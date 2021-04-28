The Rider Suspended for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances Responds to USADA Sanctions

Apr 28, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
n a

The Californian rider penalized by USADA for the usage or possession of 10 banned substances has provided a response to his sanctions.

52-year-old Vahe Aivazian was suspended for 4 years after USADA was sent an anonymous tip-off and has had all of his results stripped back to June 16 2010. While Vahe did accept his sanction from USADA, he claims he would have to have to flown to Norway to contest his case through arbitration, something that was not a possibility for him due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vahe believes that he ingested the banned substances via dietary supplements that he did not realize contained ingredients that could get him banned. He also claims he was never blood or urine tested and that he was assumed to be guilt based on the testimony of others.

The following response provided by Vahe's lawyer is posted in full below:


Statement: Vahe Aivazian

In response to the article posted on USADA and Pinkbike my client’s statement is the following;

As the article states; “he elected to sign an acceptance of sanction form the day before the arbitration hearing in his case was to begin.” The information left out is that by US Cycling rules, I had to be in person in Norway for the arbitration. With the current climate of the world Pandemic that was not an option and if I did not show up the guilty determination would stand regardless of signature or not.

The article also states; “The ten substances below, which Aivazian possessed and used and/or attempted to use,” the wording of and/or is utilized in the statement because USADA or US Cycling never provided myself or my lawyer any proof of purchasing these substances or proof of me taking any substances that are outside of my Dr. prescribed medications. I was never blood tested, urine tested or any testing whatsoever. I was assumed guilty and per US Cycling rules assumptions over proof allow for banning of riders. Which intent is very import for every rider to understand that US Cycling when racing under their rules you are admitting guilt of using substances that they prohibit from the moment you sign-up. All they need is just one person to accuse you of any action of usage of substances that fall into these guidelines as stated on the USADA Website;

“If athletes choose to use supplements despite these known risks, USADA has always recommended that athletes use only dietary supplements that have been certified by a third-party program that tests for substances prohibited in sport.

USADA currently recognizes NSF Certified for Sport® as the program best suited for athletes to reduce the risk from supplements.”

So, cyclist going to a health food store or website and searching product that do not meet the above statement are guilty under the regulations of USADA and US Cycling. From my experience of over 20 years of racing can say most of us don’t know what dietary supplements contain and are sold over the counter at any local store or website.

At the end of the day I love mountain bikes and will continue with my passion of bikes and the community it has created for my life. I immigrated to the US 40 years ago, obtained my US citizenship, own my own business, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this sport and support of all the great people that provide local racers the events listed in the article. Without those people none of this exist and USADA and US Cycling have determined with no proof to eradicate a 52 year amateur racer that has done nothing but pour support and money into the local scene to ensure young riders have a place to race. Today USADA and US Cycling showed the world they do not support the local race organizers and frankly, should check every amateur's dietary supplement and do to them what they have done to me. I know that this would be the end of racing at all ages.

We have reached out to USADA for further information.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Drug Testing


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
103560 views
Review: 6 Hard-Hitting Rear Tires Ridden & Rated
83801 views
Amateur Downhill & Enduro Racer Banned for 4 Years for Using or Possessing 10 Banned Substances
64941 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
59951 views
RockShox Announces New $549 Domain Fork
49144 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
47544 views
Pole Updates the Stamina Range and Introduces New Gold Colour Option - Pond Beaver 2021
44870 views
First Ride: 2022 Polygon Mt Bromo - A Relatively Affordable eMTB With Six-Bar Suspension
43306 views

41 Comments

  • 22 1
 There is nothing more pathetic in sport than doping in amatuer masters level competition.
  • 10 1
 What’s some easily available stuff I could buy that would just allow me to ride multiple days in a row without feeling like I got hit by a freight train? I don’t race, or strava.
  • 15 1
 Conditioning, weight training, good diet and stretching. All this can be on the cheap.
  • 2 0
 @makripper: I’m pretty sure Lance tried that, at first.
  • 1 0
 @makripper: Lame... I want recreational EPO!
  • 10 0
 Are the substances he’s accused of using administered via injections? Or is Pinkbike taking on the clickbait trend of “journalism”????
  • 11 1
 "Spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this sport".

That's a lot of drugs.
  • 1 0
 or e-bikes
  • 9 1
 Pretty ridiculous to get sanctioned without a urine or blood test.
  • 1 0
 right? Everyone is so sure he's guilty without any sort of fair trial either......reminds me of some recent headlines....I forget what is what about.
  • 16 10
 PB shouldn't have posted the guy's name, and they shouldn't have posted this either
  • 5 2
 It's public information. How is this any different than a news organization using someone's name in a story when it is public?
  • 3 0
 all sanctions are public record and posted on www.usada.org/news/sanctions
  • 8 8
 Doxing is woke AF and PNW Pinkbike is #wokeaf
  • 3 2
 @Monsterman156: If information is publicly available and relevant to the story it's not really doxing. PB didn't post the guys place of work, business, home address, etc. They only posted the relevant information to the story.
  • 11 0
 @HB208: because using the supplements this guy allegedly took isn't illegal. He committed no crime. And he's not a professional racer trying to be a model for the sport - he's just some random amateur racer who took some supplements. A private entity decided that they don't want those substances used in races they sanction. And that private entity alleged guilt based on information that wouldn't have stood any chance whatsoever of achieving a conviction in an actual criminal court. So now this random, amateur racer's name has been dragged through the mud by both the USADA and Pinkbike based on no real proof and for something that isn't illegal.
  • 4 2
 @HB208: I dont really care about this guy or his info. But Pinkebike is #woke
  • 2 0
 @toast2266: You also sign up for the rules of the private entity when you sign up to race. You are not required to participate in downhill mountain biking races that are sanctioned international cycling organizations.
  • 3 0
 @toast2266: Not to mention that caffeine isn't even regulated. As far as I'm concerned, WADA is as effective as gun control in the USA.
  • 1 0
 Seriously. MTB content has been down a bit all through the pandemic; is this why we're getting multiple articles about some random old guy taking a supplement he shouldn't have? Complete with a staged photo of pills, a syringe, and an ominous vial?
  • 1 0
 @toast2266:Since we dont know how he was caught or accused of taking it is pretty hard to have an opinion either way.

