Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Cairns in October

Whistler 2022 was probably the best time in my life, I’ll also remember this crowd energy forever. Was in pain with my hand since the first attempt crash that took me out of Red Bull District Ride but I’m getting ready again for the last two Crankworx stops and I’m very excited for those! New courses, I love it! I try to keep the same mindset, I’m probably better when I enjoy the process instead of putting too much pressure on me and starting on counting points. I have in mind to ride my three usual events and will give my best in them! If I can keep that first place and deserve a King of Crankworx title, or a podium spot, then that’ll be the happy bonus to end up the season! I’ve been enjoying this season so far we are on a good roll with such a good vibe with all riders. This is what gives me motivation actually! Let’s see what happen but I’m ready to fight for it! — Tomas Lemoine, on the energy coming out of Crankworx Whistler, and heading into Cairns in the lead for King