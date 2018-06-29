VIDEOS

Video: Berm Slaying Goodness With Vinny T & Kirstof Lenssens in Châtel

Jun 29, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

Have you ever seen berms this good? Probably not!

Vinny T and Kristof Lenssens show us how it's done!

See you in Châtel on Sunday!




Photos/Video: ShapeRideShoot

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports @chatel


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Now i want Gambler soo bad... Great.

Post a Comment