His response was more of the line, couldn't go to Norway so took the deal. Does he actually say he did not take any banned substances?

Also, did he refuse to pee in a cup/blood test? Or were they never offered. If he refused then he is kinda in the same position as a drunk driver who refuses to blow and get licence suspended anyway. then later says he was not guilty.
  • 2 0
 Somewhere in the middle lies the truth.
1. Truth - The guy got reported to USAC for violations.
2, Truth - He DID sign the acceptance of punishment
3. Truth - He did NOT have to sign off as accepting punishment but he did
4. Pinkbike did publish image of a needle implying he was directly injecting & caught

Now...the WTF stuff:
1. WTF - Norway for USADA?
2. WTF - An attorney whose dictation is from Siri ?
3. WTF - Norway???? Norway.
  • 2 0
 How exactly is everyone assuming this guy is guilty already? is this just typical keyboard hate or what? If the guy was never tested and they never provided proof of purchase that showed he bought these substances then where is the smoking gun? I didn't know there were so many experienced lawyers on this site that could determine a persons culpability by reading two short articles/statements.
  • 8 3
 LOL. Ignorance of the law or rules is no excuse.
  • 1 0
 True, but contesting a charge shouldn't require an international flight. There should be a mechanism to have arbitration without having to go to Norway. The current method creates an arbitration system that is not fair to all athletes.
  • 1 0
 Considering that athletes who have made a claim about supplement mistakes or water bottle sharing have received much smaller bans...this would imply either USDA really got the sentencing wrong, or there was significant evidence for such a hefty ban. Who knows, but frankly if my name was being thrown around on the internet, Id want it to go away rather than stoke it up. No good has ever come from defending yourself on digital forums. If you accepted the ban, you accept the finding and need to go away and do your time.
  • 1 0
 Every supplement lists its ingredients, you don't have to know what they are but should be able to find out if they're on the banned list without much effort.

But the in-person thing is what stands out the most to me. I know these bodies tend to be inflexible, but I struggle to think how they could uphold a "must be in person" rule during a global pandemic with travel restrictions in place. Just seems odd. Doesn't sound like this guy got legal advice, or if he did it best have been pro bono because it wasn't worth much.
  • 4 0
 Said every crack dealer before
  • 1 0
 I want to know what bikes he is riding when he spends hundreds of thousands dollars on them......couple of Santa Cruz ebikes!
  • 2 0
 He should ride a ebike...
  • 2 0
 "I swear, the tainted supplements just jumped into my shaker cup"
  • 1 0
 Don't worry folks, this dude spent hundreds of thousands on mountain biking, case closed.
  • 4 3
 Somebody isn't happy, roid rage by chance?
  • 7 10
 This guy couldn't be bothered to hire a lawyer to proofread this 'statement'? And what does emigrating, getting citizenship and spending money have anything to do with the price of butter on a sunday? You got caught, a*shole. Take your punishment like a man instead of whining about it.
  • 7 0
 If they never tested him, how exactly did he get caught?

I don’t know anything about this stuff, but you seem to have your mind made up when the article was pretty ambiguous....help me.
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: So how would USADA know exactly what he was taking? Do you really think someone tipped them off and provided them with a detailed laundry list of all the things this guy was using? I guess anything is possible, but this guy is making it sound like the was accused by someone of doping and USADA took that as gospel and banned him for 4 years. I don't think that how this works. The US Cycling rules he talks about sure sound to me like the athletes are solely responsible for knowing what they put in their bodies at all times and it's up to them to be aware of what's allowed vs what's not.
  • 1 0
 @matadorCE ...has nothing to do with the price of butter on sunday because that literally doesn't matter. He was alluding to his long-time support of the sport and community. You couldn't be bothered to read critically?

I bet you were in the comments when Richie Rude got caught too, probably asking "This guy couldn't be bothered to chemically analyze the workout supplements he was taking?" People make mistakes and it's awful mighty of you to be handing out such hot-take judgement
  • 1 0
 Hire a lawyer for a bullshit nonstory? What the hell are you smoking?

Go be stupid somewhere else "like a man"
  • 1 1
 You know who else did a lot for cycling before getting caught? Ol' one ball Lance.
  • 2 1
 Alright.
  • 4 5
 Douche

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013112
Mobile Version of Website