Rider List Announced for 2019 Nines & Details for New Public Day

This week-long film and photo session will provide an absolutely unique exhibition of human talent and ambition, from stunning course design and athletic prowess to the creation of unforgettable action-sports moments. Built around the event’s nine guiding tenets—Sports, Arts, Humans, Heroes, Architecture, Progression, Collaboration, Camaraderie, and Sustainability—the latest installment of The Audi Nines is sure to quicken hearts and inflame passion in the mountain bike community and beyond. — Audi Nines

Details:

Public Contest Day & Prize Giving

The Perfect Hip

Course News

Not only are we building on and improving last year's course massively, but we also have a few new features to reveal, so keep your eyes peeled for some surprises! Think atmosphere busting airtime and an all-new space station feature… — Sam Reynolds

I can hardly wait until it starts again. Nico Scholze, another buddy and me will build the new quarterpipe obstacle with a London Gap this year which will make the course even more playful! So, we can expect some unbelievable sessions with all the other guys. — Patrick Schweika

The 2019 edition of The Audi Nines MTB is right around the corner. Here are some details on the upcoming event in the Hunsrück-Hochwald region of Germany. The Audi Nines will once again turn the old stone quarry near the town of Birkenfeld into a mountain bike's paradise from the 9th to 14th of September, 2019. For 2019, they've added a Public Contest Day on the final day.For the very first time, The Audi Nines will welcome the public to the launching grounds in the quarry on Saturday, the 14th of September. This is an opportunity to watch the world’s best mountain bikers in action, for free! There will be no public car access or parking at the venue. There will be a park-and-ride shuttle service running from 9:30am to 4:30pm starting at Neubrücke (Nahe) in Hoppstädten-Weiersbach, with a second pick up point at Umwelt Campus Birkenfeld. There will be Audi Nines signposts and staff in this area to help direct public to the parking lots available. In the spirit of climate awareness, visitors are encouraged to carpool and use public transportation where possible. Bike parking will be available onsite for those who choose to arrive with pedal power.The Audi Nines already has some experience with massive hip jumps: in 2016, a hip at the winter event helped athletes to set new highest-air records in both skiing and snowboarding. Now the mountain bikers will get a Perfect Hip of their own, with a single goal in mind: sending riders into orbit on a huge, perfectly shaped ramp. Right in front of the spectators’ viewing zone, this monstrous feature is sure to be a memorable highlight of this year’s event, with potential world-record airs on display.Course designers and builders Sam Reynolds, Clemens Kaudela and former Audi Nines rider Andi Brewi, with additional input from riders Patrick Schweika, Nico Scholze and Peter Kaiser, are already hard at work on this year’s course — making this venue 100-percent rider-designed and constructed! Last year’s innovative design, featuring a slopestyle line and freeride line threading their way down the grades of the quarry, will return in a reimagined form in 2019. Much of the original setup will return in improved fashion, supplemented with brand-new special features like the Perfect Hip and, in the slopestyle course, the Space Station: a street-style pavilion featuring rideable solar panels, planted in the middle of the slopestyle run.