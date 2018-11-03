Rider Perspective on the PanAmerican Championships in Manizales, Colombia

Steven Ceballos was making this jump look effortless all weekend.

The Colombian breakfast. 2 eggs with arepa and a bowl of aguapanela with queso and almojabana.

Bisoño's handmade bearing press and removal kit is a masterpiece.

Bisoño's organized chaos.

Such a strong crew ready to drop in on the Hoyo Frio trail.

A quick scooter ride down to the tire shop to mount some tubeless tires.

Industry Nine built up this custom Colombian flag themed Grade 300 wheelset.

One of the highlights on the track. Coming in way too fast, jumping into a slow speed full commitment turn, and then dropping into the fastest section on the course.

That moment when both Rafa and I realized we went 1 and 2.

1st Rafael Gutierrez 3:03.64 / 2nd Max Morgan 3:06.19 / 3rd Roger Vieira 3:07.02

Pure joy.