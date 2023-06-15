Video: Rémy Métailler Riding Hidden Gems on Vancouver Island

Jun 15, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Rémy Métailler

If you asked me what is the dream trail for a mountain biker, I'll probably describe something very close to these two trails. Cherry on the cake, the up hill is smooth, consistent and easy.

I first rode on Shawnigan Lake with Dean Tennant and Jordan Chaplin a few weeks back during a trip on the Island. After a few meters on these trails, I knew I had to come back.

Watch more videos from Vancouver Island:



Shout out to the builders for this one!

Check out @jordanchaplinmtb and @remymetailler on social media.

New video on Thursday


Regions in Article
Shawnigan Lake

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
138717 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
88534 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
50006 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
46511 views
Tech Randoms Part II: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
41277 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40575 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40124 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
37999 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032813
Mobile Version of Website