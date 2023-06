Video: Rémy Métailler Riding Hidden Gems on Vancouver Island

Words: Rémy Métailler



If you asked me what is the dream trail for a mountain biker, I'll probably describe something very close to these two trails. Cherry on the cake, the up hill is smooth, consistent and easy.I first rode on Shawnigan Lake with Dean Tennant and Jordan Chaplin a few weeks back during a trip on the Island. After a few meters on these trails, I knew I had to come back.Watch more videos from Vancouver Island:Shout out to the builders for this one!Check out @jordanchaplinmtb and @remymetailler on social media.