VIDEOS

Riding an Eclectic Mix of Features in Utah - Video

Apr 7, 2018
by yakattack  
Stimulator

by yakattack
Views: 257    Faves: 6    Comments: 1


This trail lies somewhere deep in the woods and exists to keep mountain biking fun through a weird mix of slopestyle, DH, new-school, and old-school features. If you don't have what you want to ride and can't find it, build it! Thanks to Rand Marino and Dave Munoa for filming, and to Ben Van Afterparty and Andy Fitzgerrell for the additional images. We would also like to thank Kenda, 5-10, and Park City Bike Demos for supporting this video.

Stimulating. Photo Ben Van Afterparty
Stimulating. Photo: Ben Van Afterparty

Zach leading special guest Darren Berrecloth down. Photo Ben Van Afterparty
Zach leading special guest Darren Berrecloth down. Photo: Ben Van Afterparty

This thing never gets old. Photo Ben Van Afterparty
This thing never gets old. Photo: Ben Van Afterparty

MENTIONS: @kendatire / @FiveTen


Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
120573 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
73889 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
68376 views
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
64158 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
63550 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
63321 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
47842 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
47329 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Ben Van Afterparty. That is a sick name. lol
  • + 1
 That woodpile hip is soooo cool! Its all so cool. Awesome stuff!
  • + 1
 Thanks dude! Hope all is well!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025652
Mobile Version of Website