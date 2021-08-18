Rider List & Full Schedule Released for Crankworx B.C.

10 days in British Columbia, September 22 to October 2. Three stops. Nine races and contests. Five live broadcasts on Red Bull TV. What’s left to share? Oh yeah, who’s coming to Crankworx B.C.
Well, here’s who:King and Queen Contenders (and those keen to disrupt)
Georgia Astle (CAN)
Danielle Beecroft (AUS)
Casey Brown (CAN)
Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)
Amy Ertel (CAN)
Micayla Gatto (CAN)
Bailey Goldstone (CAN)
Robin Goomes (NZL)
Jill Kintner (USA)
Angie Marino (USA)
Camila Nogueira (ARG)
Rachel Pageau (CAN)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Niels Bensink (NED)
George Brannigan (NZL)
Joe Breeden (GBR)
Lucas Cruz (CAN)
Fabien Cousinie (FRA)
Jackson Frew (AUS)
Mick Hannah (AUS)
Peter Kaiser (AUT)
Bernard Kerr (GBR)
Adrien Loron (FRA)
Kirk McDowall (CAN)
Garret Mechem (USA)
Tomas Slavik (CZE)
Bas van Steenbergen (CAN)
Keegan Wright (NZL)Slopestyle’s Elite (final list will be determined August 23 based on FMB World Tour rankings)
Alex Alanko (SWE)
Timothé Bringer (FRA)
Diego Caverzasi (ITA)
Paul Couderc (FRA)
Erik Fedko (GER)
Max Fredriksson (SWE)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
David Godziek (POL)
Lucas Huppert (SUI)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Lukas Knopf (GER)
Tomas Lemoine (FRA)
Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)
Torquato Testa (ITA)
Jakub Vencl (CZE)
David Lieb (USA)
|So stoked to come back in Canada. I wish there were Crankworx every months during the season ahaha. I feel good on the bike lately, riding a lot and getting ready! Excited to see a new location, some new courses and obviously spend a week of good times and competition with all riders!—Tomas Lemoine, King of Crankworx leader
|I’m so excited! It's been two seasons missed due to injury and COVID, so I haven’t been back to Canada in a long time - I feel ready physically, but mostly I am just so stoked to ride a bunch of different spots with my friends! It’s a cool feeling [to be in the points lead], I am just living out my dream at the moment! What was supposed to be a 3 week trip has turned into a 7 month trip and I am just loving being on my bike and feel confident in my riding.—Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Queen of Crankworx leader
Athletes will be competing in the following. Events marked with an asterisk will be live on Red Bull TV.Stop 1 (September 22-24) – Sun Peaks Resort
Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks*
Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks*
Crankworx Air DH Sun PeaksStop 2 (September 26-27) – Golden and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort
Mt7 Psychosis
CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse*Stop 3 (September 30-October 2) – SilverStar Mountain Resort
Specialized Dual Slalom SilverStar
Crankworx Air DH SilverStar
RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar*
Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park*
The full schedule of events is now available online: crankworx.com/british-columbia/schedule/
In addition to the new Slopestyle course being built by Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff at SilverStar, a highlight is sure to be the return of Mt7 Psychosis to Crankworx competition. The race was resurrected during the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series in 2020 after a 12-year hiatus. It challenges the brave to charge down 1200 vertical meters of rough and rocky singletrack, including an infamous, mind-bendingly steep entrance, and one equally notorious “choking on glass” (credit to Tyler Morland in Seasons) hike-a-bike section.
Psychosis challengers over the years include Sam Hill, Claire Buchar, Stevie Smith and Chris Kovarik. Last year, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Henry Fitzgerald added their names to the history books, both taking the win and setting new course records in the 11+ minute race.
|This has been a goal of ours since we got to bring Psychosis back last year. To be able to share this experience with our international racers in 2021 is going to be something special. We had a rider briefing at the top of Mount 7 before the race in 2020, talking about the history and explaining the terrain, and you could have cut the anticipation and nervous energy with a knife. This race is a part of our sport’s history. To be able to carry it forward into the present is an honour. It's a great addition to the roster and I can't wait to see it all come together in B.C. in September.—Crankworx Managing Director Darren Kinnaird
Five weeks 'til go time. The countdown is on.
