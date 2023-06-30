Privateer Release E161 E-Enduro Bike

Press Release: Privateer Bikes

Key Features

What goes up....

The new E161 from Privateer

Privateer E161 geometry.

Hard-charging geometry:

Not production spec tyres or fork.

Size-specific chainstays:

Anti Squat, Anti Rise, Leverage Ratio.

Sorted Suspension:

Forged and CNC'd one-piece rocker ensures accurate bearing alignment.

One-Piece Rocker:

Easy Access Cable Routing:

Long Lasting Oversized Bearings:

The updated Shimano EP801 is much improved over previous versions.

Updated and Improved 2023 Shimano EP801

Built tough for proper hard charging!

UK-Made Anodised Bashguard:

Look at this little fella!

Durable All Alloy Construction:

A Quiet Ride:

Privateer/HUNT rider Fergus Ryan putting the Privateer E161 through its paces.

Privateer E161 Specifications

Frame

Fork

Motor

Battery

Display

Shock

Headset

Headset

Handlebar

Stem

Grips

Saddle

Seatpost

Brakes

Rotors

Shifter

Rear Derailleur

Cassette

Chain

Crankset

Wheels

Front Tyre

Rear Tyre

Colours

Price

Production version will have the same decals as the raw model.

Availability