Ride Concepts' Transition Clip-in Shoe - Interbike 2018

Just like Ride Concepts' Powerline and Skyline, the Transition uses D3O in both the sole and the tall inner cuff. If you're thinking that D3O sounds familiar, that's because it's usually used in knee pads due to its ability to stay somewhat pliable until an impact, at which point it firms up near-instantly. Sounds like it might be good for an insole, but I'm less convinced that it makes a difference in the tall cuff - those are usually sturdy regardless.



The Transition takes any two-bolt, SPD-style cleat, and it's surrounded by an outsole from Rubber Kinetics. A full-length nylon shank is hidden inside to provide rigidity, and there is also some skookum looking protection around the toes and heel.



Transition

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

SPD compatible

Rubber Kinetics DST 8.0 Mid Grip outsole

D3O insole, inner cuff

Colors: lime/black, black/charcoal, charcoal/red

Sizing: 7 - 12 in half sizes, 13

Weight: TBA

Price: $160 USD

More info:

Intended use: all-mountain / enduroSPD compatibleRubber Kinetics DST 8.0 Mid Grip outsoleD3O insole, inner cuffColors: lime/black, black/charcoal, charcoal/redSizing: 7 - 12 in half sizes, 13Weight: TBAPrice: $160 USDMore info: www.rideconcepts.com