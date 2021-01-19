Farr's Twin-T Hardtail is a Ducati-Inspired Steel Throwback

Australian brand Farr set out their stall as soon as you hear about them. This isn't a brand that's invested in tackling the techiest terrain but instead about broadening horizons and making those epic adventures easier, faster and more enjoyable.
The brand releases products that straddle the adventure, gravel and XC ranges including four frames and accessories such as stems, bags and even aero mtb handlebars
. Its latest frame isn't so much about marginal gains though, as paying homage to the past with a hardtail frame that looks totally unique.
DetailsIntended use:
Touring and XCFrame Material
4130 SteelWheel size:
29"Travel:
100-120mm fork recommendedSeat angle:
74°Head angle:
69°Reach:
443mm (large)Weight:
3.26kg (medium, before paint)Sizes:
S, M, LPrice:
$895.00 (frame only)More info: ridefarr.com
Like a lot of the unusual projects we've seen in the past 12 months, this bike was dreamed up during lockdown. For Farr, the inspiration came from two places - firstly from old-school MTB and BMX bikes. Back in the day frame designs were a lot less uniform than they are now and Farr wanted to hark back to that era with this bike. Victor Momsen, the designer, said, "We were looking at some of the great bikes from the early days of both sports – so many cool frame designs that showed the creativity back in the day. Today it has become all about carbon and me-too designs that all look very similar on the trails or roads."
The second design cue comes from the world of motorbike and the Ducati trellis design. First created by Massimo Tamburini, this uses a steel skeleton to vertical strength but allows for lateral flex, there's a great deep dive on it from Cycleworld, here
. This isn't the first time we've seen a trellis design in the bike world and part of the inspiration comes from the original SE Quadangle
from the ’80s.
The Ducati-inspired trellis design apparently adds around 800 grams of weight over a standard steel hardtail frame but Farr argues this isn't all that much if you're planning on packing up the bike with bags for a long tour anyway.
Of course, this isn't a full throwback and Farr has tried to update the designs it drew inspiration from to make a modern mountain bike. The wheels are 29" front and rear with Boost spacing and it also has modernised geometry and is compatible with a dropper post. The bike is designed to be run rigid or take a 100-120mm fork (510mm axle to crown) although Victor admits the design and amount of oversize tubing/welding would allow for up to 140mm travel up front (although this would raise the BB and slacken the angles a bit). Put the whole package together and Farr describes it as "an old school BMX meets vintage MTB meets bikepacking meets fun bike for adult outliers".Geometry
Farr wants to make it clear that this isn't a trail bike and while some of the angles head that way, it has stuck to fairly conservative reach and angles to ensure versatility. It currently straddles the line between MTB and gravel geo which points to its touring ambitions with a more playful edge.
Farr will be producing 100 units of the Twin T across the two different colours, however another run could be considered if the demand is there. The Taiwan-made frames are available to order now for delivery in July or August. More info, here
.
