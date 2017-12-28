Ride More, Think Less - Opinion

When I was nine years old I received a set of oil paints for Christmas. At the time, I thought I had a knack for drawing and painting (it turns out those were youthful delusions, but that's a different story...), and the set of paints and brushes, nicely packaged in a faux-leather case, seemed like the ticket to becoming a successful artist. Except for one thing. I barely touched the paints, and years later they were still sitting in that brown box, stuffed into the back corner of a closet as evidence of a dried-out dream.
Why didn't I use them? After all, I had plenty of free time, as most pre-teens do, and there was nothing preventing me from spending those hours to create whatever colorful creations I felt like. Well, almost nothing. In my mind, every time I used the paints they would be that much closer to running out, and for some reason I couldn't get over that mental hurdle. The idea of painting appealed to me, but taking that first step and accepting that someday that gift wouldn't be shiny and new was just too much for my little mind to grasp.
I saw the same scenario play out multiple times during the years I spent working in bike shops. Without fail, there were always a few customers who would bring their bikes in for yearly maintenance, despite the fact that it was obvious they hadn't left the garage since the last time they rolled it in.
These weren't inexpensive beach cruisers either – I'm talking about top-of-the-line, pro-level machines. Realistically, that type of customer is the dream for any shop – someone who buys a $10,000 bike and never rides it further than the end of their driveway is a pretty ideal scenario, but it still pained me to see how little use the bike had seen. The grips weren't worn in the slightest, and even the little rubber hairs were still intact on the tires.
Bikes are made to be ridden hard, not put on pedestals.
I'm sure they had a whole list of reasons for barely, if ever, venturing off road, but I have a feeling that the thought process that created that situation was similar to what I went through with that box of paints. After all, a bike will last a lot longer if you never use it, right? You bet, just like how if you don't go outside you won't get hit by a bus, or if you don't turn on the stove you won't get burned. Fear and anxiety are powerful emotions, but when it comes to mountain bikes, it's important to keep in mind that they're tools designed specifically to deliver enjoyment, functional toys that should be ridden hard, not babied and coddled for fear of a scratch, dent, or ding diminishing their value.
The latest film from the 50to01 crew is a prime example of refusing to let potential consequences to bike and body get in the way of a good time, and we could all learn something from that half hour of inspired anarchy. Those guys aren't worrying about their fancy carbon frames, or how many spacers they should run under their stem to achieve the ideal stack height. Nope, instead they're testing their limits, trying to escape gravity's pull whenever possible, and having a damn good time while doing it. Sure, some of us would probably end up spending more time in the hospital than on the trail if we tried to ride exactly like them, but stepping out of your comfort zone and trying that no f*cks given attitude on for size every once in a while isn't a bad idea.
Trade out cleaning your drivetrain with a toothbrush for spending more time goofing off on the trail, and rather than worrying about whether or not a 2.6” tire will improve your life, how about heading outside to see how long you can ride a wheelie for? A worn-out and well used bike is world's better than one that's never been crashed, and the stories and memories generated by all of that pedaling, skidding, hucking, and drifting are going to be a thousand times more valuable than an un-blemished paint job.
That said, never judge until you know the full story. Maybe those customers in the article used to be avid mountainbikers. Then got a well paying job that allowed them to buy the bike they always wanted and then found out the same job consumed so much time that they couldn't find the time to actually go out and ride. I consciously chose to not get one of those jobs but I can image some people are just being sucked in. And then at some point people are getting children...
I wouldn't call the 50to10 riders the fitting example here. At the end of the day these are still (semi) pro riders with industry support. Breaking stuff doesn't mean being out for a couple of months saving up for replacement parts. Those riders you meant to mention are those who aren't at the forefront. Those with a regular day job, family and still regularly go out for a dig session or a blast on their trusty hardtail or Orange Five. You don't find them in the videos pushed by the industry. You find them if you actually go out riding too.
Cheers,
Sal
After a few months i realized washing it all the time was stupid and was making my bike worse in the long run with bearing wear and whatnot. I finally just started riding the damn thing and fixing it when stuff was actually wrong.
It's made me a much better rider because i can't blame the bike anymore and have to just nut up and ride it. It's been some of the best money I've spent on a hobby once i just rode the thing.
I don't plan on replacing it anytime soon
Other than my vintage bike, I ride all my bikes like I stole them and fully expect to break them all at some point. Life's short, the whole point of mountain biking is to have way too much fun doing stupid and/or reckless stuff without ending up in the hospital too often.
'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"'
I solve this for myself by trying to buy mostly used parts. I never really sell anything anyways (can always keep something for a spare) and not having to worry about damage while I'm on a ride allows me to really ride the bike as hard as i can.
The most important thing to me is riding creatively and having fun. Not buying the perfect bike or parts. Not riding faster than everybody else.
The reason this vid was so cool is that it's really just people riding bmx on mountain bikes. I think a lot of mountain bikers have this limited view of mountain biking which is: I want to be fast at x/y/z discipline and I need a better bike to make me fast.
But learn a little trials, learn a little bmx, and you'll realize there's a whole new beautiful universe of biking to be explore. Jib some stumps, nose bonk the roller, manual the rock, foot plant off the drop, and you will be rad. Is there anything better than that?
He broke stuff, he'd show up with a six pack and a grin, we'd fix it while he waited, he paid. Did we give him a deal? Sure, 'cause we liked him and the way he rolled - AND he's the guy who all the other guys ask which shop to go to . . . everyone wins.
For those bitching about Mr. Kazimer's opinion piece and the "sanctimonious" tone and message it sends...if you're unable to absorb another civil opinion about how the world could work then you are the other edge of the sword.
Cushcore is the sh**!
Still cracks me up. Advice I should still probably listen to more often.
My downhill bike has dents, scratches, and scuffs all over. I'm not a gentle rider. I don't abuse my bikes, I keep them running mint, but they have had (and always will) have a hard life.
Try do that with your Picasso!
now for some humor
vimeo.com/39049251
still haven't figured out how to hyperlink (darn kids and your technology, GET OFF MY LAWN!!!)
