Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua

Feb 15, 2023
by Official Crankworx  
PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx


Photo Fraser Britton
Finn Iles will be heading to the Southern Hemisphere to get amongst it once again. Stoked to welcome him back to Crankworx Rotorua for the first time since 2019. Photo: Fraser Britton

In case you’ve been living under a rock, we’ve got some news to share with you: NZ is the place to be these days. The Southern Hemisphere is charging toward the dog days of summer, and mountain biking’s elite have been busy getting the goods (and making us all jealous via the ‘gram) for far too long.

It's time to get amongst it.

Crankworx Rotorua is on deck to get international MTB competition season started in four weeks, March 18-26.

Who’s in? Here’s a taste.

Photo Boris Beyer
Super Bruni won the DH in Rotorua in 2015 and 2016. New year, new venue, new Bruni. Photo: Chester Boyes

bigquotesReally happy to be able to make it back to New Zealand, I feel relaxed as the season starts a bit late this year but I have some redemption to get in Rotorua. My goal is to kick off the season solid, new bike and new me, let’s see how it goes also in the Redwoods, I haven’t been there for ever.Loic Bruni

bigquotesI can’t wait to be back in Rotorua for the Crankworx DH. It’s been a rocky road since I was last there with injuries and Covid etc. It’s one of my favourite places to race and I’m thankful to be headed there very soon.Tracey Hannah

bigquotesI’m stoked to start the season again, it feels different as we had a very short off season this year. I wished we had more time but I’m getting ready for it and I’m excited for what’s 2023 got for us! I might change some of my tricks, I’m never overthinking before beeing on course and feeling what I’m capable of at that moment and what I’m feeling best!Tomas Lemoine

bigquotes2022 was freakin’ amazing. I managed to secure the Queen title, a dream I’d had for 10 years. But it’s 2023, a fresh slate and a new opportunity to stay in the moment and tick all the boxes it takes. I have been enjoying my off-season, really focused on dialing in my weaknesses. Over the years I tended to flex my strengths and hide my weaknesses as an athlete and this off season I have made it a conscious effort to get uncomfortable and go back to some basics…Cornering, controls, breaking, fitness & learning to wheelie! I’m excited to rejoin the Crankworx family shortly and kick off another epic year!Caroline Buchanan

bigquotesIt’s been so nice to be back in NZ and getting into the swing of things. Riding has been going well so far and I’m trying to make the most of the short off season to feel ready for Rotorua!Bas van Steenbergen

Jackson Frew in the Taniwha in 2022. Photo: Cam Mackenzie

RockShox Taniwha Downhill


Photo Fraser Britton
Casey Brown, back on home soil and back in the mix at Crankworx. Photo: Fraser Britton

Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships


Photo Kike Abelleira
Kaos Seagrave, returning to Crankworx, along with the Air DH. Photo: Kike Abelleira

Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill


Photo Jay French
Buchanan and Jordy Scott on the Pump Track in 2022. Photo: Jay French

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7


Photo Jay French
The grand master of speed and style. Photo: Jay French

Speed & Style Rotorua


Photo Oisin McHugh
Bernie after taking the Slalom win in Whistler in 2022. Photo: Oisin McHugh

Dual Slalom Rotorua


Photo Jay French
On track to take Brandon's GOAT title? Photo: Jay French

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza



Along with rider lists, a revised schedule has been released, with some shifts to Pro, Amateur, CWNEXT and Kidsworx racing: crankworx.com/rotorua/schedule/

Details and registration for pros and amateurs for Air DH, Dual Slalom and DH, and for the Pump Track for CWNEXT racers can be found here: crankworx.com/athletes/locations/rotorua/

For those looking to snag tickets, festival passes are available here: crankworx.com/rotorua/passes/

Next up, get ready for the ultimate MTB roadie. The Crankworx Summer Series NZ is about to take off from some of the South Island of New Zealand’s top mountain bike destinations. February 28 to March 12, follow along for all the action from Alexandra, Wānaka, Cardrona, and Queenstown. Then, racers will be setting a course for the North Island and Rotorua for the big show: the kickoff to the Crankworx World Tour.

It’s freaking go-time on 2023 MTB season.

Stay up to date with all things Crankworx: crankworx.com

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Crankworx Press Releases Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Rotorua 2023


