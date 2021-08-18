Rider List & Full Schedule Released for Crankworx B.C.

This has been a goal of ours since we got to bring Psychosis back last year. To be able to share this experience with our international racers in 2021 is going to be something special. We had a rider briefing at the top of Mount 7 before the race in 2020, talking about the history and explaining the terrain, and you could have cut the anticipation and nervous energy with a knife. This race is a part of our sport’s history. To be able to carry it forward into the present is an honour. It's a great addition to the roster and I can't wait to see it all come together in B.C. in September. — Crankworx Managing Director Darren Kinnaird