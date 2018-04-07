Riding an Eclectic Mix of Features in Utah - Video





This trail lies somewhere deep in the woods and exists to keep mountain biking fun through a weird mix of slopestyle, DH, new-school, and old-school features. If you don't have what you want to ride and can't find it, build it! Thanks to Rand Marino and Dave Munoa for filming, and to Ben Van Afterparty and Andy Fitzgerrell for the additional images. We would also like to thank Kenda, 5-10, and Park City Bike Demos for supporting this video.





Stimulating. Photo: Ben Van Afterparty





Zach leading special guest Darren Berrecloth down. Photo: Ben Van Afterparty



