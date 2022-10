RideWrap Launches New Replacement Piece Program

RideWrap Doing Its Job Taking The Hit So Your Bike Is Safe

Press Release: RideWrap

What Is A Replacement Piece?

Use Gentle Heat Before Removing. Take Your Time Removing the Piece.

How Do I Remove A Piece Of My RideWrap Kit?

Minimal Faff. Maximal Efficiency.

Replacement Pieces Installed. Bike Frame Is Protected, And Factory Finish Is Restored

How Does it work?

RideWrap is stoked to announce the release of our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program! The system was built by our in-house developers and enables riders to quickly select and order replacement pieces for their Tailored Protection™ Kits.Our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program streamlines the process of getting new protection pieces. RideWrap protection kits are a wear-product. They take the abuse, so your bike and fork don’t. After RideWrap has done its job, you can go online and replace the tired piece of your protection kit.A replacement piece is a new piece of protection film that replaces an old damaged or worn-out protection piece. Damage can come from several causes, such as crashes, bike racks, shuttle rub, heel rub, travel troubles, and storage mishaps. Tears, scapes, scratches, and abrasions can damage the film and leave the naked frame vulnerable to future incidents. To combat these vulnerabilities, you can replace the damaged piece of your Tailored Protection™ kit with a new identical one, restoring complete protection to your frame or fork.The process is simple but requires a bit of finesse. We’ve put together a how-to page on our site with a video and some tips to guide you through it.Our new website feature cross references your previous orders and each protection kit's layout to supply you with the options for the exact pieces you want.1. Go to RideWrap.com and log into your RideWrap account.2. Click Products> Tool and Repair> Replacement Pieces.3. Select from the products you have previously purchased.4. Cross-reference the diagram and your bicycle for which piece number you want.5. Select piece numbers.6. Fill out the reason for the replacement.7. Place your order.8. Fill out billing and shipping information.9. Kick back and relax. Replacement pieces are on their way.10. Install the replacement piece/s.11. Get back to the trails/jumps/paths/roads.12. RIDE MORE. WORRY LESS.