RideWrap Celebrates Earth Day By Partnering With Trees For The Future

We’re a small business that enhances the enjoyment of mountain bikers and cyclists worldwide. We do so by making some damn-fine bicycle protection components. While protecting bikes can increase their working lifespan and reduce their likelihood of a premature trip to the landfill, the production and distribution of bike protection products have adverse side effects on the health of our planet.
We’ve decided to partner with Trees For The Future
to offset some of those adverse side effects.
This partnership is a step towards our ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.
We chose to partner with Trees For The Future because they do much more than planting trees to offset emissions. They create sustainable livelihoods. Training farmers in agroforestry, they teach farmers to grow sustainable farming systems called Forest Gardens. Forest Gardens restore the soil and natural biodiversity of the land while providing food and income opportunities to the farming family. The average one-acre Forest Garden is home to more than 4,000 trees and sequesters about 63 metric tons of carbon over 20 years.
Our partnership with Trees For The Future works like this: RideWrap plants one tree for every purchase of a RideWrap Bicycle Protection kit. This includes products purchased from dealers, distributors, and the RideWrap.com website. We tally the number of protection kits shipped out from all our production facilities and make a quarterly donation to Trees For The Future. That donation supports Trees For The Future on its mission to protect the environment and empower people to grow their food.
We for sure don’t have it all figured out. But, we’re taking steps to develop our path towards becoming a business that supports the community that supports us. Whether that community is inside the walls of our office, in the shops and on the trails around the world, or in the greater global community, we’re taking steps to protect the beautiful blue space marble we call home.
