Ride Your F#%king Bike - The Movie - Watch Now

Featuring Fox athletes Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, Kirt Voreis and other Fox teammates, the movie documents three weeks on the road with a wild crew up for anything. Filming kicked off at Fox Headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and continued north through Oregon and Washington before crossing the Canadian border and reaching Vancouver Island.The movie is dedicated to Stevie Smith, aka Chainsaw, a World Cup champion gravity athlete who unexpectedly passed away in May 2016.Directed by Ryan MarcusProduced by Mike ReddingCinematography by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan Marcus, Root One ProductionsEdited by Ricki Bedenbaugh, Cassidy Tillemans, Veesh, Ryan MarcusColorist: Patrick WoodardMotion Design: Blaine BirardiPoster Illustration: El Gran TocayoArt Direction: Brent WaterworthGraphic Design: Troy SmitsNarration: Dave WhiteNarration Written by Marissa Stokes and Kirt VoreisMusic Supervision: Lory Vincent, Tim Scanlin, Daniel HallSupport: Ed Chavez and Ryan Perkins