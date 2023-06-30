Privateer Release E161 E-Enduro Bike

Press Release: Privateer Bikes
Privateer Bikes is announcing the company's latest ready-to-rally enduro bike, the E161 E-MTB. Inspired by conversations with our sponsored riders and designed as a training tool for the Enduro World Cup. With an integrated Shimano EP801 motor system and robust 630Wh battery, riders can fire out quick ascents, log more laps, and unlock their training potential day after day. Key Features
- Updated Shimano EP801 drive system.
- Enduro-ready geometry based on our award-winning Privateer 161.
- Size-specific chainstays.
- UK-made hard anodised alloy motor guard.
- Alloy battery cover.
- Oversized bearings.
- One piece rocker.
- Mullet wheel configuration
- No-nonsense build kit.
What goes up....The new E161 from Privateer
Designed and engineered at our head office in West Sussex, UK, the new Privateer E161
retains the thoughtful, rider-focused details that earned numerous awards for the 141 and 161 trail and enduro bikes, such as stable and confidence-inspiring geometry, robust, oversized bearings, and race-ready component selections. Ease of maintenance and reliability has remained a focus while integrating the recently launched and much improved, feature-rich EP801 drive unit into the platform for countless hard-hitting laps.
Privateer E161 geometry.Hard-charging geometry:
Working closely with sponsored riders, our engineers have ensured that the Privateer E161 offers the same level of confidence and responsiveness that we have all come to love about the Privateer 161 while optimising the ride to make the best of the Shimano EP801 motor system.
For example, the seat angle has been slackened to 78.7 degrees, positioning the rider over the rear wheel for optimal traction during steep climbs. Meanwhile, the 64-degree head angle keeps the front wheel firmly planted, delivering incredible grip for confident, full-gas riding.
Not production spec tyres or fork.Size-specific chainstays:
The forward-thinking geometry of the Privateer E161 includes size-specific chainstay lengths. By maintaining a balanced weight-bias ratio, riders of all sizes can enjoy the agile handling and confidence-inspiring stability, ensuring a high-performance riding experience.
Anti Squat, Anti Rise, Leverage Ratio.Sorted Suspension:
We have dedicated considerable effort to developing the suspension kinematics of the Privateer E161, resulting in familiar handling and optimal utilisation of the additional motor assistance. Enhanced small bump sensitivity provides a smooth and comfortable ride, while increased suspension progression resists bottom-outs, compensating for the added weight of the motor and battery.
Moreover, increased anti-rise enhances stability during braking and effectively manages load transfer, improving control and confidence during challenging descents. The lower anti-squat (~110% at sag) counteracts pedal bob, harnessing the increased power of the Shimano EP801 drive system and maintaining exceptional traction during climbs under power. With further fine-tuning of anti-squat, the Privateer E161 ensures optimal performance across all gears, delivering an exceptional and balanced ride across various challenging trail conditions.
Forged and CNC'd one-piece rocker ensures accurate bearing alignment.One-Piece Rocker:
To guarantee strength, reliability, and precise bearing alignment, the Privateer E161 utilises a forged, then CNC’d one-piece rocker. The forging process maintains the alloy’s grain structure, enhancing overall strength while eliminating the need for welding and heat treatment. This construction method ensures accurate alignment of the bearings for long-lasting performance and ease of maintenance. Easy Access Cable Routing:
At Privateer, we prioritise ease of service and minimise unnecessary hassle. While our non-assisted bikes feature external cable and hose routing for easy access, the Privateer E161 takes it a step further by incorporating internal cable routing while retaining ease of serviceability. The large alloy battery cover ensures access is not compromised, and all cables are securely fastened within the frame to prevent unwanted rub or rattle. Long Lasting Oversized Bearings:
Understanding that time spent on maintenance is time away from riding, we have prioritised the performance and reliability of components. The use of large bearings ensures exceptional durability, providing riders with a seamless and worry-free riding experience. The E161’s robust, dual-sealed bearings offer long-lasting, smooth suspension performance that we have tested over many seasons of hard use, no matter the weather.
