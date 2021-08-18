Rider Passes Away During Leadville 100 Race

A rider has passed away during the Leadville 100 Trail race
this weekend.
The rider has not been identified but it seems they lost their life on a descent either from a crash or a medical condition. The death was announced at the awards ceremony on Sunday and athletes shared a moment of silence to commemorate the rider's passing.
Life Time, the organizers behind the event, released the following statement. "The entire Leadville family is deeply saddened by the passing of an athlete. This athlete embodied the spirit of Leadville and our thoughts and sympathies are with their loved ones at this difficult time.”
The Colorado Sun reports
that Lake County Sheriff’s Office has so far declined to comment out of respect for the rider's family but said that more details could be released later today.
This is the second death at the event in its 38-year history. The only previous death happened in 2015 when 55-year-old Scott Ellis suffered an apparent heart attack while climbing the Powerline section 80 miles into the race.
We have reached out to Life Time for more information about the incident.
Our thoughts are with the rider's family and friends and anyone affected by this tragic incident.
