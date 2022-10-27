RideWrap Launches New Replacement Piece Program

RideWrap Doing Its Job Taking The Hit So Your Bike Is SafePress Release: RideWrap
RideWrap is stoked to announce the release of our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program! The system was built by our in-house developers and enables riders to quickly select and order replacement pieces for their Tailored Protection™ Kits.
Our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program streamlines the process of getting new protection pieces. RideWrap protection kits are a wear-product. They take the abuse, so your bike and fork don’t. After RideWrap has done its job, you can go online and replace the tired piece of your protection kit.What Is A Replacement Piece?
A replacement piece is a new piece of protection film that replaces an old damaged or worn-out protection piece. Damage can come from several causes, such as crashes, bike racks, shuttle rub, heel rub, travel troubles, and storage mishaps. Tears, scapes, scratches, and abrasions can damage the film and leave the naked frame vulnerable to future incidents. To combat these vulnerabilities, you can replace the damaged piece of your Tailored Protection™ kit with a new identical one, restoring complete protection to your frame or fork.
Use Gentle Heat Before Removing. Take Your Time Removing the Piece.How Do I Remove A Piece Of My RideWrap Kit?
The process is simple but requires a bit of finesse. We’ve put together a how-to
page on our site with a video and some tips to guide you through it. Minimal Faff. Maximal Efficiency.
Our new website feature cross references your previous orders and each protection kit's layout to supply you with the options for the exact pieces you want.
Replacement Pieces Installed. Bike Frame Is Protected, And Factory Finish Is RestoredHow Does it work?
1. Go to RideWrap.com
and log into your RideWrap account.
2. Click Products> Tool and Repair> Replacement Pieces.
3. Select from the products you have previously purchased.
4. Cross-reference the diagram and your bicycle for which piece number you want.
5. Select piece numbers.
6. Fill out the reason for the replacement.
7. Place your order.
8. Fill out billing and shipping information.
9. Kick back and relax. Replacement pieces are on their way.
10. Install the replacement piece/s.
11. Get back to the trails/jumps/paths/roads.
12. RIDE MORE. WORRY LESS.
20 Comments
Ride Wrap Tailored Frame Tape
I wrap all my bikes with Miles Wide Ever Clear Frame Tape. There might be better options out there, but I've found this to be my preferred option. For about 45 bucks I can wrap 95% of my frame over around 6 hours. The most frustrating part is cutting everything to size and dealing with annoying shapes and angles.
I would try Ride Wrap frame protection but the biggest thing that always held me back is the soultion and getting it just right and applying it perfectly with a squeegee. It seems like such a complicated task for a newbie, and for half the price I can get similar protection with a much simpler process of installation. I could be wrong about the difficulty of installing ride wrap but I don't want to spend $100+ to find out.
So why not combine the two? Tailored frame tape that works perfectly with your frame that's super easy to install. I still see two problems though. If you miss align the strip on your frame and try to peel it off, you might loose all of the stick. And the problem of dealing with abnoxious angles and shapes still might arise. I'm just thinking out loud, but if Ride Wrap could pull this off at an affordable price, I would love to try it out.
Being able to make the piece temporarily non-adhesive with water, get it roughly in the right place and then slither it around until it's perfectly placed is ideal for my cack-handed installation technique (then you just squeegee the liquid out from under the piece, it sticks and you're done).
Seems easy enough, I'll probably just stick with tape cause it's cheaper and easier for me. But to each their own.