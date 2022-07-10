Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

The XC racing at Lenzerheide provided plenty of drama and that was before a final lap crash took out both Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger.
Currently, it is unknown what exactly happened in the woods between the two riders but from post-race interviews it appears Mathias Flückiger made the move against Nino Schurter that took the pair out after they held the number one and two spots in the race.
Following the race SRF talked to both riders about what happened
with Nino appearing to be quite angry about the incident and even suggesting Mathias was upset about some sketchy overtakes between the pair last year.
Mathias Flückiger told SRF: "I'm sorry that happened. But you have to see: It's a race, man against man, everyone wants to win. Of course it's a shame that the race ended like this." Interestingly Mathias even says that he learned from Nino "to drive boldly and to overtake."
In comparison Nino Schurter told SRF: "He wanted to overtake me at a point where it just wasn't possible and shot me down. It's just sad. I would have won for sure."
Nino continued: "That's a very bad answer from him. Something like that shouldn't happen at a Swiss World Cup. I interpret that as saying that he hasn't gotten over last year's defeat yet."
The UCI has shared on social media that Mathias added: "We crashed! There is not much more to say. It is racing but it is sad for everybody. I am confused actually. It is not super nice to end this race like this but it is like it is. I would say that everyone wanted to go for the win and it was tight. It is racing."
We will update this story if we hear any more information about the crash.
Also. If you like one guy, he’s right. If you Don’t like the other guy, he’s wrong. Always. Racing is racing just don’t TBone anyone.
Hope this helps.
It appears to me that Nino was fed some of his own medicine this year. - But well.. we'll have to see if some footage of that scene emerges.
You can tell just by reading the responses the crash was Mathias's fault.. "But you have to see: It's a race, man against man, everyone wants to win." He's trying to justify an obviously stupid move on a rider who has better bike handling skills than him by saying he just wanted to win. He's basically saying anything goes, cause it's a race and I want to win. What a jerk.