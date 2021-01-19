Farr's Twin-T Hardtail is a Ducati-Inspired Steel Throwback





Australian brand Farr set out their stall as soon as you hear about them. This isn't a brand that's invested in tackling the techiest terrain but instead about broadening horizons and making those epic adventures easier, faster and more enjoyable.The brand releases products that straddle the adventure, gravel and XC ranges including four frames and accessories such as stems, bags and even aero mtb handlebars . Its latest frame isn't so much about marginal gains though, as paying homage to the past with a hardtail frame that looks totally unique. Details

Intended use: Touring and XC

Frame Material 4130 Steel

Wheel size: 29"

Travel: 100-120mm fork recommended

Seat angle: 74°

Head angle: 69°

Reach: 443mm (large)

Weight: 3.26kg (medium, before paint)

Sizes: S, M, L

Price: $895.00 (frame only)

More info: ridefarr.com

The Ducati-inspired trellis design apparently adds around 800 grams of weight over a standard steel hardtail frame but Farr argues this isn't all that much if you're planning on packing up the bike with bags for a long tour anyway.

What other material could it be for a retro-inspired frame? These Cromoly tubes have clearance for up to 2.6" tyres too.

Geometry

It also has a custom 120mm, 510mm a2c fork from Bright Racing Shocks in Italy. Its F929 upside down XCO fork looks great and the custom red anodizing is just adding some icing to the cake.

The Twin-T has a totally unique silhouette.

The frame can also be built up as a gravel bike.