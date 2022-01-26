RideWrap Announces New Bike Specific Protection Film

We’ve always worked with the best available materials to create our protection kits. Over the years we realized there were some very unique and specific characteristics we wanted out of the film in order to make the best bicycle protection kits possible. Since we weren’t able to find a film with those characteristics, we decided to make our own. This new film is a culmination of years of development and testing. We’ve worked with pros, ams, long-time installers, and first-timers to get this film exactly where we want it. We’re stoked to bring a tailored (pun intended) solution to the cycling community. — Dan Seguin, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development