RideWrap Supports Forbidden Synthesis EWS Team for 2021

Jul 19, 2021
by RideWrap HQ  

PRESS RELEASE: RideWrap

When we found out that Forbidden was going to field an all-Canadian Enduro World Series team we got stoked. When they reached out to us to be their frame protection sponsor, we got super stoked.


The Forbidden Synthesis team is made up of three riders. Magnus Manson, the 2018 Canadian Downhill champion, is new to the enduro scene, but no stranger to going fast on a bike. Rhys Verner, Squamish local, had an impressive season with a stage win at Pietra Ligure on his way to finishing 11th overall in the EWS last year. Jack Menzies may be considered the rookie of the team, however he’s got an impressive race resume and a stack of talent to back it up.


Good luck out there team!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Forbidden Ridewrap Jack Menzies Magnus Manson Rhys Verner


