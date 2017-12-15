Ride of the Dead - Video

Ride of the Dead takes us into the world of the Mexican mountain bike culture during the famous annual celebration known as Dia De Los Muertos. This film follows Oaxacan born and raised rider and trail builder, Yefra Ram through some of Mexico’s best mountain bike trails as he honors the passing of loved ones and competes in the first annual Transierra Norte 3 day enduro race.
Yefra Ram builds and maintains the trails nestled within Oaxaca’s backcountry and works with the local villages and the Transierra Note administration to develop a network of world-class trails once used as donkey trodden trade routes. This is one man’s journey to share his love of riding with the world.
|Our goal with this film was to create something atypical within the mountain bike space. This is not a mountain bike film. This is a moment in time captured through the lens of Yefra Ram. This piece is meant to connect our audience to a culture and experience outside their own through the common thread of mountain biking. We hope Ride of the Dead will create cross-cultural awareness and unify riders and outdoor enthusiasts all over the world through shared passions.
This shoot was a true test of improvisation and on the move decision making. We found our character, Yefra Ram on day two of the shoot while navigating in a non-English speaking country, through remote mountain villages during the largest celebration in the region. Our team's ability to ebb and flow with the punches and operate on very little sleep made for an amazing experience.—Executive Producer, Lindsey Hagen
|Between hiking 3kilometers up a steep mtb/donkey trail in the middle of the Sierra in the pitch black alone carrying a Red Camera setup, drone and gimbal thinking I was being followed by a panther, and witnessing the craziest Day of the Dead celebration/party of my life...and so much more... I would say this was one of the most memorable shoots I’ve had thus far in my career as a filmmaker. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with a great team to make this piece come alive. I hope you enjoy watching it as much as I did making it.—Director, Michael Parenteau
