RideWrap Announces New Bike Specific Protection Film

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap
A bike and the components on it are specifically designed and engineered to work on a bicycle. That’s because we put special demands on bicycles. We take our bikes to places other vehicles can’t go. We have unique experiences while riding them. There’s nothing else like it.
As leaders and innovators in the frame protection space, we are never satisfied with the status quo. If what we need doesn’t exist, we make it ourselves. We don’t wait for someone else to figure it out and then replicate it. We don’t just use what is available. We design and engineer bicycle-specific products and solutions.
That’s why we’ve developed a new film protection product, the first protection film specifically engineered to protect bicycles.
You don’t treat your bike like a car. So, why would you use protective film products designed for automotive applications?
Introducing RideWrap Bicycle Protection Film. Designed, engineered, and developed by riders for riders.
All RideWrap bike frame Protection kits available on RideWrap.ca
are now using RideWrap Bicycle Protection Film. Bicycle frames and forks have complex curves and are exposed to conditions that most automobiles never encounter.
So, what is bicycle protection film made up of?SELF-HEALING & HYDROPHOBIC TOPCOAT
The topcoat is the first line of defense out on the trail. The topcoat’s superhydrophobic properties repel stains, shed mud, speed up cleaning, and maintain that “just installed” appearance. When heat is applied, the self-healing properties of our elastomeric polyurethane topcoat cause swirls and light scratches to disappear.TPU DURABILITY STRUCTURE
At the core of our film is an impact and abrasion-resistant thermoplastic urethane(TPU) structure. The structure is engineered to disperse forces from rock strikes, stump strikes, crashes, and other impacts your bike encounters. This structure is responsible for protecting your bike from damage. ACRYLIC ADHESIVE LAYER
The film uses a high-performance acrylic adhesive layer as its foundation. This layer is specifically formulated to resist delamination and keep edges locked in place. When it’s time to replace or remove, the adhesive releases as if it had never been there.
What does this mean for riders and installers?Improved Impact & Abrasion Resistance
Designed to take the abuse so your bike doesn’t have to. Better protection from trail debris, shuttle abrasion, travel damage, and talent deficiencies. Optimized Thickness
Made thicker for better protection while maintaining ease of installation. At 9 mils of real measurable thickness, our films lead industry standards for protection. Exceptional Clarity and Finish
Invisible and smooth finish that lasts ride after ride. Available in both Matte and Gloss. Our new matte film is now more matte and has been optimized to match more matte factory finishes.Self-Healing Property
Makes every day feel like New Bike Day. Swirls and light scratches disappear when gentle heat is applied.Superhydrophobic
Water and mud-shedding properties keep your bike cleaner throughout the ride and make it easy to clean and maintain a bike’s factory look.Stain Resistant
Keep your bike looking fresh. Film remains clear, clean, and smooth when exposed to dirt, contaminants, and neglect.Enhanced Adhesion
Bike-specific adhesive clings to the complex curves of a bike frame and fork, locks edges down, and adheres longer while remaining removable.Guaranteed
10-year warranty against yellowing and cracking.
Matte RideWrap film on a matte bike
Gloss RideWrap film on a gloss bikeAvailable now:Riders:
All protection kit orders placed on RideWrap.com are now shipping with RideWrap Bicycle Protection film. The hardcore DIY’ers will be able to buy matte or gloss ‘by the foot’ $11/sqft USD and cut to any shape you would like.Dealers and Brands:
Full roll (24”x 100ft) bulk orders can be ordered for business use from RideWrap.com. Sign up or into your dealer account for pricing.
Bikes go where cars go. Cars don't go where bikes go.
|We’ve always worked with the best available materials to create our protection kits. Over the years we realized there were some very unique and specific characteristics we wanted out of the film in order to make the best bicycle protection kits possible. Since we weren’t able to find a film with those characteristics, we decided to make our own. This new film is a culmination of years of development and testing. We’ve worked with pros, ams, long-time installers, and first-timers to get this film exactly where we want it. We’re stoked to bring a tailored (pun intended) solution to the cycling community.—Dan Seguin, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development
31 Comments
edit: holy shit I just realized I misread and they're just announcing this is "for bikes" and not model specific like I thought. ya wtf, if they're just now doing this what the hell is on my chain stays.....
Post a Comment