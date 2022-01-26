close
RideWrap Announces New Bike Specific Protection Film

Jan 26, 2022
by RideWrap HQ  

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

A bike and the components on it are specifically designed and engineered to work on a bicycle. That’s because we put special demands on bicycles. We take our bikes to places other vehicles can’t go. We have unique experiences while riding them. There’s nothing else like it.

As leaders and innovators in the frame protection space, we are never satisfied with the status quo. If what we need doesn’t exist, we make it ourselves. We don’t wait for someone else to figure it out and then replicate it. We don’t just use what is available. We design and engineer bicycle-specific products and solutions.

That’s why we’ve developed a new film protection product, the first protection film specifically engineered to protect bicycles.

You don’t treat your bike like a car. So, why would you use protective film products designed for automotive applications?


Introducing RideWrap Bicycle Protection Film. Designed, engineered, and developed by riders for riders.

All RideWrap bike frame Protection kits available on RideWrap.ca are now using RideWrap Bicycle Protection Film. Bicycle frames and forks have complex curves and are exposed to conditions that most automobiles never encounter.

So, what is bicycle protection film made up of?


SELF-HEALING & HYDROPHOBIC TOPCOAT

The topcoat is the first line of defense out on the trail. The topcoat’s superhydrophobic properties repel stains, shed mud, speed up cleaning, and maintain that “just installed” appearance. When heat is applied, the self-healing properties of our elastomeric polyurethane topcoat cause swirls and light scratches to disappear.

TPU DURABILITY STRUCTURE

At the core of our film is an impact and abrasion-resistant thermoplastic urethane(TPU) structure. The structure is engineered to disperse forces from rock strikes, stump strikes, crashes, and other impacts your bike encounters. This structure is responsible for protecting your bike from damage.

ACRYLIC ADHESIVE LAYER

The film uses a high-performance acrylic adhesive layer as its foundation. This layer is specifically formulated to resist delamination and keep edges locked in place. When it’s time to replace or remove, the adhesive releases as if it had never been there.


What does this mean for riders and installers?

Improved Impact & Abrasion Resistance
Designed to take the abuse so your bike doesn’t have to. Better protection from trail debris, shuttle abrasion, travel damage, and talent deficiencies.

Optimized Thickness
Made thicker for better protection while maintaining ease of installation. At 9 mils of real measurable thickness, our films lead industry standards for protection.

Exceptional Clarity and Finish
Invisible and smooth finish that lasts ride after ride. Available in both Matte and Gloss. Our new matte film is now more matte and has been optimized to match more matte factory finishes.

Self-Healing Property
Makes every day feel like New Bike Day. Swirls and light scratches disappear when gentle heat is applied.

Superhydrophobic
Water and mud-shedding properties keep your bike cleaner throughout the ride and make it easy to clean and maintain a bike’s factory look.

Stain Resistant
Keep your bike looking fresh. Film remains clear, clean, and smooth when exposed to dirt, contaminants, and neglect.

Enhanced Adhesion
Bike-specific adhesive clings to the complex curves of a bike frame and fork, locks edges down, and adheres longer while remaining removable.

Guaranteed
10-year warranty against yellowing and cracking.

Matte RideWrap film on a matte bike

Gloss RideWrap film on a gloss bike

Available now:

Riders: All protection kit orders placed on RideWrap.com are now shipping with RideWrap Bicycle Protection film. The hardcore DIY’ers will be able to buy matte or gloss ‘by the foot’ $11/sqft USD and cut to any shape you would like.

Dealers and Brands: Full roll (24”x 100ft) bulk orders can be ordered for business use from RideWrap.com. Sign up or into your dealer account for pricing.

Bikes go where cars go. Cars don't go where bikes go.

bigquotesWe’ve always worked with the best available materials to create our protection kits. Over the years we realized there were some very unique and specific characteristics we wanted out of the film in order to make the best bicycle protection kits possible. Since we weren’t able to find a film with those characteristics, we decided to make our own. This new film is a culmination of years of development and testing. We’ve worked with pros, ams, long-time installers, and first-timers to get this film exactly where we want it. We’re stoked to bring a tailored (pun intended) solution to the cycling community.Dan Seguin, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ridewrap


31 Comments

  • 12 4
 Wait...you only use bike-specific products, but this is the first bike-specific wrap? So, what is the wrap you've been selling for years? PS. Will this one still peel the paint off bikes when I take it off?
  • 4 0
 Heat gun!
  • 1 0
 @Mtmw: Hot water works well too.
  • 10 2
 with the price of bikes these days, you might as well try and keep the one you have as nice as you can...
  • 1 0
 I agree but on the other hand, as expensive as bikes are, they should come with protection like this from the factory imo
  • 5 0
 Ridewrap, I'm going to real bummed if I dont have the latest and greatest in the kit I just bought/installed 2 weeks ago. Everyone is going to know I don't have the latest Ridewrap material installed and make fun of me. My almost brand new bike will be outdated and I'll have to sell it.
  • 8 1
 Is this different than the product they were previously selling? I thought that was bike specific.
  • 4 1
 Pretty sure it wasn't. got a couple of items gifted of theirs and I don't see anywhere on here brand/model specificity. definitely component specific but no notations about the exact bike it's intended for.

edit: holy shit I just realized I misread and they're just announcing this is "for bikes" and not model specific like I thought. ya wtf, if they're just now doing this what the hell is on my chain stays.....
  • 2 0
 @Caligula1620: I think they were reselling the thick automotive 3M before. Now it’s a different product.
  • 11 4
 I wouldn't buy a bike without ridewrap installed from the rip.
  • 7 4
 Stoked to see how our the new film turned out! From the production side of things I can say that not all bikes are wrapped equally, and having proprietary technology and control over a product from start to finish is what makes RideWrap stand out from the rest.
  • 5 0
 So what's the old ridewrap designed for that I just put on my $6,000 bike?!
  • 3 1
 Personally I couldn't give a crap. Stanchions, shock n dropper slidey bits are all I care about, the rest can go get effing thrashed. I'm not gonna worry about a garage queen.
  • 6 1
 Mmmm optimized thickness
  • 2 1
 Same thickness that most high quality films xD
  • 4 0
 STOKKKKKKKED!!!
  • 3 0
 I tired to put Ride Wrap on once. Most infuriating 4 minutes of my life.
  • 1 0
 Thats what she said
  • 3 4
 same great made-to-order, frame specific tailored fit but now with a more durable/optimized materiel designed in-house specifically for high wear mountain bike applications? DEADLY. Great work guys!
  • 1 0
 I like how they have added "by the foot" options. Now if I could just find it on their website.
  • 2 0
 Anybody here putting protection wrap on their cars?!?!
  • 4 3
 i dont get it whats the point of having paint if your not going to batter it
  • 3 1
 its ok someone explained it, improves the resale value of your bike that is obsolete 15 seconds after the next new standard hits the market.....
  • 2 0
 Can I protect my Kashima with this?
  • 1 0
 Am I the only one who noticed the lack of a battery on the Enduro's AXS dropper post or is everyone else non-OCD and normal?
  • 1 0
 love ridewrap but its a pain to put on
  • 1 0
 Super easy, I just did 2 bikes. Just know that it will take 4+ hours and take your time cleaning as you go. Its actually therapeutic to install imho
  • 2 4
 9mm thick? What??
  • 5 0
 9 mils or 9 thousands of an inch. Equal to .2mm
