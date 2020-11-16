Riders Announced for the First Freeride Fiesta in 2021

Nov 16, 2020
by Johny Salido  

Press Release: Freeride Fiesta

Freeride Fiesta is what my dream, as the first Mexican at RedBull Rampage, looks like. I've had the idea of building a Big Air course in my hometown and hosting the best freeriders in the world for a week of good times, with the purpose of helping the sport grow in both Mexico and Latin America.

Rider List:

- Johny Salido
- Bienvenido Aguado
- Reed Boggs
- DJ Brandt
- Antoine Bizet
- Carson Storch
- Luis Lacondeguy
- Andreu Lacondeguy
- Jaxson Riddle
- Nico Vink
- Ethan Nell
- Nicholi Rogatkin
- Tom Vam Steenbergen
- Matt McDuff
- Alan Mandel
- Sam Reynolds
- Reece Wallace
- Cam Zink
- Hannah Bergeman
- Steve Schneider
- Tomas Lemoine

It all started with the name, Oscar (my partner in this project) and I thought that if we were going to organize an event in Mexico it had to have Fiesta involved and obviously a lot of FIESTA! We started building the course more than 4 months ago, dedicating all our time and effort into this dream. 4 months after, we have the complete course, featuring 7 different jumps, drops, step downs and a hip. We've been testing, filming and having a rad time for the last couple of weeks and getting everything ready for February.


Chris Lemanz, our guy in charge of the racing drones and drone footage made the Drone Course Preview where you can enjoy the whole jump line.

The first step down.

Welcome to Freeride Fiesta 2021

Social Media:

IG: @Freeridefiesta
YouTube: Freeride Fiesta


Thanks to all the sponsors believing in the event and making it happen.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Press Releases Johny Salido


