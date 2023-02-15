Preliminary Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Rotorua

2022 was freakin’ amazing. I managed to secure the Queen title, a dream I’d had for 10 years. But it’s 2023, a fresh slate and a new opportunity to stay in the moment and tick all the boxes it takes. I have been enjoying my off-season, really focused on dialing in my weaknesses. Over the years I tended to flex my strengths and hide my weaknesses as an athlete and this off season I have made it a conscious effort to get uncomfortable and go back to some basics…Cornering, controls, breaking, fitness & learning to wheelie! I’m excited to rejoin the Crankworx family shortly and kick off another epic year! — Caroline Buchanan