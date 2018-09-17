PINKBIKE TECH

Ride Concepts' Transition Clip-in Shoe - Interbike 2018

Sep 17, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Interbike 2018


Most new brands show off one, or maybe a couple, fresh products when they make their debut. Not Ride Concepts, though, who hit the ground running with a load of brand new shoes when they broke cover less than two weeks ago. There was one shoe that wasn't shown in that press release, though: The SPD-compatible Transition that's intended for all-mountain and enduro use.

Just like Ride Concepts' Powerline and Skyline, the Transition uses D3O in both the sole and the tall inner cuff. If you're thinking that D3O sounds familiar, that's because it's usually used in knee pads due to its ability to stay somewhat pliable until an impact, at which point it firms up near-instantly. Sounds like it might be good for an insole, but I'm less convinced that it makes a difference in the tall cuff - those are usually sturdy regardless.

The Transition takes any two-bolt, SPD-style cleat, and it's surrounded by an outsole from Rubber Kinetics. A full-length nylon shank is hidden inside to provide rigidity, and there is also some skookum looking protection around the toes and heel.
Transition
Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
SPD compatible
Rubber Kinetics DST 8.0 Mid Grip outsole
D3O insole, inner cuff
Colors: lime/black, black/charcoal, charcoal/red
Sizing: 7 - 12 in half sizes, 13
Weight: TBA
Price: $160 USD
More info: www.rideconcepts.com


Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018
Ride Concepts uses the shape-shifting D3O material in the insole to provide better shock absorption.


Being made for the kneepad set, the Transition is appropriately burly looking, especially with the big hook-and-look strap over the top of your foot. Laces are below that, too. When it hits the shelves this spring, you'll be able to pick from lime/black, black/charcoal, and charcoal/red color combos, and expect a $160 USD price tag on them.


Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018
The sturdy looking Transition is intended for all-mountain and enduro use.


9 Comments

  • + 5
 Looked at them and thought they were simply Richards Cunningham’s personalized shoes.
  • + 4
 How’s does D30 help a hard landing under your feet? It seems like a material that doesn’t get hard on impact would be better at absorbing the energy... you gellin?
  • + 1
 The inner cuff needs it because crank arms. I wish my vans had it in there for catching tailwhips. Why it’s in an SPF shoe? Beats me
  • + 2
 How about some sizes above a 13? There are a fair amount of Sasqautches that ride.
  • + 1
 With the name Transition I am already assuming everyone Bellingham will have a set... Haha
  • + 1
 Hideous.
  • - 1
 Those are some geriatric, diabetic, liver spotted, ugly ass shoes!
  • + 1
 Well.... when you have an enduro race at 4pm but then an assisted living formal at 5:25...
  • + 1
 I'm Wilford Brimley and I drank too much Red Bull. Now I get my Transtion shoes and all my diabeetus supplies from Liberty Medical.

