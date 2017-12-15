Ride of the Dead - Video

Our goal with this film was to create something atypical within the mountain bike space. This is not a mountain bike film. This is a moment in time captured through the lens of Yefra Ram. This piece is meant to connect our audience to a culture and experience outside their own through the common thread of mountain biking. We hope Ride of the Dead will create cross-cultural awareness and unify riders and outdoor enthusiasts all over the world through shared passions.



This shoot was a true test of improvisation and on the move decision making. We found our character, Yefra Ram on day two of the shoot while navigating in a non-English speaking country, through remote mountain villages during the largest celebration in the region. Our team's ability to ebb and flow with the punches and operate on very little sleep made for an amazing experience. — Executive Producer, Lindsey Hagen