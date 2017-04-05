VIDEOS

Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now

Apr 5, 2017
by Fox Head  

Featuring Fox athletes Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, Kirt Voreis and other Fox teammates, the movie documents three weeks on the road with a wild crew up for anything. Filming kicked off at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and continued north through Oregon and Washington before crossing the Canadian border and reaching Vancouver Island.

The movie is dedicated to Stevie Smith, aka Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who unexpectedly passed away in May 2016.

Directed by Ryan Marcus
Produced by Mike Redding
Cinematography by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan Marcus, Root One Productions
Edited by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan Marcus
Colorist: Patrick Woodard
Motion Design: Blaine Birardi
Poster Illustration: El Gran Tocayo
Art Direction: Brent Waterworth
Graphic Design: Troy Smits
Narration: Dave White
Narration Written by Marissa Stokes and Kirt Voreis
Music Supervision: Lory Vincent, Tim Scanlin, Daniel Hall
Support: Ed Chavez and Ryan Perkins


MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc


11 Comments

  • + 10
 definitiely thinking of letting work be work and watch this right now in the office.. I can't just sit here and wait till I get home right?? Big Grin
  • + 6
 You may want to wait until after work. Quite a few bare-asses and maybe even a slightly blurred dong or two in this one.
  • + 2
 @TheStabbyCyclist: mmmmmmmmmmm Razz
  • + 1
 @TheStabbyCyclist: haha thanks for the heads up! luckily enough no one can see whats on my monitor Big Grin But, i will wait to watch it on a big screen at home
  • + 8
 Will my manager notice if I do nothing for 45 minutes.......
  • + 7
 Drop everything....and watch this
  • + 4
 What a wicked movie! Thanks for the great shots guys!!!
  • + 3
 This is the STOKE, leaving work now... See ya Big Grin
  • + 1
 They sure do like getting their asses out
  • + 1
 Thats a proper film Big Grin #LongLiveChainsaw
  • + 1
 omgomgomgomgomgomg

