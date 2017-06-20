Riding the Aeolian Arc





Archipelago of the Eolies



The greatest adventures are born from a small voice in the back of your mind, saying: “Oh man, we should ride down there!”



All it takes is a rumour of an exceptional trail, a tip-off from a friend, or a single, awe-inspiring photograph on Pinkbike – and the fires of imagination begin to blaze.







For our latest adventure, we were driven by this picture, and yes, we heard that same little voice.

The image of a massive white hill with roots reaching all the way to the Mediterranean sea.

And on top of that, the most active volcano on earth is just a one-hour ferry away.







From speaking to the locals we discovered that the mine (which was the reason this remarkable location came to exist) had been closed to allow the islands to become a Unesco Heritage Site.



“The white hill was taken by the sea. That dreamcatcher place doesn’t exist anymore.”



Again, that voice: “Holy shit… this is going to be awesome.”







// Lipára

Two white days.









The first half of the journey ends, but we already have a new island to discover.









Strònguli

Two Black Days.







Final destination. Final destination.











The final ride of the trip arrived so soon, bathed in the light of the sunrise we tackled the whole descent in one, untouched line.

We passed through the jungle and eventually hit the shore, to the mild surprise of a local fisherman.





















































