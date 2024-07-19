RideWrap Launches Creator Protection kits

Press Release: RideWrap

The kits that will be available at launch

Miranda Miller - Inspired by the minimalist paintwork of Japanese taxis combined with Miranda's fondness for retro fashion.

Jessa Gilbert - as an adventurer first, Jessa’s style celebrates the beauty of wilderness and exploration. This monochrome, camo-fleur design takes us straight to those mother-nature appreciation moments on the trails.

PDigsss - capturing the unique personality as a musician and rider. The design references PDigsss' Maori heritage and draws from the unique jungle & reggae influences in his music.

Mmurmaider - replicating Emma's epic cocktail of hardcore riding, fierce femininity and playfulness. It's a special blend that combines Emma's "bad b!$%&" aura with the unapologetic spirit of metal influences that she rocks. We've even included an illustrated "bad b!$%& duck" ensuring we involved Emma's sweet, sweet Donald.

Jesse Melamed - reflecting Jesse's precise and mindful approach to mountain biking whilst also adding a touch of whimsy. There are illustrated blocks made up of geometric shapes to highlight Jesse's mathematically meticulous mindset. The landscapes in the design are heavily influenced by the metamorphism of British Columbia.

Parasite - You're out on a solo ride. It's just you, your bike, and the trail ahead. Or is it? As you rip down a flow section, a sudden dizziness overcomes you. You fall to the ground, clutching your head as a searing pain intensifies, feeling as though something is writhing inside your skull.

Tiny Squares - Next time you're on a ride, take a moment to stop and immerse yourself in the environment. Notice the trees, plants, bugs, and animals, each going about their own lives, yet all integral parts of the ecosystem. The abstract shapes within each square symbolize the living organisms in the forests we ride through daily, often without even noticing.

Mutants - It's dusk, and you're making your way home from a ride in the forest. The light is fading, and you realize you didn't bring a flashlight. A sense of unease creeps in - you feel you're being watched. You hear the crack of sticks and the crunch of leaves behind you. When you turn, nothing's there. But out of the corner of your eye, you catch a glimpse of something gnarly lurking in the trees, and this one is coming along for the ride.

Modest Mushies - There's nothing better than a ride through a damp, fungi-filled forest to clear the mind. The mushrooms that litter our trails are the true mysteries of our forests and woodlands. We've tried to capture the hidden beauty beneath our tires as we rip down trails.

Organicgasm - We've all felt the incredible joy of being out in nature. The environments we ride through often evoke feelings of intense pleasure. "Organicgasm" is an abstract depiction of the natural world, pulsating and flowing in waves of colour and texture, capturing this near orgasmic experience.

Rider: Miranda Miller - Creator Kit: Miranda Miller

Your Creator Protection Kit consists of 5 key layers:

Top Layer - Superhydrophobic TPU Topcoat

Middle Layer - TPU Durability Structure

Base Layer - Acrylic Adhesive Layer

Graphic Print Layer

Removable Backing Sheet

Rider: Bailey Goldstone - Creator Kit: Tiny Squares

RIDEWRAP - BIKE PROTECTION COMPONENTS

Designed, engineered, and tested in Whistler, BC.

Locally produced in Canada, USA, Sweden, UK, and Australia.

Transform the look of your ride with customization made easy. All new for 2024 - RideWrap Creator Protection kits. Your Bike. Your Rules.Our take on graphics protection kit! Made with RideWrap’s Lotus Pro 10 bicycle-specific protection film, Creator Protection Kits retain all of the same amazing benefits with the additional feature of a graphic layer. This means not only are you able to transform your ride with a whole new look, but you can protect it at the same time. Creator Protection Kits can either be used by themselves, providing 40% frame coverage, or they can be layered with a RideWrap Tailored Protection kit for a 95%+ level of protection.Each Creator Protection Kit takes inspiration from artist and athlete collaborations across the globe and are designed and produced in Whistler, Canada. Initially, we'll be launching 10 limited edition designs for you to get while you can. We’ve worked with the likes of some of our favorite riders, artists and our in house design group, to bring you these exclusive designs. We're sure you'll find your favourite!Each Creator Protection Kit will include 6 larger pieces (1x toptube, 2x seatstay, 2x chainstay and 1x seattube), as well as several unique individually cut decals (unique shapes) that can be used anywhere on the frame allowing endless ways to customize your ride. Layer them, group them, spread them around, however you like. The smaller decals also double-up as pointed protection!With the development of Lotus Pro, we delivered a film to riders that is made from 77% landfill-diverted materials, a world first. Our Creator Protection Kits are made with with the same Lotus Pro film as our clear kits, and retains the embedded superhydrophobic ceramic and self-healing capabilities. Keeping your bikes fresh look, making it easier to clean, all at the same time as protecting it from impact and abrasion.Our Superhydrophobic top layer is embedded with advanced ceramic technologies making it extremely easy to clean. This layer also possesses self-healing properties which means light scuffs and marks will disappear with gentle heat - like the sun. Simply put, this layer keeps your bike looking better for longer.RideWrap Creator Protection Kits come in either a matte or gloss finish which is determined by this topcoat layer.With the launch of Lotus Pro film, RideWrap brings the only true 10 mil thickness (1000th of an inch) film to market. By ‘true’ we mean it’s exactly that and isn’t a rounded-up value. This makes the new Lotus Pro film more durable without compromising ease of application. It’s been designed from the ground up to help better dissipate impact energy and is specifically crafted to shield against low-velocity, high-mass projectiles.Lotus Pro film’s adhesive layer works better with all bicycle paint systems. It has improved adhesion on rough, matte-painted surfaces and fits flawlessly around the tight radiuses and curves that are commonly found on bikes. Installation is easier than ever and will last longer. For extra reassurance, RideWrap’s Lotus Pro adhesive is designed to be gentle on bicycle paint and clear coats if it is removed.The graphic layer will vary depending on the Creator Protection Kit you choose. Some are opaque, making the design the main focus and hiding your bike’s base color, whilst others are transparent to integrate the design and color of your frame into the kit too.$85 CAD$69 USD£59 GBP€75 EURO