Rider Passes Away During Leadville 100 Race

Aug 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo by Ergon Bike

A rider has passed away during the Leadville 100 Trail race this weekend.

The rider has not been identified but it seems they lost their life on a descent either from a crash or a medical condition. The death was announced at the awards ceremony on Sunday and athletes shared a moment of silence to commemorate the rider's passing.

Life Time, the organizers behind the event, released the following statement. "The entire Leadville family is deeply saddened by the passing of an athlete. This athlete embodied the spirit of Leadville and our thoughts and sympathies are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”

The Colorado Sun reports that Lake County Sheriff’s Office has so far declined to comment out of respect for the rider's family but said that more details could be released later today.

This is the second death at the event in its 38-year history. The only previous death happened in 2015 when 55-year-old Scott Ellis suffered an apparent heart attack while climbing the Powerline section 80 miles into the race.

We have reached out to Life Time for more information about the incident.

Our thoughts are with the rider's family and friends and anyone affected by this tragic incident.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Leadville 100


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
108870 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
103506 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
87286 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
63241 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
60209 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
58214 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
55645 views
Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021
45097 views

14 Comments

  • 48 0
 Condolences to the family of the rider. Best wishes from the PB community.
  • 6 0
 Oh man sorry to hear, thoughts and prayers out to their family and friends.
  • 2 0
 Soooo...this picture at the top. Is this an actual part of the trail? What is that? Looks sketchy and I'm sure I'd at least hurt myself if I had to ride on it. Sorry to hear and thoughts/prayers to the family and friends.
  • 6 0
 It's just a generic scenery shot taken from this piece: www.pinkbike.com/news/living-the-legend-topeak-ergon-racing-team-at-the-leadville-trail-100-mtb-2015.html . We don't have many Leadville photos that don't have people in them.
  • 1 0
 @jamessmurthwaite: Ok thanks.
  • 1 0
 I don't remember that exact place but I think it's an old mining ruin that you ride by on the Southernmost climb to the turnaround point. The great majority of the ride is on good quality jeep roads with only some very short stretches of single track. That's why the winning times are so fast. There are several big high speed descents where it would be easy to get into difficulty, though. My condolences to the fallen riders loved ones.
  • 1 0
 I remember flying down the St. Kevins descent and coming across the scene with the first responders and emergency vehicles who were flagging people to slow down. I could tell something wasn't right. The worst part of this was that it was near the very end of the last descent in the race before heading back into town. RIP
  • 1 0
 Bib, big shout out and love to the rider's family and friends; and also to the organizers and the people who were with this rider. It's traumatic for everyone involved. Big love.
  • 3 0
 RIP and condolences to the rider's family and friends.
  • 12 11
 at least he died doing something cool and something he loved I guess right ? lets just accept death as part of the game.
  • 15 0
 I get what you are saying, but I don't think any of the contestants start with thinking "I may die and that's okay". We should acknowledge though that our sport isn't without its risks. But acceptance is probably a bit too soon in this case. So, my thoughts are with familiy and friends, too. May you find time to give this a place.
  • 1 0
 Heck. Condolences to the racer's family and friends.
  • 1 0
 Condolences to the family, now have great ride in the sky.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008041
Mobile Version of Website