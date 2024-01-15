RiDE Creatives Shows Off Unique Gearbox DH Bike Concept

Press Release: RiDE Studio

We created this concept bike to offer a compact and progressive mountain bike in a unique system. The frame uses a virtual high pivot point with a rearward wheel path which allows the shock to be placed low and centered in the frame. We utilized a Pinion Gearbox to keep the mass centralized, reduce unsprung weight, and heavily reduce maintenance.This bike could also be set up as an enduro bike with its steep seat angle and long seat post insertion length. On the touchy subject of cable routing, we decided to make ports that look good with any drivetrain setup, wireless or not. Overlapping the swingarm with the front triangle provides a unique aesthetic. The tubes vary in thickness to reduce weight and give extra flex where desired.Our ambitions with this project are to take it all the way to production in the next years.RiDE is based in Austria and is connected by a strong, creative network of individuals with experience in the bicycle and motorcycle industry. Although we are only just getting started, we have been privileged to collaborate already with Intense since day one. Our partnership with Intense has already formed several soon-to-be-released concept bikes that will deviate from industry trends.At RiDE, our creative endeavours extend beyond commissioned projects. In order to maintain a high level of innovation, motivation, and expertise, we engage in the development of projects between client assignments. This project is one of those.