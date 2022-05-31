Ride NF Announces New DP4 Team Pants

PRESS RELEASE: Ride NF

The DP4 Team team pants are the 4th iteration of our most popular pants. Featuring the same custom developed fabric used in the DP3 pants, we have taken customer feedback and team input to improve this already class leading pant.





New Features:

• Hand pockets have been updated to extra deep lay-flat style pockets for easier access and more storage room. We have eliminated 2 more zippers while maintaining a secure pocket to keep your tools, snacks and keys safe

• Pass/card pocket inside left hand pocket. Convenient scanning for park lapping.

• Reinforced rear lumbar pouch integrated into the belt loops. Inspired by QB hand-warmers and reimagined to fit anything from gloves, to a tallboy for the summit.

• Custom Fit for everyone with 10 sizes !

Small and X-Small have a "Low Rise" option for those with a more petite figure or want a more snug fit in the hips and bum.

Medium and Large receive a "Tall" option for all our lanky friends. Adds 3 inches to the inseam!



Benefits:

• NF developed fabric is a mid-weight fabric that is durable yet breathable.

• Every-way stretch allows for an excellent fit without inhibiting mobility while pedalling and look good with or without kneepads

• Over-sized elastic waist band provides unparalleled comfort

• Best in class, YKK semi-lock zippered phone pocket.

• Race ready with tons of pockets to spread the load, eliminating the need for a pack.

• Light DWR coating to repel water.

• 90% Nylon 10% Spandex



NF is a small family owned business that produces meticulously rider-designed gear, in an ethical work environment in Vancouver, Canada. Learn more



Our phone pocket keeps your phone in place and out of mind. Updated Graphics in Bold White or Stealth Black



Current Colours - Black/Black or Black/White

$239 CDN $189 USD

ENNEF Design Corp. fully designs, develops and tests all products from the ground up in our Vancouver HQ. All NF's technical garments are produced in Vancouver with the bulk of those produced in our own factory. As we continue to grow we will continue to source the most suitable vendors to our standards and ethics from around the world.

Video by Joel Barrow - Rider @Bserneels / Photo by Kelsey Toevs - Lucky's Bar Patron @stevev88

