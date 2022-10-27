RideWrap Launches New Replacement Piece Program

Oct 26, 2022
by RideWrap HQ  
RideWrap Doing Its Job Taking The Hit So Your Bike Is Safe

Press Release: RideWrap

RideWrap is stoked to announce the release of our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program! The system was built by our in-house developers and enables riders to quickly select and order replacement pieces for their Tailored Protection™ Kits.

Our new Tailored Protection™ replacement piece program streamlines the process of getting new protection pieces. RideWrap protection kits are a wear-product. They take the abuse, so your bike and fork don’t. After RideWrap has done its job, you can go online and replace the tired piece of your protection kit.

What Is A Replacement Piece?
A replacement piece is a new piece of protection film that replaces an old damaged or worn-out protection piece. Damage can come from several causes, such as crashes, bike racks, shuttle rub, heel rub, travel troubles, and storage mishaps. Tears, scapes, scratches, and abrasions can damage the film and leave the naked frame vulnerable to future incidents. To combat these vulnerabilities, you can replace the damaged piece of your Tailored Protection™ kit with a new identical one, restoring complete protection to your frame or fork.

Use Gentle Heat Before Removing. Take Your Time Removing the Piece.

How Do I Remove A Piece Of My RideWrap Kit?
The process is simple but requires a bit of finesse. We’ve put together a how-to
page on our site with a video and some tips to guide you through it.


Minimal Faff. Maximal Efficiency.
Our new website feature cross references your previous orders and each protection kit's layout to supply you with the options for the exact pieces you want.

Replacement Pieces Installed. Bike Frame Is Protected, And Factory Finish Is Restored


How Does it work?

1. Go to RideWrap.com and log into your RideWrap account.
2. Click Products> Tool and Repair> Replacement Pieces.
3. Select from the products you have previously purchased.
4. Cross-reference the diagram and your bicycle for which piece number you want.
5. Select piece numbers.
6. Fill out the reason for the replacement.
7. Place your order.
8. Fill out billing and shipping information.
9. Kick back and relax. Replacement pieces are on their way.
10. Install the replacement piece/s.
11. Get back to the trails/jumps/paths/roads.
12. RIDE MORE. WORRY LESS.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Ridewrap


Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
125554 views
Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice
98700 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
57497 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54077 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk's Acid Drop from the Top - Red Bull Rampage 2022
48489 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
42285 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
42042 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
39851 views

20 Comments

  • 11 3
 I love how they have to have a whole explanation for what a "replacement piece" is lmao. How dumb do you think people are that they wouldn't know a replacement piece replaces and an old damaged piece or worn out... Good thing they explained it because I thought it meant replace the non damaged pieces and keep the damaged pieces on the frame... This is the clownshoe world we live in where this actually has to be explained "in detail" I might add!! Gtfoh!!
  • 14 2
 that’s for americans
  • 1 0
 There are some pretty dumb people in the world.
  • 1 0
 i thought i get a new frame, wtf
  • 7 0
 Honestly can't understand why this hasn't been done sooner, by all frame protection brands!
  • 4 0
 It has. If you contact the fantastic customer service at Invisiframe they will send you specific pieces you need for a reasonable cost. I've gotten the top tube and rear triangle taken care of this way, with quick turnaround and reasonable prices. I would recommend thicker 3M tape for downtube protection, and any rock-strike prone areas of the frame (ex under rear triangle).
  • 1 0
 @NickMT: Ah! The more you know. I met the Invisiframe people at the Festival of Speed this year and they were ace to talk to. Subsequently bought Invisiframe for my Megawatt, applied it easily, then had a rock hit my shin and deflect onto the front of the seat tube and go through all of the paint - the only section with no protection! C'est la vie...
  • 1 0
 I always assumed it had. But now I know different.
  • 2 0
 I have never wrapped a frame and likely never will! If a manufacturer had the option when you order a bike to have it factory fitted id be somewhat interested - food for thought
  • 1 0
 Some bikes do come factory wrapped - such as the Nukeproof carbon frames.
  • 3 0
 I will never do too. Feels always a bit like having a couch in a blister package. I like to use things.
  • 1 0
 @Alturis: plus, I lke a bike to have a few scratches, like scars every one has a story
  • 1 0
 Bird does....
  • 1 1
 I have an idea,

Ride Wrap Tailored Frame Tape

I wrap all my bikes with Miles Wide Ever Clear Frame Tape. There might be better options out there, but I've found this to be my preferred option. For about 45 bucks I can wrap 95% of my frame over around 6 hours. The most frustrating part is cutting everything to size and dealing with annoying shapes and angles.

I would try Ride Wrap frame protection but the biggest thing that always held me back is the soultion and getting it just right and applying it perfectly with a squeegee. It seems like such a complicated task for a newbie, and for half the price I can get similar protection with a much simpler process of installation. I could be wrong about the difficulty of installing ride wrap but I don't want to spend $100+ to find out.

So why not combine the two? Tailored frame tape that works perfectly with your frame that's super easy to install. I still see two problems though. If you miss align the strip on your frame and try to peel it off, you might loose all of the stick. And the problem of dealing with abnoxious angles and shapes still might arise. I'm just thinking out loud, but if Ride Wrap could pull this off at an affordable price, I would love to try it out.
  • 1 0
 P.S. I also heat up the tape once it's applied to have it countour to the shape of the frame better. I use a blow dryer but a heat gun is probably better.
  • 1 0
 This is easier then tape you fuck tape up you have to revut a new piece you misaligned this and just peel it off and fix it with no loss of material.
  • 2 0
 I really like the wet application approach, whenever I try to install anything that you can't reposition I always get it wrong (VHS chainstay tape is the latest thing I've got slightly in the wrong place).

Being able to make the piece temporarily non-adhesive with water, get it roughly in the right place and then slither it around until it's perfectly placed is ideal for my cack-handed installation technique (then you just squeegee the liquid out from under the piece, it sticks and you're done).
  • 1 0
 @mhoshal: Yeah, I heard all you have to do is re-spray the strip with the soultion and you can give yourself another go, no harm no foul.

Seems easy enough, I'll probably just stick with tape cause it's cheaper and easier for me. But to each their own.
  • 1 0
 I recently changed a damaged top tube piece (no bike damage) through this program and the existing tape peeled some paint off my frame which is less than a year old. I was careful and was using a heat gun when it happened.
  • 1 0
 Try hot water next time





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011955
Mobile Version of Website