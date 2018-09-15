Rider Impressions from the Quarry - Audi Nines MTB 2018

What did the riders have to say about this year's Audi Nines event in the middle of a quarry? Nothing but praise, really, which is a nice break from someone always complaining about something.
|It's definitely different to other events because it's not really a contest. It's more a filming and shooting type of week and we're all just riding together, pushing the limits and having fun. I wouldn't change a thing, it's such a sick concept."—Max Fredriksson, NS Bikes
|It's something really different for me, this is pretty relaxed. You just have a block of time in a day where you can ride and actually do what you want. The absolute dream. And these amazing jumps they have built for us ... it's rad. Sessioning the best jumps with your buds and no pressure to do any race runs is really cool, I'm loving it."—Brendan Fairclough, Scott
|It's sick. Best event going, really, because it's just all about the fun and the content. If you want to do the contest, then you just have your own time to submit your run, they film it and just judge it at the end. So that's perfect. I wouldn't change a thing. I've even been spinning all week on my e-bike on the course. It's been insane."—Sam Pilgrim, Haibike
|There are lots of riders here from all over the world and having the chance to ride this course and hang out with all of the other guys has me absolutely stoked. So much has changed for me since last year, after I won the wildcard and was invited to the Nine Knights, I ended up riding for Focus and was able to get a chance to ride here again, which is nothing but awesome."—Axel Weinmann, Focus
|Riding with everyone is just the best thing ever. I love it. Just doing laps. I don't want to stop but I'm so tired I'll have to call it quits for today. I think this year has been the best since Livigno. Quarry wins."—Blake Samson, Scott
|Super fun, as always. They built a sick course for us to ride all week, with no pressure and you just do what you want to do. I've been to all of the different locations and this is one of the cooler ones. Most unique location for sure, so it's super sick to be out here."—Anton Thelander, Canyon
|I love it. No pressure at all, just riding with friends and jamming. Just having fun. And the best course of all time."—Lukas Schäfer, Radon
|Sickest event ever, so cool. Jumps are epic, the weather has been ridiculously good, no wind at all and we've ridden everything today, which never happens on big jumps. Everyone's got a smile on their face and nothing's better than shredding with the boys."—Sam Reynolds, Polygon
