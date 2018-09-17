Ride Concepts' Transition Clip-in Shoe - Interbike 2018

Just like Ride Concepts' Powerline and Skyline, the Transition uses D3O in both the sole and the tall inner cuff. If you're thinking that D3O sounds familiar, that's because it's usually used in knee pads due to its ability to stay somewhat pliable until an impact, at which point it firms up near-instantly. Sounds like it might be good for an insole, but I'm less convinced that it makes a difference in the tall cuff - those are usually sturdy regardless.
The Transition takes any two-bolt, SPD-style cleat, and it's surrounded by an outsole from Rubber Kinetics. A full-length nylon shank is hidden inside to provide rigidity, and there is also some skookum looking protection around the toes and heel.
Transition
Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
SPD compatible
Rubber Kinetics DST 8.0 Mid Grip outsole
D3O insole, inner cuff
Colors: lime/black, black/charcoal, charcoal/red
Sizing: 7 - 12 in half sizes, 13
Weight: TBA
Price: $160 USD
More info: www.rideconcepts.com
Ride Concepts uses the shape-shifting D3O material in the insole to provide better shock absorption.
Being made for the kneepad set, the Transition is appropriately burly looking, especially with the big hook-and-look strap over the top of your foot. Laces are below that, too. When it hits the shelves this spring, you'll be able to pick from lime/black, black/charcoal, and charcoal/red color combos, and expect a $160 USD price tag on them.
The sturdy looking Transition is intended for all-mountain and enduro use.
