Video: Rémy Métailler Riding Hidden Gems on Vancouver Island

Words: Rémy Métailler
If you asked me what is the dream trail for a mountain biker, I'll probably describe something very close to these two trails. Cherry on the cake, the up hill is smooth, consistent and easy.
I first rode on Shawnigan Lake with Dean Tennant and Jordan Chaplin a few weeks back during a trip on the Island. After a few meters on these trails, I knew I had to come back.
Shout out to the builders for this one!
