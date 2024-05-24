Rider List Announced & (Terrifying) Course Updates Teased for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024

May 24, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Bernard Kerr is out looking for revenge after disaster in last year s finals.

With under a week to go until riders arrive at Hardline for its tenth anniversary, Red Bull has released the list of riders you can expect to find taking on the challenge. For anyone wanting to tune in live, Red Bull will broadcast the event on Sunday, June 2 at 2.30 pm GMT through Red Bull TV. There will also be more videos shared through the Red Bull Bike YouTube channel.


Men:

Ronan Dunne
Bernard Kerr
Brook MacDonald
Charlie Hatton
Adam Brayton
Craig Evans
Theo Erlangsen
Matteo Iniguez
Juanfer Velez
Gaetan Vige
Jim Monro
Matt Jones
Edgar Briole
George Brannigan
Sam Gale
Jono Jones
Sam Blenkinsop
Brendan Fairclough
Josh Bryceland
Dennis Luffman
Sam Hockenhull
Josh Lowe
Taylor Vernon
Thibault Laly
Thomas Genon
Szymon Godziek
Sebastian Holguin
Alex Storr
Vincent Tupin
Harry Molloy
Matteo Iniguez

Women:

Tahnee Seagrave
Cami Nogueira
Hannah Bergmann
Vaea Verbeeck

**While the press release states that Louise Ferguson will be going, she has posted on social media that she is focusing on World Cups and is skipping Hardline Wales.**

Full Press Release:

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline, known as the most challenging downhill mountain bike race world wide, confirms the final rider list for this year’s Wales event.

Following its first event overseas, with a stop Down Under, Red Bull Hardline returns to its home in Wales’ Dyfi valley to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The brainchild of Dan Atherton a decade ago, 34 of the brightest and best talents in downhill mountain biking are set to descend on the north Wales course. With the 2023 event sadly curtailed by the Welsh weather, there’s old scores to settle and it’s all to play for in 2024.

Female riders will begin training on Monday, giving them ample time to familiarise themselves with the new course, with Tahnée Seagrave, Cami Nogueira and Hannah Bergmann all set to continue to push the boundaries of their sport once again. Louise-Anna Ferguson will be returning to Wales fresh from her success at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, putting on a gutsy performance to finish a full finals race run despite an early crash. New to Red Bull Hardline, Vaea Verbeeck will make her first appearance, bringing fresh fire power to the women’s lineup

Following his stand-out success at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania, Ronan Dunne will be taking to the start line with aims of achieving the double. Nipping at his heels will be three-time winner Bernard Kerr, who placed second in Tasmania back in February. 2017 champion Craig Evans is back once again and eager to replicate his success of 7 years previous.

The breathtaking race will be broadcasted live globally on Red Bull TV on Sunday 2nd June at 2.30pm GMT. Ahead of the event, fans can enjoy the week’s best action from course walk and practice on the Red Bull Bike YouTube ahead of the main event. Red Bull


Dan Atherton and the build crew have been cooking up something special for the tenth year of Hardline. While we haven't seen all of the new changes coming to the course Gee Atherton has shared some shots of a massive new canyon gap.




21 Comments
 Substances were involved in the conception of this feature
 This jump must be called: ''race cancelled due to high wind''.... unless they use the chicken line as a backup. Good luck racers!
 Seems pretty ridiculous to me. What's next? Jumping building to building on the Red Bull urban downhill course? Hardline might as well put a shark in that canyon because they have jumped it.
 I thought that picture was a joke at first but it seems not
 I never realized mountain biking requires scaffolding......
 Would be surprised if Ronan shows given he's clearly on for a WC overall now...
 Jesus
 Sgo ratboi
 What in the holy search & rescue airlift is that structure O_O
 why is the take off so steep? surely that can't be right?
 Landing looks a bit flat on that jump Gee posted!
 Bring on the slopestyle comments
 Thay are officially jumping a valley
 Might as well call it rampage wales
 100 foot?? case or come up short and yuor carrion 0_0
 Put me in coach
 that feature: haha wat
 Hoooolllyyyyyyy
 What even is that.
 Gulp
 Dawg what is that jump







