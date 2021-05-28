What Does Red Bull Formation Mean for the 8 Riders?

Red Bull Formation is something special. And while the riders rode gnarly lines in 2019, everything is bigger and wilder this year. The three dig days are done, and after a rest day, the riders will charge head-on into three days of what will almost certainly set the standard for a women's big mountain freeride event. I caught up with each rider to hear their thoughts on one question: What does Formation mean to you?
|It means an opportunity to showcase all of our riding in a really cool environment, plus show the world and the next gen what we can do. It also means an opportunity to pave a nice path for them to take it further.—Hannah Bergemann
|There’s a lot. I don’t even have words for how great this event is. It’s a huge opportunity for all of us and a huge opening for the progression of women’s freeride. It’s almost like a gateway. The doors are finally opening for a future in a different discipline, because it’s been racing for so long.—Sam Soriano
|As far as an event goes, it’s such a new and interesting concept of bringing all of these girls out in a non-competitive situation. It’s super cool, because competition adds a huge level of intensity that you don’t have to deal with here. Hopefully this can inspire more people to come out here and ride for themselves, and experience it without it looking too unobtainable to get to this level.—Chelsea Kimball
|It’s a very unique space for us to work together, which is a pretty rare experience. Usually we just get to experience that on video projects, and those don’t come around enough. It’s a rad space to come and elevate each other.—Vaea Verbeeck
|It’s a huge opportunity for women to progress as riders and it’s such a good platform to showcase what we’ve got. We can progress as riders and showcase it for the up-and-coming riders as well, the next generation.—Vinny Armstrong
|To me it’s about being able to ride with other girls, push yourselves and each other, have a lot of fun, and be comfortable with what you’re riding. And proving yourself, in a way.—Jess Blewitt
|Formation for me is about collaboration and pushing the sport in a direction that inspires the next generation of young riders. I think we’re coming into it and we’re figuring it all out together. We’re all getting to know each other a lot better. It’s pretty sweet.—Casey Brown
|For me it’s a big opportunity to be here building with all these people. Everybody who’s here has really important things to share with each other. I’m learning a lot about diggers and the other riders. Everybody is going super big. It’s a really nice group. I’m super happy and stoked to be here.—Camila Nogueira
