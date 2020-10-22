RideWrap Create Special Frame Wrap for Jesse Melamed with Congratulatory Messages from Friends, Sponsors & More

Oct 22, 2020
by RideWrap HQ  


PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

Jesse Melamed is no stranger to hard work and dedication. He’s been a consistent top contender on the EWS circuit for years. This season his dedication to the craft, hard work and consistency came together to land him at the top of the podium. Jesse has a huge support base here in Whistler, as well as around the world. When we put out a call for submissions for this project, we had a flood of friends, family, sponsors, and fellow racers submit doodles, notes, and congratulatory messages. We designed, printed and installed a custom wrap on Jesse’s EWS winning bike that featured all the submissions. Then we delivered the bike to Jesse.

Check out the video to see how it all went down and add your message in the comments.

Congratulations Jesse!!!











 Definitely cooler than custom crutches.

