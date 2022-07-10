Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022

Jul 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Nino Schurter is always racing to win but a 4th place will set him up quite nicely for the main event on Sunday.


The XC racing at Lenzerheide provided plenty of drama and that was before a final lap crash took out both Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger.

Currently, it is unknown what exactly happened in the woods between the two riders but from post-race interviews it appears Mathias Flückiger made the move against Nino Schurter that took the pair out after they held the number one and two spots in the race.

Following the race SRF talked to both riders about what happened with Nino appearing to be quite angry about the incident and even suggesting Mathias was upset about some sketchy overtakes between the pair last year.

Mathias Flückiger told SRF: "I'm sorry that happened. But you have to see: It's a race, man against man, everyone wants to win. Of course it's a shame that the race ended like this." Interestingly Mathias even says that he learned from Nino "to drive boldly and to overtake."

In comparison Nino Schurter told SRF: "He wanted to overtake me at a point where it just wasn't possible and shot me down. It's just sad. I would have won for sure."

Nino continued: "That's a very bad answer from him. Something like that shouldn't happen at a Swiss World Cup. I interpret that as saying that he hasn't gotten over last year's defeat yet."

The UCI has shared on social media that Mathias added: "We crashed! There is not much more to say. It is racing but it is sad for everybody. I am confused actually. It is not super nice to end this race like this but it is like it is. I would say that everyone wanted to go for the win and it was tight. It is racing."

We will update this story if we hear any more information about the crash.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Lenzerheide World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
99027 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
82545 views
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
79323 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
55192 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
47246 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
46237 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
40676 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
37600 views

34 Comments

  • 10 5
 XC racers and roadies are a bunch of cry babies. Anyone who’s a fan of motorcycle racing sees Ninos pass last year as a GREAT block pass.

Also. If you like one guy, he’s right. If you Don’t like the other guy, he’s wrong. Always. Racing is racing just don’t TBone anyone.
  • 5 3
 Ya xc racers are such pussies. Being fit and able to ride tech sections that some bro’s would have to ride a dh bike on. Gosh what a bunch of pansies.
  • 1 1
 If Matthias' performance today was exactly the same as Nino's performance last year, are those performances great?)
  • 1 1
 @sunringlerider: You must ride a size XS because the point went over your head: physical fitness has nothing to do with being overly dramatic.
Hope this helps.
  • 7 1
 MF has all the grace of a brick in the face.
  • 8 8
 www.youtube.com/watch?t=708 just a reminder that last year the accident was avoided only because Matthias managed to brake in time due to the reckless overtaking of a shurter in an impossible place, overtaking a shurter that could send mathias into a tree. But this is a GOAT, so he is always right?)
  • 2 0
 Apparently I'm not allowed to view that for some reason.
  • 3 1
 @zephxiii: sorry, correct link youtu.be/d5Wvi90k2l4?t=709
  • 5 0
 risky for sure, but doesn't look like Flückiger was pulling emergency brake at all
  • 3 1
 @pbuser27288: He clearly had to lift the gas pedal, otherwise Nino would have pushed him into the tree. Nino himself needed the full width of that corner, since he accelerated so much to get alongside him. Nino's calc was: He either has to lift or gets pushed into the tree.

It appears to me that Nino was fed some of his own medicine this year. - But well.. we'll have to see if some footage of that scene emerges.
  • 6 0
 @ilyamaksimov: Wasn't the cleanest pass, but I wouldn't call it dirty.

You can tell just by reading the responses the crash was Mathias's fault.. "But you have to see: It's a race, man against man, everyone wants to win." He's trying to justify an obviously stupid move on a rider who has better bike handling skills than him by saying he just wanted to win. He's basically saying anything goes, cause it's a race and I want to win. What a jerk.
  • 2 0
 @DoubleCrownAddict: I mean, the purpose is literally 'to win.' With stakes like that the line between acceptable and not acceptable maneuvers is quite thin. But without video, we'll never really know.
  • 1 2
 @DoubleCrownAddict: the video of the crash hasn't surfaced yet, but I think Matthias did exactly the same thing to Schurter that Schurter did to him that year, and only Schurter's overbearing arrogance created a problem today. Matthias acted wisely that year and slowed down
  • 1 0
 When the camera was on bradot lying on the ground at the finish Mathias was to his right and nino briefly pulled up. I may have imagined it but thought i heard something rhyming with Flückiger
  • 6 3
 Pidcock could have raced and crushed them all and this wouldn’t have become an issue
  • 4 1
 A great opportunity for cookies, hugs, thoughts and prayers. Maybe even hot cocoa...
  • 2 0
 Don't forget the popcorn.
  • 4 0
 Flückigers vague response makes it seem like he might’ve caused it…
  • 3 0
 to finish 1st. you must first finish...
  • 3 3
 Looks like MF panicked and f'd things up for the both of them. If he's gambling on a high-risk overtake that close to the finish I'm thinking he probably wasn't too confident in his legs for the sprint finish.
  • 2 0
 Throwing in a little hockey-style combat is one way to make things more interesting.
  • 3 0
 mountain biking is not a contact sport. WTF was MF thinking?... revenge?
  • 5 2
 Flücker…….
  • 2 0
 « bündner » are always a bit bitchy
  • 2 0
 Sometimes the risk delivers wrong kind of reward.
  • 2 1
 Is Mathias related to Schumacher ?
  • 3 0
 no, he's related to Hamilton
  • 2 0
 @conoat: or is ir Versmashem?
  • 1 0
 We all remember the absolute shambolic efforts of Vettel in Baku a few years ago. But yes, Adelaide 97 was it?
  • 1 0
 Does anyone have video of the crash?
  • 1 0
 It happened out of sight of the broadcast cameras, but with the number of fans present there's a good chance someone's phone camera was in the right place at the right time. We'll have to wait and see if anything surfaces.
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010724
Mobile Version of Website