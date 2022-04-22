RideWrap Celebrates Earth Day By Partnering With Trees For The Future

Apr 22, 2022
by RideWrap HQ  

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

We’re a small business that enhances the enjoyment of mountain bikers and cyclists worldwide. We do so by making some damn-fine bicycle protection components. While protecting bikes can increase their working lifespan and reduce their likelihood of a premature trip to the landfill, the production and distribution of bike protection products have adverse side effects on the health of our planet.


We’ve decided to partner with Trees For The Future to offset some of those adverse side effects.

This partnership is a step towards our ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.

We chose to partner with Trees For The Future because they do much more than planting trees to offset emissions. They create sustainable livelihoods. Training farmers in agroforestry, they teach farmers to grow sustainable farming systems called Forest Gardens. Forest Gardens restore the soil and natural biodiversity of the land while providing food and income opportunities to the farming family. The average one-acre Forest Garden is home to more than 4,000 trees and sequesters about 63 metric tons of carbon over 20 years.

0.9.143 DJI 0080

Our partnership with Trees For The Future works like this: RideWrap plants one tree for every purchase of a RideWrap Bicycle Protection kit. This includes products purchased from dealers, distributors, and the RideWrap.com website. We tally the number of protection kits shipped out from all our production facilities and make a quarterly donation to Trees For The Future. That donation supports Trees For The Future on its mission to protect the environment and empower people to grow their food.


We for sure don’t have it all figured out. But, we’re taking steps to develop our path towards becoming a business that supports the community that supports us. Whether that community is inside the walls of our office, in the shops and on the trails around the world, or in the greater global community, we’re taking steps to protect the beautiful blue space marble we call home.



Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Ridewrap


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
111462 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
80169 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
58874 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57793 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41539 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37989 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36939 views
First Look: 2022 Antidote Woodsprite
33639 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Good on you guys. No one has it all figured out but every little bit helps and kudos to you guys for doing your part.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007496
Mobile Version of Website