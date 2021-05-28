What Does Red Bull Formation Mean for the 8 Riders?

May 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Robin Goomes Vaea Verbeeck create mud to build out a landing at Redbull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 25 May 2021
Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

Red Bull Formation is something special. And while the riders rode gnarly lines in 2019, everything is bigger and wilder this year. The three dig days are done, and after a rest day, the riders will charge head-on into three days of what will almost certainly set the standard for a women's big mountain freeride event. I caught up with each rider to hear their thoughts on one question: What does Formation mean to you?

Hannah Bergemann poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesIt means an opportunity to showcase all of our riding in a really cool environment, plus show the world and the next gen what we can do. It also means an opportunity to pave a nice path for them to take it further.Hannah Bergemann

Sam Soriano poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesThere’s a lot. I don’t even have words for how great this event is. It’s a huge opportunity for all of us and a huge opening for the progression of women’s freeride. It’s almost like a gateway. The doors are finally opening for a future in a different discipline, because it’s been racing for so long.Sam Soriano

Chelsea Kimball poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesAs far as an event goes, it’s such a new and interesting concept of bringing all of these girls out in a non-competitive situation. It’s super cool, because competition adds a huge level of intensity that you don’t have to deal with here. Hopefully this can inspire more people to come out here and ride for themselves, and experience it without it looking too unobtainable to get to this level.Chelsea Kimball

Vaea Verbeeck poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesIt’s a very unique space for us to work together, which is a pretty rare experience. Usually we just get to experience that on video projects, and those don’t come around enough. It’s a rad space to come and elevate each other.Vaea Verbeeck

Vinny Armstrong poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 27 May 2021. SI202105280023 Usage for editorial use only
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesIt’s a huge opportunity for women to progress as riders and it’s such a good platform to showcase what we’ve got. We can progress as riders and showcase it for the up-and-coming riders as well, the next generation.Vinny Armstrong

Jess Blewitt attends a kickoff meeting at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesTo me it’s about being able to ride with other girls, push yourselves and each other, have a lot of fun, and be comfortable with what you’re riding. And proving yourself, in a way.Jess Blewitt

Casey Brown poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull

bigquotesFormation for me is about collaboration and pushing the sport in a direction that inspires the next generation of young riders. I think we’re coming into it and we’re figuring it all out together. We’re all getting to know each other a lot better. It’s pretty sweet.Casey Brown

Camila Nogueira poses for a portrait at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 24 May 2021.
Catherine Aeppel / Re Wikstrom

bigquotesFor me it’s a big opportunity to be here building with all these people. Everybody who’s here has really important things to share with each other. I’m learning a lot about diggers and the other riders. Everybody is going super big. It’s a really nice group. I’m super happy and stoked to be here.Camila Nogueira


14 Comments

  • 44 1
 Going to be honest, I did initially think "wow Catherine Aeppel looks really different in each of these photos"
  • 3 0
 I was reading and was like naaah... not this joke... naahhh... And BAM first comment. Heart with fingers
  • 5 0
 Where am I going to find some video coverage? Obvious answer is Red Bull TV but I’m struggling to find much (and never have much luck with their search function)
  • 7 0
 Yeah, unfortunately there's no live stream. Red Bull does have video production crews here though, so after the ride days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) the videos will be published online on here and on Red Bull's channels.
  • 1 1
 When fest says so
  • 7 0
 Catherine Aeppel / Red Bull
  • 1 0
 To be fair, her work is pretty amazing.
  • 4 0
 Please, please Red Bull do not add fake shopping cart noises to the bikes for this one.
  • 1 0
 Link?
  • 3 0
 Casey the rad rancher about to crack out some whips! Heck yeah ladies this is sick! Have fun and send it!
  • 4 0
 Still miss Gatto
  • 1 0
 Qué grosa Cami, felicitaciones!
  • 1 0
 Casey is giving off some Owen Wilson in Royal Tenenbaums vibes.
  • 1 0
 What are they doing out there..digging holes?

