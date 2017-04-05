Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now

Featuring Fox athletes Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, Kirt Voreis and other Fox teammates, the movie documents three weeks on the road with a wild crew up for anything. Filming kicked off at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and continued north through Oregon and Washington before crossing the Canadian border and reaching Vancouver Island.
The movie is dedicated to Stevie Smith, aka Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who unexpectedly passed away in May 2016.
Directed by Ryan Marcus
Produced by Mike Redding
Cinematography by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan Marcus, Root One Productions
Edited by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan Marcus
Colorist: Patrick Woodard
Motion Design: Blaine Birardi
Poster Illustration: El Gran Tocayo
Art Direction: Brent Waterworth
Graphic Design: Troy Smits
Narration: Dave White
Narration Written by Marissa Stokes and Kirt Voreis
Music Supervision: Lory Vincent, Tim Scanlin, Daniel Hall
Support: Ed Chavez and Ryan Perkins
@Fox-Head-Inc
