Rider & Industry Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022

Oct 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The first races of the weekend are complete, check out who took home the honours from the Rider and Industry Trophy races. Remember to check back tomorrow for live updates and results from the big race with some of the world's best riders competing in the Trophy of Nations.

Rider Trophy (Individual)

Men

1st. Juan Gabriel Torralba Garasa: 35:54.30
2nd. Matteo Raimondi: 36:00.40
3rd. Nicola Casadei: 36:25.50
4th. Tim Bratschi: 36:36.80
5th. Corey Watson: 36:36.90


Women

1st. Julie Duvert: 41:35.60
2nd. Ysaline Van Kampen: 44:00.60
3rd. Sidonie Jolidon: 44:25.80
4th. Anja Hovorka: 44:56.10
5th. Sandra Bohn Thomsen: 45:36.60



U21 Men

1st. Tommaso Calonaci: 36:35.80
2nd. Alexis Icardo: 36:37.60
3rd. Lief Rodgers: 36:39.00
4th. William Scheele: 37:01.20
5th. Jakob Snow: 37:13.70


U21 Women

1st. Claire Chabbert: 46:36.20
2nd. Hannah Mullin: 49:04.90
3rd. Hanna Holm: 57:32.30



Master Men 35+

1st. Jan Vaner: 38:36.90
2nd. Petr Frenk: 38:56.30
3rd. Frantisek Zilak: 39:05.00
4th. Alessandro Riverditi: 39:32.50
5th. Anders Guttormson Skarstein: 39:48.00


Master Men 45+

1st. Paul McLoughlin: 41:00.50
2nd. Christoph Maierhofer: 41:22.90
3rd. Darren Scott: 42:08.80
4th. Bruno Evrard: 43:53.10
5th. Luigi Svanosio: 44:24.50


Full results can be found here


Rider Trophy (Team)

Men

1st. BCR Racing: 1:49:06.70
2nd. Norco & Specialized Swiss Collective: 1:50:42.40
3rd. Team Bikappa Lapierre: 1:53:31.70
4th. Fristads Mondraker Comes DSB: 1:55:01.50
5th. B Czech: 1:56:38.20


Women

1st. Kein Rostigraben: 2:21:29.60
2nd. Vittoria Enduro Team Women: 2:27:28.20



Mixed

1st. Weride Racing Team: 2:10:47.40
2nd. Musketeers: 2:15:37.50
3rd. Team Ghost - Fiets Magazine: 2:19:19.80
4th. Team Vallbo Factory Racing: 2:37:51.50


Full results can be found here


Industry Trophy


Pro

1st. Giant Industry Team [Carlson // Vezina // Ricard]: 1:49:22.10
2nd. Polygon Factory Racing [Wolfe // Morris // Ennis]: 1:52:25.40
3rd. Intensecycle Europe Team [Colombo // Mari Mari // Julian]: 1:54:05.60
4th. Met Helmets [Berta // Braidot // Marotte]: 1:56:21.00
5th. 4Guimp [Poloni // Robello // Ronzon]: 1:58:06.20


Staff

1st. Cannondale [Clementz // Tomczack // Wiedenhofer]: 2:04:15.00
2nd. SRAM / RockShox [Topp // Koenig // Muratet]: 2:16:09.90
3rd. Nukeproof Media Nibblers [Larking // Sheratt // Wooster]: 2:34:42.90


Full results can be found here



