaxGrip rubber outsole  (Flat) / ClipGrip rubber outsole  (Clip)
• Hexagon outsole featuring reverse hex traction pattern on toe and heel for hike-able climbs and descents
• EVA midsole provides support and shock absorption
• Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris
• D3O High Impact Zone Technology insole absorbs impact and reduces fatigue
• Lightweight bonded upper featuring Cordura mesh for durability and breathability
• Anti-bacterial mesh lining controls odor
• TPU mud guard to protect against dirt, debris and rubbing
• TPU toe and heel protection with reinforced anti-abrasion film
• Heel pull tab for easy entry

Weights: FLAT= 440g (per shoe – size US9/EU42)
Weights: CLIP= 530g (per shoe – size US9/EU42)

https://rideconcepts.com/collections/tallac-mid

Video edit by Caleb Ely
Photography by Geoff Livingston

 Excellent option for winter and technical riding without laces. A lace shoe with a cover over the laces would be ideal but a boa is just as good an option. It will be hot in summer but I take their protective option over discomfort.
 Muy coherente tu comentario , uso unas ride concepts wildcat y lo de los cordones llega a ser molesto en segun que situaciones , especialmente cuando se queda uno colgando en plena bajada , un saludo
 So mid