The updated Shimano EP801 is much improved over previous versions.Updated and Improved 2023 Shimano EP801
The Privateer E161 is equipped with the Shimano EP801 motor system, providing an impressive 85Nm of torque. Riders can fine-tune the assistance to suit their needs using the companion Shimano E-Tube application on their smartphone. The compact size of the EP801 motor allows Privateer to retain the coveted handling characteristics of the Privateer 161 while adding valuable uphill assistance for self-shuttle services. The on-bar control gives easy access to three modes - Eco, Trail, and Boost - with a fourth ‘Walk’ mode for added convenience during hike-a-bike situations. The integrated 630Wh battery provides ample power for training or aggressive riding and can be easily removed with a single 4mm Allen Key. For convenience, the Shimano battery can either be charged in the bike or removed for charging away from the bike.
Built tough for proper hard charging!UK-Made Anodised Bashguard:
Protecting the Shimano EP801 motor is a custom-designed 4mm hard-anodised bash guard, offering riders peace of mind when pushing their limits. This specially designed bashguard is manufactured in the UK and protects the Shimano EP801 motor system, so riders can fully enjoy their ride without worrying about damage caused by accidents or impacts.
Look at this little fella!Durable All Alloy Construction:
Privateer understands the importance of durability and reliability in a bike that is designed to be ridden hard. By utilising alloy instead of plastic for key components, the E161 offers exceptional durability and resistance to damage from rock strikes or impacts. A rugged alloy bash guard and battery cover provide added protection to the Shimano EP801 motor and the 630Wh battery housed in the downtube so you can focus on riding and not worry about knocks and scrapes. A Quiet Ride:
In addition to secure cable routing, the Privateer E161 features comprehensive chainstay and seat stay protection, minimising chain slap and unwanted noise caused by contact with the frame. This ensures a quiet and enjoyable ride, allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead.
Privateer/HUNT rider Fergus Ryan putting the Privateer E161 through its paces.Privateer E161 Specifications
- Frame
: Privateer E161 6061 T6, with integrated motor shell, internal battery housing, and anodised motor bash guard.
- Fork
: Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Bike+, 29”, 170mm travel, Grip 2, HSC, LSC. 15 x 110 QR axle.
- Motor
: Updated Shimano EP801, 85NM
- Battery
: Shimano BTE8036, 630Wh
- Display
: Shimano SC-EM800
- Shock
: Fox Float X2 Performance, EVOL, LSR, LSC, 2 position lever
- Headset
: FSA ZS44/ZS56 sealed cartridge bearings
- Headset
Cap: FSA
- Handlebar
: Custom Privateer 35mm diameter. 30mm rise, 800mm wide.
- Stem
: 6061 alloy 40mm, 35mm diameter, black
- Grips
: Propalm 130mm lock on grip
- Saddle
: DDK Privateer Custom PK cromo rail
- Seatpost
: OneUp 31.6mm P1 = 150mm, P2-P4 + 180mm
- Brakes
: Hayes Dominion A4 4-piston brake
- Rotors
: 203mm front, 203mm rear
- Shifter
: Shimano 12 speed
- Rear Derailleur
: Shimano SLX, 12 speed
- Cassette
: Shimano SLX 12 speed, 10-51t
- Chain
: Shimano M6100 12 speed
- Crankset
: Shimano FC-EM600, 165mm
- Wheels
: HUNT E All-Mountain, 29” front, 27.5” rear
- Front Tyre
: Maxxis Assegai 29 x 2.5”, MaxxGrip, 3CG/TR/DH
- Rear Tyre
: Maxxis Minion DHRII 27.5 x 2.4”, MaxxGrip, 3CG/TR/DH
- Colours
: Raw and Black
- Price
: £5999 GBP, €7499 Euros.
Production version will have the same decals as the raw model.Availability
The Privateer E161 is available to pre-order from the 30th of June 2023 exclusively from Privateerbikes.com
.