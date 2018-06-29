Pinkbike.com
Video: Berm Slaying Goodness With Vinny T & Kirstof Lenssens in Châtel
Jun 29, 2018
Have you ever seen berms this good? Probably not!
Vinny T and Kristof Lenssens show us how it's done!
See you in Châtel on Sunday!
Photos/Video: ShapeRideShoot
Now i want Gambler soo bad... Great.
