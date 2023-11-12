Video: Riding in an Abandoned Mine in Slovenia with Ludo May & Steve Ude

Words

: Ludo MayIn this episode of Ludo May's series "Let's ride", we head to Slovenia to tackle the famous “Black Hole trail” in the company of Steve Ude. Guided by Anej Strucl from Mountain Bike Nomad, Ludo and Steve spent over three hours riding through the abandoned mine in an ambient temperature of 10 degrees. A spectacular setting and one of the most unusual experiences you can have by bike. Claustrophobics be warned: you'd better have a good heart and remember to charge your headlamp. Enjoy the ride!One of those experiences you will remember forever.Follow Ludo May on:http://instagram.com/ludo_mayhttps://www.facebook.com/ludomayyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_mayhttp://www.ludomay.ch