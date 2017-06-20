VIDEOS

Riding the Aeolian Arc

Jun 20, 2017
by MET Helmets  
Ride the Aeolian Arc

by methelmets
Archipelago of the Eolies

The greatest adventures are born from a small voice in the back of your mind, saying: “Oh man, we should ride down there!”

All it takes is a rumour of an exceptional trail, a tip-off from a friend, or a single, awe-inspiring photograph on Pinkbike – and the fires of imagination begin to blaze.


Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

For our latest adventure, we were driven by this picture, and yes, we heard that same little voice.
The image of a massive white hill with roots reaching all the way to the Mediterranean sea.
And on top of that, the most active volcano on earth is just a one-hour ferry away.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
The crew for our voyage consisted of one Scot, one Italian and a Frenchman...

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
The essential guide to unpacking like a Scotsman.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
After setting up the bikes and an even quicker unpacking of the bags, we headed straight to the spot, to take a look at what brought us here.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

From speaking to the locals we discovered that the mine (which was the reason this remarkable location came to exist) had been closed to allow the islands to become a Unesco Heritage Site.

“The white hill was taken by the sea. That dreamcatcher place doesn’t exist anymore.”

Again, that voice: “Holy shit… this is going to be awesome.”

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets


// Lipára
Two white days.


Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Nature can surprise us in many ways. Years of rain have worn away a massive canyon of white powder, spilling forth from the old cave.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Shapers on the moon.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
"Lovely sandy Location..."

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
It's a roller coaster ride up to the start.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Bath time!


The first half of the journey ends, but we already have a new island to discover.





Strònguli
Two Black Days.


Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Strombolicchio. Legend has it that this atoll was the ancient cap of the volcano, which landed in the sea after its first eruption.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Final destination.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Hiking sometimes is part of the game, but knowing what is rumbling at the top, the excitement was far too high to feel tired.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Someone calls it night-ride!

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Two peaks one pic! Thanks to the early morning sky we could see from the top of Stromboli all the way to the Sicilian chain smoker, Etna.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Valley of the Moon

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets


The final ride of the trip arrived so soon, bathed in the light of the sunrise we tackled the whole descent in one, untouched line.
We passed through the jungle and eventually hit the shore, to the mild surprise of a local fisherman.

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets
Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets

Ride the Aeolian Arc MET helmets


//All rides lead to ROAM


  • + 2
 I prefer the aerolian circles but aeolian arc seems good too.
  • + 1
 I thought that ash like that shredded lungs because of the tiny glassy fragments? Obviously not so bad.
  • + 1
 Really liked seeing a woman shredding those descents!

