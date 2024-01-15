RiDE Creatives Shows Off Unique Gearbox DH Bike Concept

Jan 15, 2024
by RiDE Team  
photo

Press Release: RiDE Studio

We created this concept bike to offer a compact and progressive mountain bike in a unique system. The frame uses a virtual high pivot point with a rearward wheel path which allows the shock to be placed low and centered in the frame. We utilized a Pinion Gearbox to keep the mass centralized, reduce unsprung weight, and heavily reduce maintenance.

This bike could also be set up as an enduro bike with its steep seat angle and long seat post insertion length. On the touchy subject of cable routing, we decided to make ports that look good with any drivetrain setup, wireless or not. Overlapping the swingarm with the front triangle provides a unique aesthetic. The tubes vary in thickness to reduce weight and give extra flex where desired.

Our ambitions with this project are to take it all the way to production in the next years.

photo

photo

RiDE is based in Austria and is connected by a strong, creative network of individuals with experience in the bicycle and motorcycle industry. Although we are only just getting started, we have been privileged to collaborate already with Intense since day one. Our partnership with Intense has already formed several soon-to-be-released concept bikes that will deviate from industry trends.

photo

photo

At RiDE, our creative endeavours extend beyond commissioned projects. In order to maintain a high level of innovation, motivation, and expertise, we engage in the development of projects between client assignments. This project is one of those.

photo

RiDE Creatives DH Bike Concept

by RiDE-CREATIVES
Views: 362    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


ride-studio.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ride


Author Info:
RiDE-CREATIVES avatar

Member since Jan 3, 2024
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Thibault Laly Joins the Goodman Santa Cruz Racing Team] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
142410 views
Greg Minnaar Joins Norco - Full Interview
76967 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
68983 views
Intense Factory Racing Teases 4 Racers - [Update: Aaron Gwin Confirms He's No Longer on Intense]
55700 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
50560 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
36272 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
32557 views
Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check
30737 views

23 Comments
  • 15 0
 This looks like what I imagine would happen if Cesar Rojo designed a bike with Jeff Steber, and they went down the gearbox rabbit hole.
  • 7 0
 My first thought was, this is exactly what I'd expect an Unno with a gearbox to look like.
  • 1 0
 @emarquar: same
  • 2 0
 but seat tube and cable tourism designed properly on this one
  • 1 0
 @emarquar: Yes. But more importantly than this, RiDE please keep a particular region of this concept the way it is. That region is the cable routing. Do not ruin something that could be good for you and the market with some dumbass trend that literally no one asked for.
  • 9 0
 Am I missing something? How do you split the rear triangle to get the belt in there?? Or does one simply fit a new rear triangle every time you wear out a belt? Is this just a poorly thought out CAD render? Great.
  • 1 0
 Good point
  • 1 0
 you just need a saw and afterwards some ductape
  • 1 0
 The wonders of industrial design. It doesn’t have to work…
  • 10 0
 Rotors are on backwards :'(
  • 2 0
 Well spotted.
  • 1 0
 maximum attention to detail on this thing. *groan*
  • 1 0
 Also the right pedal, but not the left.
  • 3 0
 The Kavenz VHP Pinion is already in production:

kavenz.com/blog/gwagon

I have one order with the revised drop outs which are interchangeable (0, +10, +20)

I'll have mine in a few weeks.
  • 4 0
 Looks like an unno with no 8foot seatpost
  • 1 0
 It's ok though, they've given it 8 foot of bb mast instead
  • 1 0
 Un-no-Way.
  • 2 0
 I want my future gearbox (Pinion MGU) ebike to look something like this....
  • 1 0
 Now just a little electric motor in there to make up for the drag and put it on a level playing field with the conventional drivetrains…
  • 1 0
 This is what would happen if Unno and Pole made a DH bike together, and then decided to throw a gearbox on it.
  • 1 0
 That shock looks very high to me. It’s above the idler gear which is way higher than other high pivot bikes
  • 1 0
 If this bike is produced, I might have to sell my kidney and buy one
  • 1 0
 I'm relieved that there is a "technical window" in the top tube







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037252
Mobile Version of Website