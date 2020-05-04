Ride With Sam Hill, Brook Macdonald, The Gehrig Sisters & More as They Take Part in the Wahoo Shred Sessions on Zwift

With many trails closed and more people than ever riding indoors, Wahoo has decided to help mountain bikers connect with some of the sport’s biggest stars through the Wahoo Shred Sessions series
. The Wahoo Shred Sessions will kick off on May 6th and ride leaders will include Troy Brosnan, Brook Macdonald, Noga Korem, Sam Hill, Anita and Caro Gehrig and over 50 other pros across Downhill, Cross-Country and Enduro.
|Super stoked to be leading a Zwift ride on the 9th of May I hope to see you there riding with me.—Noga Korem
The ride will continue every Wednesday and Saturday (Time zone dependent) in May, with three times offered throughout each day to ensure that athletes in most time zones will be able to join. Each ride will feature a different Pro MTB rider serving as a ride leader, who will be available to chat with ride participants and ensure that the ride stays at a civil, inclusive pace where cyclists can ride together and commiserate about the challenges facing our community during this unprecedented global health crisis.
|With trails closed in many places, or too crowded to allow safe riding, we wanted to give mountain bike athletes the chance to ride together and socialize in a safe environment. For many mountain bikers, this is a special opportunity to ride with some of the sport’s biggest stars -- the kind of interaction that would be singular and memorable, with or without a global pandemic.—Colin Eustace, Vice President of Global Marketing for Wahoo
|When I approached our sponsor Wahoo to organize a single ride for the Enduro World Series riders I never thought a few weeks later we would end up at this and find ourselves with a list of the most decorated riders in the world keen to take part in a whole series! With no racing happening it is an amazing opportunity for the athletes and fans alike to ride together. It's a cool way to stay connected and fit at the same time through these troubled times, I can't thank Wahoo & Zwift enough for providing this virtual meeting ground. I can’t wait to meet some other riders and MTB fans!—Caro Gehrig
While the weekly rides are intended to be casual and social, the month will conclude with an MTB ‘Royal Rumble’ to give everyone the chance to race each other, just for fun.
There will be a total of 24 rides over the course of four weeks covering all time zones twice weekly. Complete information on the rides, including a separate list of times in other times zones and instructions for signing up, can be found here
.
|Get yourself a good indoor trainer setup and download Zwift to start yourself off with a quality indoor training. The most annoying thing about riding indoor is an old trainer that has weird resistance, is grinding somewhere and you're are just counting down the minutes until you are done.—Caro Gehrig
See the Pinkbike Guide to Indoor Cycling here
to get ready for the first ride on May 6th!
|I think it's great to keep that feeling of riding together during this difficult time. It may be virtual but we are still sharing that feeling of riding together!—Jesse Melamed
|I am missing riding with my friends from all over the world and if we can take advantage of the digital world to hang out and ride then fire on!—Isabeau Courdurier
|When the lockdown started in Spain we weren’t allowed to leave the house for anything so I didn’t have a way to exercise and stay active. I haven’t had a trainer in over 8 years but luckily I was able to buy one and it changed my life. Zwift has made staying healthy such a fun thing that it changed my attitude and mood. I am very excited to share such a cool project and activity with the rest of the MTBers around the world.—Iago Garay
|I'm new to the world of Zwift and I'm fully hooked already. It's given me something to focus on during these times when training goals are pretty vague, it keeps training fun and interesting while still getting a good suffer on. It's like playing a video game with your legs instead of thumbs! I'm looking forward to seeing more MTB riders coming on to enjoy the Shred sessions, see you there.—Greg Callaghan
