Rider Lists Released for Crankworx Whistler

I’ve been on the hill and watched every single Red Bull Joyride in person since it began in 2011. So like every slopestyle rider it’s always been my absolute dream to get into this event but I think I’m in a unique situation as a Canadian rider who grew up watching it live since I was a kid, felt the vibes on the hill, and battled for years to get in. It holds a very special place and means so much to me to be in. Having my friends and family there who have helped me build this dream every step of the way, and a massive Canadian crowd screaming and cheering makes it even that much more special. Whistler is the birth place of Slopestyle so it’s time for me to try and carry on the Canadian legacy and show the world what I’ve got. — Griffin Paulson, B.C.-local and first time Red Bull Joyride competitor