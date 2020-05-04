Ride With Sam Hill, Brook Macdonald, The Gehrig Sisters & More as They Take Part in the Wahoo Shred Sessions on Zwift

When I approached our sponsor Wahoo to organize a single ride for the Enduro World Series riders I never thought a few weeks later we would end up at this and find ourselves with a list of the most decorated riders in the world keen to take part in a whole series! With no racing happening it is an amazing opportunity for the athletes and fans alike to ride together. It's a cool way to stay connected and fit at the same time through these troubled times, I can't thank Wahoo & Zwift enough for providing this virtual meeting ground. I can’t wait to meet some other riders and MTB fans! — Caro Gehrig